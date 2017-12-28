Why Northern Dynasty Declined After Finding A New Partner For Pebble

I don't consider the stock worthy of a long-term buy and hold at this point, rather I think it's more of a short-term spec play.

Even though there is a new mine plan for Pebble, it will likely still be a $5 billion project at min.

On December 18, Northern Dynasty (NAK) announced that it had entered into a framework agreement with First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF) on NAK's 100% owned Pebble project in Alaska. The day the news was released, NAK spiked 15-20% in pre-market trading. By the time the market opened, the shares were still showing a solid gain, but then suddenly the stock tanked. The 15-20% return in the early morning hours turned into a 10-15% loss a half an hour into trading. The stock ended up closing down by 11.57% that day and has continued to be under pressure.

NAK Price data by YCharts

Why the drop and extreme volatility on seemingly good news? And is this stock a buy given the partnership announcement?

Before I answer those questions, a little background story....

Two years ago, Northern Dynasty's massive copper-gold Pebble project was dead in the water. Pebble had just been basically restricted/prohibited by the EPA in February 2014, and the year before that, NAK's partner on the project (Anglo American) had walked away from Pebble and its stake reverted back to Northern Dynasty.

When Trump was elected, Pebble suddenly had a new lease on life as Trump (and "his" EPA) has taken the opposing view on the project. On May 12, 2017, Northern Dynasty announced "the Pebble Partnership and the EPA had reached a joint settlement agreement over the federal agency’s pre-emptive regulatory action." The EPA agreed that the Pebble Project could proceed to the permitting stage and the EPA also stated that it would "initiate a process to consider withdrawing" its 2014 decision that prohibited the project under the Clean Water Act.

Given that Northern Dynasty now owned 100% of the project again and Pebble was given the green light by the EPA to move forward, the company has been looking for a new project partner. In fact, one of NAK's stated goals was to find a new partner this year, and investors were eagerly anticipating a deal being finalized this quarter.

Likely Reasons For The Negative Reaction In The Stock Price

To build a project the size of Pebble, Northern Dynasty needed a significantly large partner, as only a handful of companies in the world could take on something of this magnitude. Options were further limited as many companies in the sector remain focused on repairing their balance sheets and generating cash flow. For most senior producers, getting their hands dirty on a multi-billion dollar copper-gold mine - especially one that is highly controversial - isn't too appealing at the moment.

When First Quantum was named as the partner for Pebble, I was a little surprised as the company isn't exactly a Freeport-McMorRan (FXC) or Barrick Gold (ABX) and their balance sheet isn't in the best of shape either. The company is only half the market cap of ABX/NEM, and FCX is mega compared to First Quantum (not only in terms of market value but also operating cash flow). One of those would have been a more qualified partner for NAK. This might have been a case of "you have to take what you can get." The largest base/precious metal mining players were obviously not willing to come to the table, or at least not on the same terms.

First Quantum's balance sheet is also stretched as they are trying to build the $5+ billion Cobre Panama project. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.4 billion at the end of Q3 2017, while debt totaled over $5.5 billion and that doesn't include the $931 million bank overdraft. There is still an additional $900 million that First Quantum needs to spend on Cobre Panama before it enters production in 2019. The question is how will First Quantum even be able to fund something like Pebble given the precarious state of their own balance sheet? They aren't in a position to finance/build the project at this point.

(Source: First Quantum)

So that's issue #1, issue number #2 has to do with the structure of the deal. This is just an option agreement between First Quantum and Northern Dynasty, where an option payment of US$150 million (paid out over four years) will give First Quantum the right to acquire a 50% interest in the Pebble mine for US$1.35 billion. In other words, First Quantum could still walk away from this deal. The only thing the US$37.5 million annual option payments to Northern Dynasty gives the company is money to use for the long permitting process. This is also just a framework agreement and First Quantum's entry into the option agreement "is contingent upon the completion of due diligence, necessary regulatory approvals being obtained and the successful negotiation of the final form of the option agreement and associated commercial agreements." Technically, there isn't even a finalized deal at this stage.

These two issues are likely why the stock reacted negatively. This wasn't a "buy on the rumor, sell on the news event." I also doubt this was simply investors being disappointed with the purchase price that First Quantum is willing to pay for 50% of Pebble.

At the end of the day, though, First Quantum could still turn out to be a good partner for NAK. Time and experience is on everyone's side here.

Time:

The permitting phase for Pebble will take 3 years (at least according to NAK, more on this in a bit) and First Quantum's commitment is only $112.5 million during that time. First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine will enter commercial production before the turn of the decade and it will generate considerable cash flow for the company from that point forward.

First Quantum also just refinanced much of its debt and pushed back the maturity dates. Now the next major repayment isn't due until 2020, and over half of the debt outstanding doesn't mature until post-2022. If everything goes according to plan with Cobre Panama, then at that point First Quantum could be in a solid position to fund a 50% stake in Pebble.

(Source: First Quantum)

Experience:

First Quantum operates and builds large-scale copper mines. The company is a seasoned veteran when it comes to permitting, constructing, and running a major operation. First Quantum might not be a Freeport, but it has shown it's capable of taking on projects of significant size.

Assuming the deal becomes official, this First Quantum partnership news certainly isn't negative for Northern Dynasty. Even if the market might have been pricing in a larger, more qualified partner and more favorable terms. Eventually, shareholders will look past this and see that this announcement wasn't about the project itself and whether it will be approved or not. That's still to be determined. Rather, this was just about a potential partner for Pebble. Investors need to see this for what it is: at worst, First Quantum is willing to fund the permitting for NAK, which certainly isn't a small expense.

The Expected 3 Year Permitting Process Is Too Aggressive

Given that Northern Dynasty has found a partner, they are now starting the permitting phase for Pebble. The company is estimating that the permitting process will only take 3 years; an assumption, in my opinion, that is a little bold.

(Source: Northern Dynasty)

Their reasoning for such an expedited EIS is because there is already a "wealth of advanced engineering and environmental work at Pebble," "Quality of data" as they have many studies, and the "Trump Administration focus on more timely, predictable permitting processes."

Although notice the fine print above (under the permit timeline) - "Permit review times are subject to circumstances beyond our control." It seems that NAK is leaving the door open for a longer permitting process.

NovaGold's (NG) Donlin project (also in Alaska) is taking 6 years to permit. Donlin is a much smaller project compared to Pebble and also doesn't face the same amount of opposition. (Source: NovaGold)

Below is a map of where these two projects are located in relation to one another. Pebble is near Bristol Bay, while Donlin is further inland. The main concern about Pebble is that it will negatively impact the Bristol Bay Watershed and threaten the fishery. As a result, there is a major environmental battle going on right now as to whether this project will cause harm to this region of Alaska.

(Source: Northern Dynasty)

NAK is now looking to advance a project into permitting that is smaller than the original design and more environmentally friendly. This could greatly help with the permitting process (both in terms of approval and timeline), but it's still going to be a very large mine with a substantial footprint. This is, after all, more copper based than gold. Which means it will need to be a high-tonnage operation.

To suggest that Pebble will take half the time to permit than Donlin - especially given the controversy surrounding the project, the likelihood it will face more scrutiny during the permitting stage, and its size - is a very aggressive assumption. Some might consider this not a realistic target.

New Mine Plan And Projected Costs

Many believe that Pebble is worthless and it will never be built because the actual cost of the mine will be much greater than the projected $4.7 billion initial CapEx from the 2011 study. That would mean Pebble likely isn't economical.

I would agree on the cost aspect, as I think the Pebble mine will be much higher than $4.7 billion. You have the Donlin Gold mine at 1/4 of the throughput size of Pebble, yet initial capital for Donlin is expected $5-$6 billion. That's also assuming about $1 billion of CapEx savings. I don't see how Pebble will cost less to construct than Donlin.

Granted, NAK has formulated a new mine plan that will reduce the initial CapEx, but we don't know by how much as there isn't even a technical study complete. Even so, it's likely that Pebble will still be a $5 billion project at minimum, as I expected the actual cost of the former plan to be well north of that figure.

As for the economical aspect, this is a mine that could be still be in production in the next century, so focusing on current discounted cash flow models and overall returns is a little short-sighted. NPV's and IRR's are important for a 10 to 20 year project, but when you start to get 30, 40, 50+ years out, they become more and more irrelevant. Not only does accuracy greatly diminish given the unknowns when it comes to the future needs of the project, but the unknowns of the supply/demand landscape for resources 30-50 years from now also makes focusing on "returns as of today" a little ridiculous. A 75-year copper-gold mine that is barely economical today, might be wildly economical in 25-50 years.

Pebble still needs to generate some type of return in this environment, but the IRR doesn't need to be 15-20% for the mine to get built either.

Will Dilution Abate?

Another thing that I wanted to mention about NAK is the amount of dilution that has taken place over the last few years. The company had 95 million shares outstanding at the start of 2015, that has more than tripled as the share count is now over 300 million. The annual option payments from First Quantum should reduce the need for future dilution, but there is still the likelihood that NAK is going to issue more shares down the road as a project of this scale sucks up cash resources fast. As a side note, quarterly cash burn has been modest with the exception of Q2 as they had the legal settlement with the EPA.

(Source: Northern Dynasty)

Expectations For The Stock

There are still many hurdles that Northern Dynasty and the Pebble project will need to overcome before this mine will be approved and constructed. Pebble is a highly politicalized project and opposed by many. The risk are still enormous.

The stock reacted negatively to the First Quantum announcement, but this story of resurgence hasn't been derailed. Ultimately NAK's path will be influenced by the news flow on the advancement of project and whether it will be built or not. As of now, there is still support from the government/EPA for Pebble and the project has a green light to move forward. That's why the focus shouldn't be so concentrated on the partner itself at this point. It's not exactly relevant right now as Pebble has only just begun the permitting process. The important thing is Northern Dynasty has somebody willing to fund this stage of the project.

Many didn't expect that NAK would even find a partner. First Quantum must see some potential for development considering they are committing $150 million. First Quantum is also well aware of the risks involved with this project.

If the next 3-6 months go smoothly for NAK and they make progress on the permitting front and finalize this deal with First Quantum, then the stock will likely do well as I expect shareholders will rally behind this partnership with First Quantum and the fact that the project is still being advanced.

But make no mistake, this stock is being driven by pure speculation as there are many unknowns about this new mine plan. There isn't even a technical study out, so information is seriously lacking. It seems that NAK will release an updated study in 2018, which means a more informed investment decision can be made at that time. I also can't help but point out again that First Quantum's entry into the option agreement "is contingent upon the completion of due diligence." First Quantum is privy to internal forecast from NAK about this new mine design, but one has to wonder if First Quantum wants to see an updated technical study before they commit.

I don't consider the stock worthy of a long-term buy and hold at this point, rather I think it's more of a short-term spec play. There will be some compelling tradable rallies over the near-term, as I do believe that speculators will likely return in force after this drawdown.

