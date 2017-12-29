Nathan's Famous Looks About Right - But That Could Change

Longer term, NATH still looks intriguing, at the right price, given continued growth and the high-margin nature of its licensing business.

Nathan's Famous (NATH) looks like it's valued roughly correctly at the moment. NATH trades at about 15x on an EV/EBITDA basis (pro forma for a recent refinancing and $5 per share special dividend), and ~25x normalized free cash flow (based on what should be a lower tax rate post-tax reform).

Neither multiple sounds particularly cheap, but with almost 90% of segment-level profit coming from licensing, both fit with (admittedly much larger) peers like Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), and even McDonald's (MCD). And while NATH lacks the scale of those larger players, it is driving solid growth of late, particularly in its efforts to add Nathan's hot dogs to existing foodservice operators.

But NATH has taken a rather volatile route to that current price:

A strong fiscal Q2 report in early November sparked a rally, which has faded, with the decline driven in part by the stock going ex-dividend on a $5 special distribution last week. But it does look the thinly traded stock went a bit too far on the high side - which raises hopes it might do the same on the way down.

A Growing Business - So Far

Hot dogs might not seem like a great business. Overall consumption appears to have declined for much of the decade (see here for a 2013 Bloomberg article, while this data suggests fewer customers of late, if not declining consumption). Filings from Conagra Brands (CAG), owner of Hebrew National, suggest choppy sales for that product at best over the past few years, with declines and gains alternating by year (CAG only disclosed directional information about the Y/Y sales figures, and nothing in its FY17 10-K).

From a 'gut' standpoint (no pun intended), the hot dog itself does seem like one key impediment to the NATH bull case. Processed foods appear to be falling out of favor, and hot dogs don't exactly fall into the "fresh and healthy" trend that seems to be growing among more affluent customers, in particular. Same-store sales figures in the QSR space, which obviously includes Nathan's 286 restaurants (all but 5 franchised), are seeing decelerating growth [pdf].

But Nathan's has had an impressive decade on all fronts, despite what are likely sluggish end markets. Adjusted EBITDA has increased from $10.0 million in FY11 (fiscal years end in March) to $28.6 million on a trailing twelve-month basis. The two drivers have been the company's Branded Product Program (BPP) and the Licensing segment.

Under the BPP, Nathan's hot dogs are distributed to foodservice operators like pretzel chain Auntie Anne's, along with sporting venues and movie theater operators, including Regal Entertainment (RGC). Segment-level EBITDA there, per figures from the 10-K, more than doubled between FY15 and FY17. 90% of licensing revenue comes from Smithfield Foods' subsidiary John Morrell, who manufactures the product for retail sale and for Wal-Mart (WMT) unit Sam's Club's foodservice operations. The remainder comes from smaller deals for spices, crinkle-cut French fries made by Lamb Weston (LW), and scattered other deals.

It was the Morrell deal that drove substantial growth for the licensing business. That agreement was signed near the end of Nathan's FY14, and offers the company a whopping 10.8% royalty rate. Segment-level comparisons aren't available, but consolidated Adjusted EBITDA rose 68% year-over-year in FY15. Another 10% increase followed, before a slowdown over the past six quarters.

And it's that slowdown, in addition to potential end market concerns, that seems the biggest risk to the NATH bull case, particularly at current levels. Excluding ~$8 million in corporate expense, Nathan's trailing-twelve month profits by segment are roughly 28% BPP, 11% Restaurant, and 61% from Licensing. The Restaurant business actually has been in decline, as store count has dropped from FY14 levels (though it has rebounded of late). Licensing looks like it may be stalling out somewhat. Growth going forward almost certainly isn't going to be what it was looking backward. And with a still-pricey valuation even after a ~12% pullback (excluding the ex-dividend impact), that could be a problem.

Looking Backward - And Forward

Obviously, the thin float adds some volatility to NATH, but some choppy results of late no doubt have added to the moves. The key Licensing business saw pricing drop in the summer of 2016 due to promotional pressure; revenue grew less than 3% in FY17, despite what appears to be a similar expansion in the number of outlets (based on rounded figures from the 10-K). Licensing rebounded in Q1, but both the BPP and Restaurant operations saw EBIT tumble in Q1, with cost pressures in both businesses (notably beef prices in BPP) eroding margins. Overall Adjusted EBITDA actually declined Y/Y, and NATH would hit a 10-month low soon after the report.

But Nathan's got a huge "Barron's bounce" in early September, which sent the stock up 13%. The next month, it announced the long-awaited refinancing of debt issued in 2015 - an issue at a whopping 10% that funded a $25 per share special dividend and led to significant criticism from investors (including on this site). And a strong Q2, with the BPP business getting back to growth, kept what turned out to be a 90% rally going until the peak last month.

From here, it does look like the stock went a bit too far, too fast - but there was some reason for the gains. The refinancing, even with an expanded issuance ($150 million versus $135 million, with the balance again used for a special distribution), should save ~$3.5 million a year in interest, no small amount against a $320 million market cap.

Licensing revenue growth has re-accelerated, rising a whopping 14% so far this year on the back of 8.4% volume growth and a 6.5% pricing increase. In Q2, Morrell-related revenue alone jumped 21.5% Y/Y, with volume up over 15%. Beef prices have been a problem for BPP, whose EBIT still is down for the year, but the company managed to drive 19% revenue growth in Q2, albeit at lower EBIT margins (14.8% vs. 16.3%). The restaurant business is struggling, with comps declining but in the franchised and company-owned categories, but that's not really anything new: EBITDA dropped 22% between FY15 and FY17.

Certainly, an investor can't extrapolate the 19% CAGR in Adjusted EBITDA over the past six years going forward. But Q2, at least, suggests that there should be more growth on the way. The Morrell deal is a winner, and doesn't expire until 2032. BPP growth accelerated in the first half, with volume up 11% after 4%+ gains the previous two years. There are some international opportunities for the restaurant business, though a high level of closures (190 total over the past three fiscal years) and a net decline in the footprint raises some risk. And if growth continues, NATH's leverage from both an operating standpoint and a financial standpoint should drive the stock higher.

Valuation

Again, NATH hardly looks cheap on a headline basis, and from a 'feel' standpoint paying 15x EBITDA for hot dogs might seem aggressive, to say the least. The recapitalization at 10% still might color the company's capital allocation strategy going forward, but executive chairman Howard Lorber owns nearly 24% of the company and CEO Eric Gatoff has roughly $6 million worth of NATH stock.

On a peer basis, meanwhile, the valuation doesn't look particularly out of whack, particularly after the recent pullback. Franchisors trade in the mid- to high-teens, with McDonald's at 16x, Restaurant Brands (QSR) at 14.5x, Yum Brands (YUM) at ~18x, and Domino's at ~20x. The relative discount (or premium) to those peers required for NATH likely informs the fair value calculation at this point. On one hand, Licensing and franchising drive ~70% of Nathan's EBITDA, a lower proportion than those rivals - and of course Nathan's is much smaller. But the BPP business is a real driver as well, and the growth Nathan's is posting in its licensing business of late as outpaced those of particularly a second-tier operator like QSR. In that context, 15x isn't extraordinary - from either side.

The same seems true from a free cash flow standpoint. Assuming a 27% tax rate post-tax reform (which might actually be a bit aggressive - it seems possible that Nathan's won't be able to deduct all of its interest expense, at least initially), normalized free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis is in the $13 million range, for a 24.6x range. With an awful lot of that free cash flow coming from the Morrell deal, and 14 years to go until that deal expires, a 20x+ multiple pricing in mid-single-digit cash flow growth hardly seems onerous. Dropping the discount rate to 7% owing to the safety of minimum payments from Morrell, assuming 7% growth for a decade and a 2% terminal rate, NATH is worth $96 - just north of its November highs.

Regardless of the valuation metric, however, it seems hard at this point to get too excited from either side. It's worth pointing out that the Barron's article that popped NATH back in September targeted an $80-$85 share price, based on a ~15x multiple for the licensing and franchising profit streams. Backing out the $5 special dividend, that range pretty much perfectly brackets the current NATH share price.

So from here, $77 seems right in the ballpark of fair value. But the relative lack of liquidity and the ugly chart over the past six weeks does suggest NATH could move back to a solid entry point. Anything back toward the $65 range gets the stock back toward ~13x EBITDA and ~20x P/FCF, both of which make the stock simply cheaper than (admittedly much larger) peers. And from there, there's likely double-digit upside back to fair value, providing some margin of safety.

But, at the moment, it's difficult to get too excited. Fundamentally, the stock looks about right. The refinancing catalyst likely is priced in. There are long-term concerns about Nathan's actual product, even if it has defied those concerns so far this decade. I like the Nathan's business, and it has the potential to once again become an underfollowed gem. But it needs to get cheaper first.

