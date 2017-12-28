2 Things That Will Drive Exxon Mobil's Cash Flow And Earnings In 2018

source: Stock Photo

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has always been considered a safe holding during difficult economic times, and a weaker holding once the economy and energy market rebound. That's no different this year as the price of oil has jumped significantly in 2017 and the economy continues to grow at a healthy pace, while Exxon lags the performance of its peers.

Major competitors like Shell and Chevron have moved up nicely in 2017, with Chevron recently climbing to a three-year high of a little over $126.00 per share as I write, and Shell having soared to $66.40 per share, a robust gain of roughly 22.5 percent on the year, a 52-week high.

During that same time Exxon has lost about 7.5 percent, lagging the sector throughout the year.



This shouldn't be surprising to most investors, as that has been the usual performance of Exxon over time and why it does best for those investors holding it for the long term, as it averages out pretty well. It's also why it's a dividend aristocrat, having increased dividends for 34 years in a row.



Even so, Exxon does need to shrink the differentiation between itself and its competitors, and its merger of two divisions and benefit from tax reform should be solid catalysts going forward.

Merger of divisions

The downstream businesses of Exxon have been the key reason it does well during slow times for the industry, as it offsets much of the decline in oil and gas prices. It also weighs on the company during periods of growth, causing Exxon to usually underperform against its peers.

To mitigate some of that, CEO Darren Woods decided to merge its Exxon Mobil Refining and Supply Company and Exxon Mobil Fuels, Lubricants & Specialties Marketing Company, into a new unit called Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants Company.

The overall purpose is to generate more cash flow from its downstream business in order to offset the more volatile performance of its upstream business.



Among the major challenges associated with its upstream business is exposure to low-priced natural gas and high-cost offshore assets, along with it 58 percent of its output coming from liquids, against the 60 percent that Shell and Chevron enjoy - it isn't getting the same benefit from higher oil prices than its peers are getting.

Production also was down in the first nine months, averaging a little under 4,000 barrel oil equivalent per day, a decline of 1.2 percent year-over-year.

As for offshore drilling, the company is currently heavily exposed to it, and that has dragged some on its cash flow because of higher costs. On a positive note, it can ramp up investment in its growing, lower-cost shale assets, and that should boost the upstream over the next few years, once that is in play.



Finally, the price of natural gas have been selling at below $3.00 per MMBtu, and with Exxon being the second-largest U.S. producer, it also adds to the volatility of its upstream performance.

The move to merge the two downstream divisions tells me the company will take time to work through its upstream challenges. That will help increase cash flow while the company increases its shale operations, while waiting for the price of natural gas to climb to more favorable levels.

Tax benefits

Although the signing into law of the tax reform bill in the U.S. will benefit all companies, it will disproportionately have a positive impact on Exxon Mobil because it's known to be one of the heavily taxed corporations in the country. It has been paying out over 40 percent in taxes. Under the new U.S. tax laws for corporations, it will plunge to 21 percent.

The major initial benefit for Exxon is it should significantly increase its bottom line, allowing it to allocate capital in a variety of ways that benefit shareholders and the company.

This is important when considering the competitive environment, as it's giving Exxon a larger windfall than its competitors, and that will be on an ongoing basis. It could be a major game changer depending upon how the company uses the extra capital.

Conclusion

When combined with the merger of its two downstream divisions, the tax benefits coming from a much lower base should be a couple of very positive catalysts for Exxon.

As it eventually gets a better product mix in its upstream business, it should change the performance of the company to one that is less volatile under all economic environments. It will also continue to discover and replace declining reserves to maintain its production growth in the years ahead.



Taxes and the merger of downstream divisions will have an immediate impact on the company starting in the first quarter of 2018, while the expected changes in its upstream business will be more of a long-term project.



Taken together, these should improve the growth aspect of Exxon's business, but I still see it as being a stock that should be held for the long term to get the best average performance out of it over the long haul.