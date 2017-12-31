DoctoRx Positions For 2018: Biotech Fights The Fed

I'm ready for biotech, as judged by an ETF like IBB, to be an average performer in 2018 but an above-average performer on a longer-term time frame.

I'm encouraged on a longer-term basis for the biotech sector due to many leaders having P/Es below that of the S&P 500.

My candidate for center stage among specific drugs and technologies is cell-based therapies, widely known as CAR-T drugs, currently led by Novartis and Gilead.

In the US, there is little opportunity for healthcare as a whole to grow further as a share of GDP. Within healthcare, however, biotech can grow its share.

DoctoRx brings to the table a background as a physician and pharmaceutical inventor/entrepreneur to inform his value- and catalyst-driven investment analysis focused in biotech and healthcare.

Seeking Alpha editor Rebecca M. Oliver caught up with DoctoRx to harvest his industry insight as we head into 2018.

This Q&A consists of several healthcare/biotech-focused topics, followed by some more general market commentary.

Rebecca M. Oliver: What do you expect to be the key driver of biotech market performance in 2018?

DoctoRx: Thanks for allowing me the chance to comment on biotechs and the general stock market for the year ahead. Since no one has an accurate crystal ball, not even the Fed chairperson, I'll try to reference as many facts or solid theories as possible and limit the speculation.

IMHO, stocks move most on liquidity changes, which themselves reflect the real economy and central bank policy. Biotechs are traditionally sensitive to this, with the usual lags. I think that helps explain the two periods of extreme biotech outperformance since 1990.

One was in 1991, after the Gulf War and the 1990-'91 recession. The Fed was easy, the real economy was weak, and the young biotech sector had an unbelievable year. As the economy began recovering, the massive biotech outperformance waned severely.

The other prolonged period of shining biotech performance came after the Great Recession, from 2010 through mid-year 2015, an incredible five and a half years where, year after year, biotech was probably the best-performing subsector of the market. The Fed was incredibly easy then, and biotech was a safe haven with obvious growth underway and clearer growth prospects.

Now that situation has reversed: There is cyclical strength in the US and global economy, and the Fed wants to aggressively withdraw the prior ease. So to me, Fed policy is a potential headwind, especially for more speculative biotech stocks.

Beyond that, biotechs always trade on some combination of sales and profit growth, and pipeline progress, all versus expectations and (importantly) by watching what the competition is doing. That never changes.

RMO: As we approach 2018, are you bullish or bearish on the U.S. biotech industry?

DRx: Leaving Fed headwinds aside, I'm encouraged on a longer-term basis for the sector due to many leaders having P/Es below that of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). I also think there is huge support amongst the public for the benefits that biotech brings to real people, and in the business community for the high-paying, high-profit, environmentally responsible biotech industry. Putting it all together, and now speculating, I'm ready for biotech, as judged by an ETF such as IBB, to be an average performer in 2018 but an above-average performer on a more appropriate, longer-term time frame.

RMO: How does the current political climate, both in the U.S. and around the globe, affect the risks and opportunities in biotech and/or healthcare for next year?

DRx: Politics often reflects economics. And improving economies, both in the US and globally, allows greater discretionary spending. People across the globe have voted with their wallets and in their elections for more healthcare rather than less. I don't see that changing.

In probably the key swing market, China, greater access to insurance and advanced Western therapies is a government goal. China may be at a multi-year inflection point of growing importance for the biotech industry. India may follow, but is not there yet.

In the US, there is little opportunity for healthcare as a whole to grow further as a share of GDP. Within healthcare, however, biotech can grow its share. I do not see politics stopping this on balance, though there are puts and takes here. In the EU, there is some chance for a relaxation of the strict controls on prices that make biotech companies less and less interested in this region. If Japan continues its economic expansion, it may do away with its mandatory price cuts for drugs.

Overall, I think that the wishes of the world's population for more and better drug treatment and prevention of disease provides tailwinds to the biotech industry after netting out the positive and negative trends.

RMO: What trends in biotech do you see taking center stage in 2018? Which companies do you expect to lead or lag these trends?

DRx: That's a tough one. Timelines in the pharmaceutical industry are so long, and the types of drugs used in biotech (defining the field broadly as most observers now do) are so varied, that I'm not sure "center stage" will be occupied by any one trend.

It is worth pointing to continued improvements in making administration of drugs more convenient. A treatment backwater for years, hemophilia is increasingly treatable with less frequent IV dosing, and even subcutaneous dosing. Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis is only dosed every 6 months, which amazes me. Certain cancer drugs that were given by IV are now also given sub-cu, as part of life-cycle management strategies.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF, OTCQX:RHHBY) is a leader in all those situations. A growing number of highly potent drugs are given orally now, supplanting drugs given either by IV or sub-cu. Impressively, this now includes cancer drugs. This is an important trend in autoimmune diseases such as MS and RA.

Specifically, my candidate for center stage among specific drugs and technologies is cell-based therapies, widely known as CAR-T drugs. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) are the current leaders here.

I think AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) deserves mention for an improving portfolio of drugs and an impressive group of Phase 2/3 candidates; the stock market has already taken notice, however.

RMO: What’s your take on the current and forward-looking M&A climate in healthcare?

DRx: I believe deal valuations remain rich, with more downside risk than upside potential. A Fed that acts increasingly hawkishly will always put pressure on deal flow. Another factor tying into that potential pressure is the fact that there are almost no large acquirers with clean balance sheets. Even the few with little long-term debt, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) - which is also a takeover candidate - and Novo-Nordisk (OTCPK:NONOF), have little net cash. So, most large deals will be pressured by the need for most acquirers to borrow to do the deal, and (again) a hawkish Fed that is both raising interest rates and shrinking its balance sheet is not the friend to acquirers that Wall Street wishes for.

RMO: What’s one final piece of guidance or insight you would offer for biotech investors or those interested in the industry?

DRx: Whether or not one trades much, this is a long-term story, in my view. A huge amount of investment came into the field in the past six or so years, just as it had in tech by 2001. A digestion period may be needed. However, long term, I see evidence that biotech will join tech as a great and diverse growth field. For individual stocks, I am sticking to ones that offer classic growth opportunity at a reasonable price, the famous GARP metric. Granted that the stock market in the US, where I invest from, is at elevated valuations, on a relative basis I see Roche, Novo-Nordisk and Gilead as most attractive now, and am positioned accordingly. I continue to like Bristol-Myers Squibb and AbbVie. More speculative due to valuation and certain recent issues, but I believe with good potential for alpha over the long term, are Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN). I am long all those names.

Many large-cap biotechs are at P/E discounts to the market, which I think can favor a buy-and-hold approach. This can be done well through one fund or another, or by picking individual stocks.

For anyone reading this who is new to biotech, there are risks everywhere. The field is heavily based on science-based research; even management does not know what will happen in Phase 3 studies, what will happen when the drug is exposed to large numbers of patients upon marketing approval, or what the competition will come up with to possibly defeat their drug. In addition, patents play too heavy a role for many investors. Thus, I believe the field is full of long-term alpha, but investing in it is not, by any means, for all investors.

One final bit of opinion here. Biotech is ultimately a business like all others. Management is key, in my view. No management is perfect, so I don't throw a stock out the window if a mistake is made. The retrospectoscope always reveals some. But I try to align with managements that are stable, present a realistic growth story, and have strong commercial (sales) operations as well as R&D.

For the junior biotech sector, I would only invest via a fund, unless it were a company with a story I knew very, very well.

RMO: Do politics or current events influence your investment strategy and/or your underlying investment principles?

DRx: Yes, they influence my strategy, though principles should not change. I swung from bearish to bullish on stocks in June 2016 after the sell-off on the Brexit vote - a sell-off I thought was unwarranted given actual improvement in the global economy.

Tax cuts mean one thing to forward economic progress and interest rates, tax increases another. A policy of energy abundance stimulates growth; making energy less abundant does not. A policy of waging war - especially elective, non-defensive war - increases inflation and worsens the real economy. It's important on a top-down basis to consider these and other politically driven situations, changes in the Fed's point of view, and so on when constructing or making adjustments to a portfolio.

RMO: In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

DRx: I am a retiree and am always conservative, as not losing money is more important at my stage than making money is. That said, bonds have certain risks in a tax-cutting, high-deficit environment. Fed policy may both help and hinder bonds.

What I have been focusing on is high-quality growth. With no sign that the newly configured Fed will change course if the economy holds up, I want to be in sync with the economic and market trends with stocks of high-quality companies that offer GARP opportunities. I'm not too interested in buying dips, other than trading dips in an uptrend when the Fed is hawkish and stock prices have the valuations they have.

I've done exceedingly well with a personally unusual focus on bonds since the insane year of Y2K, and I think it's time to think of blue-chip stocks and "light blue chips" as probably superior, finally, to bonds on the appropriate time frame. With stocks, my No. 1 sector is tech and No. 2 is cyclicals, including Deere (NYSE:DE) and several housing-related stocks. No. 3, not far behind, is pharma/biotech.

I have one nice position in a consumer non-cyclical, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), owner of Olive Garden. And I recently bought the dip in reinsurers Everest Re (NYSE:RE) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR). I did that after hurricanes Harvey and Irma, took profits when they surged, then bought some on the latest sell-off related (probably) to the ongoing California fires. RE and RNR are probably my only value stocks.

RMO: What surprise or hidden risk or opportunity do you see in the market that isn’t getting sufficient investor attention?

DRx: Risk: Reverse QE, a.k.a. quantitative tightening. I think it creates valuation headwinds that are roughly equal and opposite to the tailwinds QE created.

Opportunity: A stronger US economy in the years ahead than many fear, though implementation of hawkish Fed policy will make a Reagan- or Clinton-style boom very hard next year.

RMO: What issue(s) do you see as already priced in?

DRx: Inflation, tax cuts, harsh cuts to pharma/biotech pricing, North Korea, Trump impeachment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY, GILD, ABBV, NONOF, CELG, REGN, DE, DRI, RE, RNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.