Finding Value In Alpha Bank

Announcements of further balance sheet cleansing will lead to positive review in the aftermath of ECB stress test at the beginning of next year.

I recently wrote an article about Greek banks (Greek Banks - A Turnaround on the way) where I elaborated my view of finding value in Greek bank stocks. Four biggest banks in Greece (Eurobank (OTCPK:EGFEY), National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF), Alpha Bank (OTCPK:ALBKY) and Piraeus (OTCPK:BPIRY)) together have approximately 97% of the market and are currently trading at 0.1-0.45x P/TBV. Since I wrote the article, prices of mentioned stocks increased from 25% to 55%.

In October, Greek banks re-entered term funding market for the first time since 2014 as NBGIF and EGFEY issued EUR750m and EUR500m of three years covered bond priced below 3% and more than two times oversubscribed. Looking back, bank valuations strongly correlated with economic cycles, and I believe that the ongoing recovery of the Greek economy will benefit domestic banks. I will not elaborate Greek economy in detail here, but for all those who want to take a look, I would highly recommend the European Commission latest opinion and forecast. However, I would like to emphasize that the expected recovery of the Greek economy is the main catalyst for the recovery of Greek banking sector in my view. In addition, the ECB upgraded eurozone expected 2018 growth by as much as 0.5pp, and Greece should profit from stronger export and tourism.

While I believe that all mentioned banks are therefore underpriced and will see a price correction in the forthcoming period, I still prefer Alpha Bank due to strong stress test record, improved funding conditions, strong capitalization, and gradual NPL progress as seen from the 3Q results published last month. In addition, ALBKY was the only profitable Greek bank in 3Q17.

The ALBKY reported EUR36m (-10% yoy) headline profit in 3Q17 whereas net interest income managed to increase by 1% yoy due to lower costs of funding that managed to offset ongoing de-leveraging, lower loan yields (decline in spreads of 4bp to 4.39%), and lower income from bonds. However, provisioning costs increased by 16% yoy ahead of the forthcoming stress test next year and opex went up by 3% yoy .

While the bad loans formation remained positive in the 3Q, ALBKY still managed to meet its SSM (Single Supervisory Mechanism of the ECM) targets and provided new targets for the forthcoming period that require as much as EUR1.7bn of bad loans reduction by the end of this year (through portfolio sales) and further reduction of EUR0.7bn by the end of 2019. The ALBKY NPL ratio stood at 37% in 3Q17. Moreover, according to the recent media releases, ALBKY will sell a total value of EUR2.5bn of bad loans by the end of the January 2018 which I believe will lead to a positive review in the aftermath of stress test and boost ALBKY stock price in return.

After ALBKY managed to significantly lower funding costs and made substantial progress in lowering NPL, bank management is in search for new business. According to the recent reports, ALBKY's financing of SMEs through the COSME programme reached EUR200m after the initial agreement of EUR150m signed by the bank and European Investment Fund. Given the strongest capitalization position among the mentioned banks, I see ALBKY as best positioned for financing new business in the ascending economic cycle.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) already released the methodology for the 2018 stress test that will be formally launched in January 2018 and the results will be published by 2 November 2018. I believe that the combination of announced more aggressive NPL reduction and strong ALBKY capitalization will lead to a positive assessment from the EBA at the end of the year which will in return boost ALBKY price. Moreover, calmer political situation, stronger sentiment indicators, and expected pick-up in Greek economy will boost deposit inflow and lending activity. The latter combined with recent decrease in costs of funding and accommodative ECB monetary policy will lead to increase in net interest income while overall profit will be supported with lower provisioning costs in the aftermath of portfolio sales. All in all, I see strong potential for ALBKY price rise through the course of 2018 with an expected return of above 25%.

Table 1: Alpha Bank financial performance



Source: Alpha Bank financial statements

