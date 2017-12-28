Intel Now A Short Target?

As seen in the chart below, chip giant Intel (INTC) has definitely been a winner this year. As the company has shown decent revenue and earnings growth, investors have flocked into the name that continues to power a lot of our devices. Interestingly, in recent months, the stock has seen an increasing amount of bets against the name, making it the most shorted name in a group of large-cap technology peers.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

I've followed Intel for a number of years, and back in October of 2013, short interest peaked at more than 255 million shares. That was at a time where the PC industry was having trouble, and Intel was taking down its yearly revenue forecast a number of times. As the company improved and markets have raced to new highs, short interest came down quite considerably over time.

In fact, during the summer of 2016, short interest for the name was under 70 million shares, less than a third of where it was just a few years prior. Even at the end of January 2017, short interest was under 80 million shares, rising to around 100 million as the summer started. As the table below shows, however, we've seen short interest rise more than 65% in just four and a half months to more than 152 million shares with the latest data reported on Wednesday afternoon.

(Source: NASDAQ Intel short interest page)

The latest update puts the number of shares short at a more than three-year high for Intel. For some, that might not be a surprise given where the market is as well as shares of the chip name near all-time highs, but there are some other things to consider. First of all, you have to remember that Intel is buying back stock, so there are 127 million less shares outstanding than there were three years ago, according to the Q3 2014 10-Q filing as well as the Q3 2017 one. That means that for a given number of shares short, the percentage of shares short in relation to outstanding shares has risen.

At the latest update, Intel's ratio of shares short to shares outstanding was 3.26%. That might not seem like much when compared to momentum names like Tesla (TSLA), GoPro (GPRO), or Fitbit (FIT) that over time that have had 20%, 30%, or more of their shares outstanding short. However, when compared to peers like Qualcomm (QCOM) and Nvidia (NVDA), Intel is the most shorted by a sizable margin. If we compare Intel against large-cap tech peers like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Intel is the most shorted by a mile. The chart below shows this situation.

(Source: Respective NASDAQ pages for short interest, Intel's linked above, along with respective key statistics pages from Yahoo! Finance, for example, Intel's page here)

As of mid-December, Intel was more than 20% more shorted as a percentage of outstanding shares than Nvidia, the next highest shorted name on this list, and Nvidia itself has seen perhaps the most dramatic rise in share price over the past year of all these names. When looking at the large-cap tech names, Intel's short ratio is 2.5 to 5.0 or more times, and those names are all near all-time highs as well. This isn't just a case of people shorting stocks at highs, so Intel clearly stands out here.

I'm curious to see what readers think about Intel now. Do you believe competition from names like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will hurt the chip giant in 2018? Normally, it would seem reasonable for a stock at an all-time high to see a rise in short interest, but Intel has seen a 65% jump in less than five months and remains much more shorted than large-cap chip and technology peers. Why do you think that is?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.