Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/27/17: SPKE, FI, PSEC, CBMG, AIRT, EPD

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/27/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: The seasonal surge in insider filings is over, and it'll be light sessions for Form 4 filings at the SEC into year end. Form 4 filings do pick up right away in January, however, and filing volumes tend to stay respectably high until ramping up in earnest again in February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Spark Energy (SPKE);
  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • Franks Intl (FI);
  • Cellular Biomedicine (CBMG), and;
  • Air T (AIRT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Suncoke Energy (SXCP);
  • Community Health Systems (CYH);
  • Biglari (BH);
  • Cantel Medical (CMD);
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC), and;
  • Accenture (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Bmc Stock (STCK);
  • Party City Holdco (PRTY);
  • Mercer Intl (MERC);
  • Itron (ITRI), and;
  • Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Washingtonfirst Bank (WFBI).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$7,167,464

2

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Itron

ITRI

AB

$1,482,417

3

Biglari Sardar

DIR,BO

Biglari

BH

AB

$1,463,874

4

Swenson Nicholas

CEO,DIR,BO

Air T

AIRT

B

$1,304,879

5

Kellogg Peter R

BO

Mercer Intl

MERC

B

$565,340

6

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$537,291

7

Maxwell W Keith

DIR,BO

Spark Energy

SPKE

B

$439,245

8

Chen Tian Qiao

BO

Community Health Systems

CYH

B

$384,265

9

Liu Tony

CEO,CFO,DIR

Cellular Biomedicine

CBMG

JB*

$350,004

10

Teague Aj

CEO,DIR

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$299,100

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Advent Intl

BO

Party City Holdco

PRTY

JS*

$484,137,344

2

Watson Jill Foss

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$5,577,339

3

Nanterme Pierre

CB,CEO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$5,235,312

4

Case Jefferson M

DIR

Party City Holdco

PRTY

JS*

$4,066,760

5

Mosing Melanie Christine

BO

Franks Intl

FI

S

$1,956,370

6

Rea Jeffrey Gene

DIR

Bmc Stock

STCK

AS

$1,875,000

7

Diker Charles M

CB,DIR,BO

Cantel Medical

CMD

S

$1,828,795

8

Morrissette Kenneth

DIR

Washingtonfirst Bank

WFBI

S

$1,708,858

9

Emster Kurt Von

DIR

Cymabay Therapeutics

CBAY

AS

$1,629,304

10

Sweet Julie Spellman

CEO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$1,544,127

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

