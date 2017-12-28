Capital One Financial: Is There Still Upside?

Even after a 25% run up since I last addressed the stock, Capital One Financial Corp (COF) shares still present a golden opportunity for value and DGI investors due to its solid EPS growth, improving loan portfolio quality, improving margins from rising interest rates, cheap valuation, and strong potential for dividend growth.

In its latest quarterly report, COF beat EPS estimates by over 10% while enjoying year-over-year revenue growth of 8.2% as consumer appetite for credit rebounded and the company benefited from its improving quality of credit card holders (that had cut into earnings in previous quarters). These numbers provide evidence that the company's years of heavy investment in IT and data analysis systems as well as loss leading to attract quality long-term credit card members have begun to bear fruit.

Meanwhile, rising rates will most certainly improve gross margins and should more than offset the rise in charge-offs, given that, overall, households have consistently deleveraged since the financial crisis and - especially when combined with a reduced tax burden - are therefore better equipped to handle higher interest rates:

Improved consumer health will combine with COF's improved portfolio quality to produce higher net margins and therefore consistent earnings growth.

Despite significantly scaling back their buyback proposal, the company still plans on repurchasing $1 billion of shares in the first half of next year, adding an additional tailwind to EPS growth. Given these factors, it is unsurprising that analysts also remain overwhelmingly bullish on the stock, with three upgrades in the last 10 days and a projected five-year annual growth rate of ~7.5%.

This EPS growth momentum is a very bullish signal for COF's dividend growth. With a mere 22% payout ratio and a strong 61% five-year dividend growth rate, COF is virtually a lock to raise its dividend again next year and enjoys a huge growth runway for the years to come. The buyback alone will enable the dividend to grow without increasing overall cash payouts at all.

Most importantly, COF remains a bargain, selling at par with its book value:

COF Industry S&P COF 5Y AVG P/E 13.9 25.9 22.7 9.9 P/B 1.0 4.2 3.1 0.9 P/S 1.8 4.3 2.2 1.8 P/CF 4.0 1.5 14.2 4.3 Div. Yield % 1.6 0.8 1.9 1.4

Investor Takeaway:

A growing company with significant tailwinds that's selling for book value is a rare find these days. Even after its impressive fall run, COF still offers investors a solid business backed by several headwinds with solid earnings and dividend growth prospects. Meanwhile the company remains priced for steep earnings declines that would require a recession and/or massive charge-off growth to produce. I believe neither scenario is likely. COF remains a buy.