With all of the hype over cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the last month, International Business Machines (IBM) could make the name change to International Blockchain Machines and see a significant pop in the stock. Such a name change wouldn't be absolutely misplaced either unlike some of the small caps such as Riot Blockchain (RIOT) that recently made such moves and saw substantial stock gains in a matter of days, if not hours.

IBM is a different story as the stock trades far below the highs to start the year. Does the potential exist for the old technology company to benefit from the hottest new technology craze?

Blockchain Focus

Investors new to the story need to understand that IBM has focused on the benefits of blockchain for a while now. The company probably has worked the most directly on the technology and at least discusses the benefits the most in public forums. Investors can even follow @IBMBlockchain on Twitter (TWTR) to get updates on developments in the industry and the company for the distributed ledger technology.

Investors can go back to the Q4'16 earnings call and review the detailed discussion on the subject almost a year ago.

Blockchain increases transparency, auditability and trust. It reduces risk, and it can drive tremendous efficiencies. Bottom line, blockchain will help to fundamentally reengineer business processes and improve outcomes. We're building a complete blockchain platform and we have already worked with over 300 clients to pioneer blockchain for business.

Remember this was a year ago that IBM was working with 300 clients on blockchain. The question remained on how IBM was going to monetize the pioneering work on the ledger technology brought to the world by Bitcoin. The company has $78.5 billion in annual sales and a market cap of $141 billion, so the market opportunity has to be rather large to move the needle.

The Q3'17 earnings call provided greater indication that the early work in blockchain is now leading to direct business with some very large and powerful businesses in the world.

And so in the third quarter, we continued to launch new blockchain partnerships and networks, including an initiative with a group of leading food retailers and suppliers including Walmart, Kroger, Dole, Nestle and Unilever to address food safety. And we're partnering with UBS and several global banks to build a blockchain-based platform to support trade finance.

The interesting part is that IBM claims that mainframes are an ideal platform for blockchain. Another sign that the sleepy tech giant has slowly slid into the future tech areas of machine learning, AI, and blockchain without much notice from the investment community.

The recently announced global payments solution is another prime example of the technology leadership. The blockchain solution reduces the settlement time and complexity of global payments and back in October was already processing international payments in 12 currency corridors.

The solution has impressive support from a host of financial institutions in the Pacific corridor, but again the financial details are lacking from the discussion. A similar food safety initiative with Wal-Mart (WMT) has impressive partners and scale in the grocery supply chain but is similarly scare on the financials details.

IBM is rolling out the IBM Blockchain Platform and plans to offer 1,600 consultants to help implement and deploy the technology. One can't question that the tech giant is fully engaged in the hot new technology at the right time.

Market research shows a potential for the global blockchain market size to grow at an annual compounded rate of 80% through 2022. The market is expected to reach a size of $7.7 billion with a focus on payments applications where IBM already has a head start. For investors in the sleepy tech giant, the most important part is that the only tech giants profiled in the report besides IBM were Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Positive Signal

What remains unclear is the impact of blockchain on the income statement of IBM. The tech giant was already slowly shifting business towards the strategic imperatives categories of analytics, cloud, and mobile and away from dying legacy business divisions. Considering even these strategic categories already account for $35 billion in annual revenues and blockchain will need huge growth to make an impact.

Source: IBM Q3'17 presentation

The latest press release suggests the blockchain platform is an offering under IBM Cloud, so clearly, investors should watch this strategic imperative category for growth. Cloud revenue grew 21% YoY in Q3 to $4.1 billion, so maybe some of that stellar growth already includes blockchain revenues.

Over time, one can easily envision blockchain-related revenues reaching the levels of analytics and cloud due to leadership in this area versus being more of a follower in the others. IBM blockchain-related revenues might even surpass those strategic imperatives as demand for the simplified business processes, transparency, and faster transactions fuels the growth in this market that is already forecast to grow at an 80% compounded rate.

For now, the stock market is highly focused on whether IBM can finally produce revenue growth after 22 consecutive quarters of declines though my investment thesis isn't so concerned about this metric. Considering management has correctly positioned the tech giant for the oncoming growth potential of blockchain, investors will increasing favor the long-term potential here and quit sweating the details on revenue growth. More specifically, the fears of terminal decline are alleviated by leadership in this new technology.

The lack of growth has investors overlooking that the $150 stock is expected to earn about $14 per share next year. The stock trades at a meager forward P/E ratio of 11 providing plenty of value in this market.

IBM PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Even better, the balance sheet remains solid allowing IBM to pay a strong 7% net payout yield that includes a nearly 4% dividend yield and a solid buyback. Part of the large yield is due to the attractive valuation that allows the tech giant to return a lot of capital to shareholders while still investing in the future.

IBM Net Common Payout Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that IBM is increasingly showing a leadership position in blockchain technology that doesn't exist in the other strategic imperative categories. This leadership will encourage investors that the company has a solid future versus the current mindset of a dying tech dinosaur.

Any signs that the tech giant starts getting the label as International Blockchain Machines and the stock will see a much higher multiple that is already justified by the current earnings streams before blockchain even becomes a large revenue stream. The key to the investment story is confidence that IBM has a viable future and the positioning in blockchain along with the growth of analytics and cloud provides the confidence that management is building a future technology powerhouse that will grow earnings. Building blockchain into a sizable business will clearly take time, but the stock offers a sizable yield to reward investors for waiting for the ultimate multiple expansion that will occur as the market changes the mindset on the tech giant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.