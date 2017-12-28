5 Reasons To Buy Buy Bitcoin On The Dip

There are several credible explanations for the Bitcoin (COIN) dip including 1) strategic selling for tax management purposes with the end of the year in sight 2) South Korean exchanges getting hacked and a crackdown from its government 3) Let’s not forget Bitcoin recently surged violently which had the effect that even people who invested only a small percentage of assets into Bitcoin had their net worth dominated by this asset. Many of them also just passed the milestone to qualify for long term gains tax as the latest mega rally started over a year ago.

1. Bitcoin Still The Leader

It is sometimes hard to ignore the buzz around other blockchains, altcoins or tokens. They all claim a niche use case which could detract from Bitcoins utility or that they represent a 2.0 or 3.0 technology. Sometimes there’s truth to it as well and it is certainly interesting to investigate claims and perhaps find exciting investments early on.

However, the hype is often overdone. Yes, Bitcoin is currently extremely dysfunctional as a medium of exchange because of high transaction fees although these can be mitigated if you are technological savvy. Its proof-of-work algorithm is also energy intensive. But those are issues that can be solved or at least mitigated. It is misleading - as often practiced - to extrapolate the energy consumption by miners in a linear fashion along with Bitcoin adoption. Alternatives exploit the obvious weaknesses in Bitcoin by claiming their technology contains the solution. Unfortunately, for the most part it just means they have made a different trade-off. Usually giving up yards as far as the technology its decentralized nature or in terms of its security.

Bitcoin is slow, expensive and gorging energy but is also the safest technology that is out there. For now it can only function as a store of value - which is good enough for me - but technological progress can turn it into the base layer of a highly competitive payment network. If I had to pick just one cryptocurrency, I’d pick Bitcoin.

2. Expect an ETF

It is probable a U.S. Bitcoin ETF will get launched somewhere in 2018. With cash-settled futures trading Bitcoin is becoming an accepted asset class. Perhaps the first ETF will be based on futures as many commodity ETF’s are. Later on a true physical ETF could be launched which should make an enormous difference as we’ve seen the same thing with the launch of a gold ETF turning the metal into a financial asset and with a profound upward effect on its price.

3. Institutional adoption

Expect Institutional adoption to continue to expand whether the ETF gets there or not. Futures have been launched adding legitimacy to Bitcoin as an asset class. There have been several prolific success stories in Bitcoin with Bill Miller betting so much of his hedge fund on crypto it ended up 50% Bitcoin. While Horizon Kinetics bet on the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) in various of its mutual funds which are as a result destroying similar peers with less foresight. As research budgets are allocated towards the space I expect the adoption to spread across asset management like wildfire. If an ETF is launched adoption could explode.

4. Value target

If we look at the value of all cryptocurrencies - that are tracked by coinmarketcap - it amounts to around $550 billion.

Estimates at the lower end of the range put the amount of gold mined so far at about 155,244 tons which represents around $6.5 trillion in value and easily surpasses all cryptos added up by 13x.

The U.S. money supply or M2 is around 28x the capitalization of all cryptocurrencies. If Bitcoin becomes a major currency it will need to reach a similar market cap and that's just considering the U.S. dollar. The U.S. total share of global GDP is around 15% and it is shrinking.

5. Volatility

Bitcoins volatility is scaring some. Critics call out the volatility as a key weakness standing in the way of its use case. If 1) Bitcoin can become something like a global store of value or a reserve currency and 2) We as a market figure out it is heading that way in the twenty years after its invention. It means that the figure per coin needs to go up a tremendous amount.

When the total market value of Bitcoin increases these scenarios become more reasonable. Until it reaches its ultimate destination the price will have the naturally tendency towards parabolic moves due to this self reinforcing dynamic. On the flip side the same is true for sell-offs, as its market cap decreases Bitcoin becomes less likely to end up a winner and the reinforcing dynamic to the downside is equally justified. The good news is that the tremendous volatility should abate once Bitcoin starts fulfilling its promised use cases and it has pretty much reached its plateau. Afterwards it is only justified to expect value increases commensurate with increases in productivity and population. By that time I’m probably a seller. My point being that the volatility is not an intrinsic quality. Its ultimate volatility should be not that different from the assets that currently fulfill the role it ends up in.

Conclusion

I’ve been long term bullish on Bitcoin since end of 2016, read more articles, but continue to view it as an attractive buy. At Coinbase you can set things up so you are dollar cost averaging into small amounts of Bitcoin through monthly buys. This mitigates some of the volatility and the problem of timing your entry.

At the time of writing the Bitcoin/USD exchange rate is most favorable at Bitfinex where they go for $13.920 a piece. Buying at the right exchange can make a big difference as the highest price can be found at YoBit where a Bitcoin goes for $16.500. It makes a big difference and if the size of the investment warrants it you can move it to a safe hardware wallet like Trezor or aforementioned Coinbase afterwards if you so chose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. I've thrown in referral links when available; Coinbase and Bitfinex. I'm also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.