Intel Continues To Be A Good Long-Term Investment In 2018

Intel is now a much better company as its revenue from data centers consists of 45% of its total revenue in the third quarter.

Intel released a solid third-quarter result, beating its own guidance in both its top and bottom lines. While its revenue only received modest growth due to the result of divesting McAfee, the company is actually a much different company than 10 years ago. The fast-growing Data Center Group now comprises about 45% of its total revenue vs. 30% in 2012. The company also made several strategic acquisitions to position itself in the future trends of autonomous vehicles, internet of things, and artificial intelligence. Given that Intel's business is much different than a decade ago, I think Intel's current PE ratio is not expensive, especially if we take into consideration its long-term growth prospect. Therefore, I believe Intel remains a good long-term investment choice in 2018 despite its recent surge in share price.

INTC data by YCharts

From PC-Centric to Data-Centric

As we know, Intel has been a leading player in supplying CPUs for personal computers in the past few decades. However, its PC business continues to experience weak demand. Fortunately, the company has gradually transformed its product mix. Revenues from fast-growing Data Center Group now comprise about 45% of its total revenue in the third quarter whereas this number was only 30% back in 2012. This is one of the major reasons I have changed my perception on Intel because its business is now less reliant on PCs. The growth in revenue last quarter was 15% year over year. As the trend of the second chart below shows, this growth rate is expected to remain strong in the near future .

Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Intel Continues to Keep Its Expense in Control

Beside strong growth in its Data Center Group, I like the fact that Intel’s management is conscious about controlling its sales, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense. As the chart below shows, the company’s SG&A as a percentage of its total revenue continued to decline. As can be seen, its third quarter SG&A was about 280 basis points less than a year ago as the company continues to rationalize its marketing and sales programs. In addition, the company also made efforts to eliminate redundancies and streamline management layers (click here). For example, in Intel's Client Computing Group, these changes have resulted in about $200 million of savings in the past quarter (click here). While some may think a reduction of 280 basis points is not a lot, it is actually a savings of about $480 million in the quarter from last year. This is equivalent to about $0.10 per share or about 10.6% of its EPS for the quarter.

Source: Created by author, Morningstar.com

The reduction in SG&A expense as a percentage of its revenue positively impacts its operating margin. Intel also made efforts to keep its research & development ("R&D") expense in check. As can be seen from the chart below, its Q3 R&D expense remains flat compare to one year ago. Intel is still committed to R&D as they still need to keep its competitive edge against its competitors. However, management is conscious on R&D efficiencies and roadmap rationalization.

Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation

Source: Created by author, Morningstar.com

Looking forward, I believe Intel will continue to exercise a more disciplined approach in its expenses. As management expressed in its third quarter conference call, "[We are] continuing to look at every dollar that we spend, whether it's R&D, whether it's sales and marketing, or whether it's G&A, and making sure that those dollars are allocated towards the biggest growth opportunities." Management's effort should directly translate to better operating margins in the future.

Positioned to Benefit from Growth in IoTs, Autonomous Vehicles, and Artificial Intelligence

Not only has Intel done well in its third quarter, the company is also positioning itself for future growth as the entire semiconductor industry is expected to see explosive growth from the future trends of Internet of Things (“IoTs”), autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence (click here). The company has already devoted resources into R&D and has made several strategic acquisitions, including acquiring Altera, Mobileye, Nervana, and Movidius. Its acquisition of Altera helps Intel to maintain its growth in server business as its server customers often will require customized chip solutions. Intel’s recently acquired Mobileye (although an expensive acquisition) will position the company in the market of autonomous vehicles, although revenue from Mobileye is still not significant compared to Intel’s annual revenue of over $60 billion. We also need to keep in mind that Intel is still lagging behind Nvidia (NVDA) in this area. Intel's Nervana acquisition will help Intel to position itself in the field of artificial intelligence.

Source: Investor Presentation

Fair Valuation with Upside Potential

Shares of Intel have risen about 25% in the past year. Its current PE ratio of 16.39x is about 2x multiple higher than its 5-year average PE ratio. Its forward PE ratio of 14.37x is about the same as its 5-year PE average. From a historical perspective, Intel’s current PE ratio may be slightly higher. However, its EPS is below Taiwan Semiconductor's 18.06x and significantly lower than Nvidia (NVDA)'s 48.45x.

The reason Intel had lower historical PE ratio than its peers was because much of its revenues came from its PC business historically and that this part of the business has not performed well. However, things have changed considerably as revenues from its fast-growing Data Center Group now comprise about 45% of its total revenue in the third quarter. Therefore, I believe Intel has a good chance to see higher revenue growth in the next few quarters. The company has also become more efficient now than in the past. In addition, Intel is also positioned to grow its revenue from future fast-growing trends in IoTs, autonomous vehicle and artificial intelligence.

Forward PE Current PE 5-Year PE Dividend Yield Intel (INTC) 14.37 16.39 14.32 2.33% Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) 17.04 18.06 15.60 2.94% Nvidia (NVDA) 39.06 48.45 29.73 0.31%

Source: Created by author, Morningstar.com

Investor Takeaway

Intel is now a much better company than 5 years ago as it is now less reliant on its legacy PC business. The company is also well managed with improving operating margin and lower SG&A expense as a percentage of total revenue. In addition, the company is also in a good position to capture the future technology trends. I believe Intel is a good long-term growth stock to hold as it offers both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

