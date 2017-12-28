If Offshore Oil Drilling Has Bottomed, Transocean's Bonds Are A Buy

Listening to the Transocean (NYSE:RIG) conference call last month, as well as conference calls from others in the industry, I get a strong sense that the offshore drilling market has bottomed after a four-year downturn. Activity around the globe is showing signs of life, leading to the first hints of what appears to be a sustainable recovery for offshore drillers. Despite the green shoots, the stock and bonds of Transocean are very depressed. While speculative investors will enjoy the greater risk and reward that comes with buying Transocean stock, more conservative investors may want to look at Transocean's bonds, which have downside protection, very high yields and a strong chance of capital appreciation as the industry recovers.

Before I begin, let me state that I think Transocean's stock is very interesting here, and I own it. I personally believe the recovery in the offshore oil industry is very real, and equally as important, it is vital to the world economy and is therefore a certainty. Offshore oil production is an enormous portion of total oil production, and there is no practical alternative to it. I like the approach of buying multiple companies in the sector, but I have a particular focus on Transocean, Noble (NYSE:NE) and Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO). This article focuses on Transocean specifically, with a look at their 2027, 2031, and 2038 bonds, all of which are trading well below par with yields in the 9% range.

If you look at the language from Moody's, they are very pessimistic on these bonds, with the following language:

The outlook is negative, reflecting Moody's concerns that meaningful and sustained offshore drilling recovery, particularly in the deepwater, could lag into 2019. The ratings could be downgraded if it appears Debt/EBITDA won't fall below 8x in 2019 or EBITDA/Interest coverage approaches 1.5x. A material loss of backlog could also pressure the ratings. An upgrade is unlikely given Moody's expectations for rising financial leverage and weak industry conditions over the next few years. If Transocean can sustain Debt/EBITDA below 6x beyond 2018 in an improving offshore drilling market while maintaining at least adequate liquidity, including extending its credit facility such that the 2020 maturity and capital spending are covered while maintaining sufficient excess capacity, an upgrade could be considered. Quote source: Moody’s July 2017

Essentially, they have set the parameters for upgrades and downgrades at 6 times Debt/EBITDA and 8 times Debt/EBITDA, respectively. Moody's wants to see the industry improving, good liquidity, and the extension of Transocean's revolver to even consider an upgrade. At the same time, they will downgrade further should EBITDA fall to 1.5 times interest expense.

Let's start with leverage ratios. Transocean has $7.2 billion of debt, which compares with normalized adjusted EBITDA of about $1.2 billion, leaving us around 6 times today. The problem is, EBITDA has been falling as contract revenue falls. Transocean needs to either repay debt or win enough new contracts that they can offset the revenue from expiring contracts.

With 2019's already contracted backlog of $2.1 billion and an estimated 45% EBITDA margin, we should have $945 million of adjusted EBITDA, meaning Transocean would need to reduce debt to $5.67 billion to stay at 6 times EBITDA. Transocean has generated positive free cash flow of $500 million in just the first 9 months of 2017 and they have used all of it, plus $300 million of cash on hand, to reduce debt. It would seem reasonable to assume that 2018, with its still very high margin backlog, will be another year of decent cash generation with very minimal CapEx requirements. I expect all of 2018's free cash flow to go directly towards debt repayment, with the one exception being that new contracts pick up dramatically and Transocean begins spending heavily on bringing rigs back to work.

Even with all of this cash flow, it is still unlikely that debt will decline enough to maintain leverage below 6 times EBITDA. Alternatively, Transocean could win new contracts to increase revenue and EBITDA. In fact, this month's contract with Statoil already adds $286 million to backlog beginning in 2019. There are options to extend the contract as well. Also, the KG2 drillship which has been idled since October just won a contract that will last between 150-400 days, depending on whether options to extend it are exercised, and the Transocean Arctic just won a contract worth $68 million beginning in 2019. These contract wins are a continuation of a trend that has been in place for six quarters, as independent producers are looking to lock in favorable dayrates while the market is depressed.



Source: Transocean



Going forward, including the Songa acquisition, Transocean has a minimum of $1 billion of backlog going out to 2024. With the rate of contract wins accelerating, expect backlog in these far out years to increase going forward.

Source: Transocean



With debt reduction and new contract wins, Transocean should have no problem maintaining their credit ratings. It would likely take a very dire scenario involving minimal debt reduction or EBITDA falling below the $800 level to trigger a further credit downgrade. At a minimum, ratings seem stable, based on what Moody’s has told us. On the subject of extending their revolving credit facility beyond 2020, it is important that investors know that competitor Noble Corp just recently extended their revolving credit facility without too many issues, and Transocean has continued to have good access to credit markets, issuing $3.6 billion of new debt in the past year and a half. I don’t see Transocean having great difficulty extending their revolving credit facility in the year ahead.

So what's the appeal of Transocean's bonds? First of all, the 2027, 2031, and 2038 bonds all yield around 9% and trade well below par. Investors have a chance to lock in a great rate, and have the opportunity for good capital appreciation as this industry recovers. The offshore drilling industry is vital to the global economy, and regardless of what critics say, demand for oil, as well as every other type of energy just keeps increasing.





Source: eia.gov



Most projections for electric vehicles becoming mainstream are still very far off, and even then, the likely scenario is flat oil demand, not the often predicted declines, as growing oil demand for aviation, trucking, and plastics will offset flat or declining gasoline consumption. The fact that offshore oil production is nearly one-third of total production guarantees that nothing will replace it.





Source: eia.gov

At a minimum, Transocean, as well as most of the offshore drilling industry, will continue to exist, and these bonds will continue to payoff. With yields around 9%, there is considerable downside protection so long as Transocean remains free cash flow positive and continues winning contracts. And even in the event of a far off bankruptcy, investors would still recover a good deal of their investment, if not all of it, through interest payments in the meantime. While this isn't an ideal scenario, I simply state it to highlight the downside protection in these bonds.

And what about the upside to these bonds? When I listen to Transocean management on their conference calls, in their 10Qs and 10Ks, as well as competitors in the industry, they are becoming more and more optimistic with each passing quarter. For example, here are some highlights and quotes, direct from the source:

Outlook: Drilling market—Our long‑term view of the offshore drilling market remains positive, especially for harsh environment and ultra‑deepwater floaters. In recent months, oil prices have stabilized at about $50 per barrel and have approached $60 per barrel, improving our customers’ economics of drilling oil and gas wells. This is, in large part, due to favorable trends in the hydrocarbon supply‑demand balance: oil supply has declined relative to demand. Improved oil prices have resulted in increased opportunities for our drilling services. In markets requiring harsh environment floating drilling rigs, such as the Norwegian North Sea, the limited supply of these specialized rigs has improved fleet utilization, which is resulting in increased dayrates on rigs being tendered for new work in these regions. Outside of harsh environment markets, and notwithstanding an increase in tendering activity, the excess supply of ultra‑deepwater floaters relative to demand continues to apply downward pressure on dayrates. However, as the hydrocarbon supply‑demand balance improves, we expect additional upward pressure on oil prices, ultimately resulting in greater demand for ultra‑deepwater drilling rigs and improved dayrates for our assets.

Source: Transocean 10Q filing

Our market outlook today is far more optimistic than it was 12 months ago. Floating fixtures awarded in 2017 to date have already exceeded last year's total by approximately 40%. In fact, the deepwater drilling industry has experienced 6 consecutive quarters with increasing floater contracting activity. Adding to our optimism, we have seen operators in multiple basins now contracting ultra-deepwater assets for multi-year projects for the first time in over 2 years.

Quote source: Transocean Q3 2017 conference call

We are seeing growing interest in Brazil from both the majors and independents, which we believe will drive a sizable increase in tendering activity in 2018 and 2019 for projects then commencing in late 2019 and 2020.

Quote source: Transocean Q3 2017 conference call





In the U.K. and Norway, we continue to see strengthening demand for mid-water and, more specifically, for harsh-environment assets. As a testament to the tightening market, day rates for high-specification units have increased more than 50% from where they were 1 year ago. With rising customer demand driven by $30 per barrel breakeven levels and a limited number of harsh environment assets available in the market, we would expect to see day rates for the higher-specification, harsh-environment assets continue to improve.

Quote source: Transocean Q3 2017 conference call



These are just a few of the positive remarks coming out of Transocean, and they are echoed by others in the industry. 2018 looks like it is setting up to be the year that the industry finally shows the beginnings of the rebound, and at the end of the day, this is ultimately what is needed to drive the success of Transocean and a rebound in its stock and bonds.

Transocean is using all of their free cash flow to repay debt in order to reduce their leverage ratio and interest expense at the bottom of the cycle, and new contract wins are accelerating. Ultimately, these new contract wins will provide the EBITDA that is needed to reduce Transocean’s leverage ratio, which is needed to maintain and upgrade Transocean’s bond ratings. In addition, Moody's requirements for an eventual upgrade of Transocean's debt include a market recovery in offshore drilling. The beginning of this recovery means that Transocean's bonds could be bought today with a fairly good level of confidence that they will be upgraded to something better than Caa1 and B+ in the future. Over a period of many years, it would not surprise me to see them rated investment grade again. Long before we reach that point, however, they will trade like investment grade bonds, meaning they will trade at or above face value. Investors today can lock in purchases and give themselves 9% yields while they wait.







