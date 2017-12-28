Agnico Eagle Mines Is A Buy

Agnico has widened its asset-base by adding the Canada-based exploration assets of Canadian Malartic Corporation to its portfolio.

Thesis:

With a history of constant dividends supported by management’s ability to derive an increase in profits in excess of increase in revenue, by reducing costs/ losses and increasing gains; Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has potential for long-term growth. This is supplemented by the fact that management is keen to increase the asset-base of its mineral resources by expediting development work in the existing projects and by adding new assets to its portfolio.

Brief Profile:

Formed in 1972 as a result of the merger between Agnico mines and Eagles Limited, AEM has since grown by acquisition of several renowned gold mining projects including LaRonde, Goldex, Lapa, Kittila, Pinos Altos and Meadowbank to name a few.

Agnico’s history dates back earlier than 1972. Prior to the merger, the company was involved in mining and extraction of precious metals including Silver (Ag), Nickel (Ni) and Cobalt (Co) which formed the name Agnico. Although the company also operates in Finland and Mexico, but the majority of its operations are carried in the province of Quebec, Canada.

The attraction about Agnico Eagle Mines:

The reason why I like AEM is its dividend history. As of 2017, AEM has been paying dividends consistently for the past 36 years, which has become an eye-catcher for the potential AEM investor who wishes to make a long-term investment in AEM. The table below enlists AEM’s dividend pay-outs for the last 5 years from FY2013-2017.

The company paid annual dividends of $0.41, 0.36, 0.32, 0.32 and $0.88 respectively in the past five years. Likewise, the last five years’ dividend yield averages around 1.64% with the annual yields provided in the table below:

Financial Analysis:

I tend to evaluate management’s strategy from the financial statement’s perspective and in the case of dividend, AEM management seems quite confident of its sustainable profitability to pay regular dividends.

Further, I have analysed the income statement for the 9-month period ended 30th September 2017 together with the results for the same period last year and the following items caught my eye:

Source: AEM Q3 results

Revenues have marginally increased from $1639 million to $1677 million or approximately 2.3%. However, AEM has succeeded in controlling the expenses, to increase the pre-tax profit for the 9-month period from $153 million to $279 million. One may appreciate the fact that though the revenue has only increased by approximately $38 million, but the pre-tax and after-tax profits have increased by $126 million and $112 million respectively.

The key factor contributing to a decrease in overall ‘costs, expenses and other income’ include a significant reduction in the amortization of ‘property, plant and mine development’ from $461.7 million to $379.26 million OR a decline of 18%.

Similarly, there has been an increase in gain on derivative financial instruments from $9.4 million to $21.5 million OR 127% increase. As it can be seen from a break-down of above gain balances, the majority gains pertained to currency and commodity derivatives.

Source: AEM Q3 results

This was partially off-set by an impairment loss of $7.2 million on ‘available-for-sale’ securities that appeared during the year but leaves an overall favourable impact to increase the other income.

Although ‘general and administrative’ costs have increased by approximately $16 million, but the same is off-set by a decrease in environmental remediation cost by approximately $5.3 million, foreign currency translation losses by approximately $7 million and other expenses by approximately $2.6 million.

The overall impact of the costs reduction is that the EPS has doubled from $0.43 to $0.90. It is pertinent to note however that last year company distributed about one-half of the EPS in dividends but in the current year it has only distributed about 1/3rd of its net income. This indicates that management intends to retain more funds for growth initiatives.

Growth initiative by Agnico:

In a recent SEC filing, dated 22nd December, 2017 the company has unfolded its growth plans by stating the conclusion of an agreement to acquire all the Canada-based exploration assets of Canadian Malartic Corporation (CMC), which include the Kirkland Lake and Hammond Reef Gold projects.

AEM shares ownership of CMC with Yamana Gold Inc. in the ratio of 50-50 and by virtue of the partnership agreement, Yamana indirectly owned 50% of the Canada-based exploration assets of CMC, which will now be transferred to AEM under the asset purchase agreement. Have a look at the other aspects of the transaction below:

Source: Form F-10

Operations and development update:

The Q3 2017 key highlights identified the progress in the Amaruq project by stating,

“Drilling at Amaruq extends Whale Tail mineralization at depth, and demonstrates continuity and improving grades in the eastern part of V Zone”.

The detailed presentation also highlights significant improvement in gold grades discovered at Amaruq. Amaruq project has yet to start its full gold production and is currently under exploration stage. AEM is confident that permit for mining will be obtained in the 3rd Quarter of 2018.

The projected gold reserves at Amaruq project are presented below:

Source: Q3 presentation

Improved gold grades at the location of Whale Tail in Amaruq project includes discovery of gold grades of 7.3 g/t at a depth of 627 metres and 20.6 g/t at V-Zone at a depth of 452 metres. This can be clearly seen in the map below (encircled in green):

Source: Q3 presentation

The picture below displays another dimension of the V-Zone cross section where the high-grade gold reserves are discovered.

Source: Q3 presentation

It is worth mentioning here that the gold production from the operational mines remain in line with guidance. In fact the company has increased its production guidance from 1.62 million ounces to 1.68 million ounces, due to solid operational performance and also reduced forecasts of unit costs. The previous forecasted cash cost per ounce ranged from $580 to $610, replaced with new estimate of $570 to $600. Similarly, AEM has revised its expectation of AISC from the range of $830-880 to the range of $820-870 per ounce.

The recent results have already started to reflect on the share price of AEM. In the context of gold production companies, one should remember that their share prices are largely influenced by the market price of the underlying commodities (i.e. gold), as well as any future contracts that they have entered into.

Although increase in AEM’s market price can be significantly attributed to a global increase in gold prices, however the company’s recent operational developments and healthy financial results compounded with the ‘asset purchase transaction’ discussed above, has caused a favorable impact on its share price.

I have included a Canadian and an American competitor of Agnico, namely Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) and Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE: NEM), in my comparison of share prices for the last one-month. The reason why I selected a one-month window is because gold companies' share prices have been staggering in the two months preceding my comparison period due to the reason that gold prices were muddled at that time. Before we identify the share price pattern of our selected stocks, have a look at the gold price pattern below which shows recent recovery in gold prices:

Source: APMEX

Linking up with the movement in gold prices, we can easily identify that the gold companies' stocks were declining until after 10th December, thereafter increasing at a variable pace. From that point onward, we may also identify a similar pattern of price increment for AEM and NEM, which is somewhat different in the case of ABX. The reason for this difference appears to be the high gearing of ABX compared with AEM and NEM. I have discussed the gearing ratio and other significant metrics in more detail in a later section.

The one-month share price pattern for the selected stocks is shown below:

AEM

Source: Ycharts

ABX

Source: Ycharts

NEM

Source: Ycharts

Further, a comparison of the other important fundamental metrics of AEM with its peers is discussed below:

Return on Equity

According to Investopedia,

“Return on equity (ROE) is the amount of net income returned as a percentage of shareholders equity. Return on equity measures a corporation's profitability by revealing how much profit a company generates with the money shareholders have invested.”

Based on the financial data from the three companies, the ROE is presented in the table below:

Company Net Income ($000) Owners’ Equity ($000) ROE (%) AEM 208,789 4,919,551 4.24 ABX 1,983,000 11,622,000 17.06 NEM 429,000 12,231,000 3.85

Comment: AEM’s return exceeds the return generated by NEM, but lags behind the return of ABX. In my opinion, AEM has still a long way to catch up with returns generated by ABX.

Debt-Equity

The debt-equity ratio, which represents the financing structure of the company is calculated in the table below for AEM and its peers:

Company Total Debt ($000) Owners’ Equity ($000) Debt/ Equity (%) AEM 2,955,649 4,919,551 60.08 ABX 13,450,000 11,622,000 115.73 NEM 8,605,000 12,231,000 70.35

Comment: AEM’s debt-equity is lowest among peers which simply mean that it carries a lower risk of default. Although I believe that this ratio should not exceed 50% for a healthy company, then again, given the nature of gold industry which is a cash-cow, and after comparison with peers we may conclude that AEM is in a better position to obtain additional sources of financing for growing its business.

[Please note that generally there are two methods of calculating D-E; (1) where equity includes the amount of debt and (2) where equity does not include debt. I have used the second method to calculate the D-E ratio.]

Return on Assets (ROA)

This ratio is used to compare the net income based on the assets utilized in the business. It reflects the effectiveness with which the company uses its assets.

Net Income ($000) Total assets ($000) ROA (%) AEM 208,789 7,875,200 2.65 ABX 1,983,000 25,072,000 7.91 NEM 429,000 20,836,000 2.05

Comment: The situation of Agnico’s ROA is similar to its ROE where it exceeds NEM’s return but lags behind NEM. It implies that AEM has room for improvement in optimizing the utilization of its assets.

Last word:

Given the current recovery in global gold prices and management’s growth strategy based on acquisition of new mining assets and faster development work in existing projects, this is a lucrative stock that promises regular pay-outs and long-term growth to the shareholder.

