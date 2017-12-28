16 'Safer' Dividend Communication Services Dogs Found For December

One-year targets showed $5K invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top "safer" dividend CS stocks had 5.76% more gains vs. $5K in all 10. Low-price little stocks are back!

"Safer" dividend CS dogs reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to document cash reserves. List was narrowed to 32 by disqualifying stocks displaying negative annual returns.

Top 10 "safer" dividend CS annual yields ranged from 4.49% to 8.38%. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 5.36% to 17.25%.

16 of 66 top yield CS stocks were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual returns, along with free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Calculate Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Communications Services Stocks To Net 2.49% to 15.29% Net Gains By December 2018

All ten top-yield "safer" dividend communication services dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices as of 12/24/17. Thus the yield strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for November proved 100% accurate (a rarity seen only the second time this year).

Ten probable profit generating trades illustrated in YCharts for 2018 were:

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) was projected to net $152.86 per median target price estimates from eighteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

BCE. Inc. (BCE) netted $79.32 based on median target estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Telkom SOC (OTCPK:TLKGY) netted $60.15 based on projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) netted $39.91 based on mean target price estimates from thirty-one analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Maroc Telecom (OTCPK:MAOTF) netted $32.29 based on dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MAOTF.

Magyar Telekom (OTCPK:MYTAY) netted $32.02 based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole

Vodacom Group (OTCPK:VDMCY) netted $30.72based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

TDC A/S (OTCPK:TDCAF) netted $26.57, based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) netted $26.26 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

Intouch Holdings (OTCPK:INTHY) netted $24.86 based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 5.05% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" dividend Communication Services stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

December "Safer" Dividend Communication Services Stocks

Yield (dividend / price) results from here Nov. 24 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for thirty one of ninety stocks from the Communication Services sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

16 "Safer" Dividend Communication Services Equities

The Communication Services sector includes just two industry groups. Telecom Services is huge, and Pay TV is tiny. None of the stocks of the 16 selected by returns and/or yield for this writing were PayTV.

Communication Services Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Communication Services stocks culled from this master list of 66. Below is the list of 16 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are readily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders, as demonstrated Aug. 3, 2017, by directors of Windstream Holdings (WIN). Also recently a dividend slash was carried off by those in charge of Frontier Communications chopping the Q payout to $0.60 from $1.575 after March 2017. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered 5.76% Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Communication Services Stocks

Ten "Safer" Communication Services firms with the biggest yields Dec. 26, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Communication Services Dogs, To (11) Deliver 5.34% VS. (12) 5.05% Net Gains from All Ten by December 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten communications service pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 5.76% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced "safer" communication services stock, Mobile Telesystems (MBT) showed the best net gain of 15.29% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend communication services stocks as of Dec. 26 were: TDC S/A (OTCPK:TDCAF); Intouch Holdings (OTCPK:INTHY); Magyar Telekom (OTCPK:MYTAY);Mobile Telesystems (MBT); Vodacom Group (OTCPK:VDMCY), with prices ranging from $6.11 to $11.33.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Communication Services dogs as of December 26 were: Maroc Telecom (OTCPK:MAOTF); Telecom SOC (OTCPK:TLKGY); Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT); AT&T, Inc. (AT&T); BCE, Inc. (BCE), with prices ranging from $12.80 to $47.61.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Communication Services dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Ycharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo taken from rlv.zcache.co.uk.

