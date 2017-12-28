Weekly Oil Storage Report - Another Bullish Report In The Bag

The rebalancing continues, and we think Q1 2018 will surprise to the upside.

The total liquid stockpile continues to dwindle, with crude storage the only place left with excess storage.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Highlight

EIA reported a 4.609 million bbl draw in crude storage this week. This compares to our preliminary estimate of 5.95 million bbl draw from last Wednesday. API reported a 6 million bbl draw, and this is now what the API vs. EIA tracking error looks like:

Because the error is so close to the running average error, it implies that whatever API reports next Wednesday (due to the holiday it's on Wednesday), it will track closely to EIA's report next Thursday (again another holiday, so it's delayed one day).

This report was once again overall bullish with total liquid stockpile dropping 8.792 million bbls vs. the five-year average of 3.234 million bbl draw. Gasoline saw a storage build less than the five-year average of 591k bbls vs. 1.354 million bbls. Distillate, however, saw a build of 1.09 million bbls, but remains below the five-year average.

Refinery throughput this week was materially higher than we expected, and we were a bit surprised by the increase of 335k b/d week over week. We know the weather has turned very cold throughout the northeastern part of the U.S., so there are definitely incentives in place to produce a lot of heating oil over the next few weeks. The higher refinery throughput could lead to even larger crude draws in the weeks ahead.

Crude imports shot up by 159k b/d week over week, while exports dropped 648k b/d week over week. Last week, it was reported that there were some fog issues in the Gulf Coast that saw exports delayed a bit. We should see exports rebound again for the week ending Dec. 29. Imports should weaken next week as end-of-year tax gaming for refineries sees them hold off on importing crude oil. The five-year average for imports are sub-7.4 million b/d next week.

U.S. oil production decreased 35k b/d week over week led by the Lower 48, which saw a decline of 24k b/d and Alaska saw a decline of 11k b/d. The production jump we saw two weeks ago came from EIA re-benchmarking the weekly to reflect the last PSM (EIA 914 report).

The adjustment factor fell from +425k b/d last week to +217k b/d this week. SPR took away 98k bbls from storage this week.

Overall, EIA continues to validate our bullish crude storage estimates that we gave out two months ago. For readers who read our articles, our bullish call on U.S. crude storage was a contrarian stance to most analysts, and the last few weeks have validated the call. We expect Q1 2018 to continue to surprise to the upside, with the U.S. showing less build than the historical averages. As a result, total liquid stockpiles relative to the five-year average will compress further.

The bullish oil storage report will continue.

Next Week's Forecast

Our preliminary forecast for next week is -7.84 million bbls. This could easily change with exports and imports swinging our number. In addition, the year-end storage tax game played by refineries could impact this calculation.

Crude

As you can see above, next week's five-year average shows a draw of 4.861 million bbls. So it won't surprise us if the bullish draw continues next week.

This is what our storage forecast through year-end looks like:

And this is what it looks like in a year-over-year comparison:

It's safe to say that storage is rebalancing, as expected.

Total Liquid Stockpile

This week saw the total liquid stockpile drop 8.792 million bbls week over week. The chart above continues to highlight how we are drawing severely more storage than the five-year average. Translation: Storage continues to rebalance.

Next week's total liquid stockpile shows no changes, but we expect it to be another draw.

Cushing

Gasoline

Distillate

Refinery Throughput

Crude Imports

Crude Exports

Here's the four-week moving average:

Adjustment

Conclusion

EIA reported an overall bullish oil storage report. We are expecting the bullish relative storage draws to continue, with U.S. crude storage declining some ~7.8 million bbls next week. Next week's figures could also be a bit fuzzy due to year-end effects, so it's best to take our preliminary figure with a grain of salt.

But as you can see in the charts above, the trend of storage rebalancing continues and will continue into Q1 2018. We think with the consensus overwhelmingly expecting a storage build, a lower-than-expected storage build or even a draw will send the oil market much higher.

We don't see the rebalancing trend changing anytime soon, even as U.S. shale production increases.

For those of you that have found our oil market articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research a try. We are truly different from other research firms as we let our differentiated views guide us through the markets. Our contrarian call for $65 Brent and $60 WTI call during the June 2017 oil market swoon is a direct testament to our resolve and our solid fundamental analysis.

We will be raising our subscription prices on Jan. 1, 2018, so sign up today to lock in your price. We hope to see you join HFI Research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.