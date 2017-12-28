What Was Wrong For Allergan In 2017 And Why 2018 Will Be Different

Current valuation is really attractive because it doesn't reflect the leading position of Allergan in Botox and aesthetics franchise.

But I think the worst is behind the company.

Allergan (AGN) has been among the worst performing stocks of the S&P 500 in 2017 with the stock down around 20%, underperforming the DRG Index by more than 4,000 bps.

Investors have lost faith in the management's abilities to transform Allergan into a competitive branded pharmaceutical company, as a result of a massive negative earnings revision seen in 2017. In detail, 2018 consensus EPS has been lowered by 14% from around $18 to around $15.70 during the last 12 months, mainly as a consequence of the unfavorable federal court decision on the patent protections for Restasis.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite that, I like the company's long-term strategy and its business model, and I think Allergan is strongly poised to outperform from the current valuation of 10.5x 2018 P/E for a couple of reasons:

Estimates for 2018 seem conservative, looking for -2% sales growth and -4% EPS growth. As a reminder, Allergan provided a preliminary guidance for 2018 at Q3/2017 results, affirming to expect an EPS of at least $15 assuming a generic launch for Restasis in January 2018 or an EPS of at least $16 assuming a launch in mid-2018. Thus, sell-side expectations are assuming generics competition for this key drug since early Q2 2018, which I think is a too bearish assumption, given that so far there haven't been any generics approved for Restasis and Allergan could still reverse the federal court decision in the Appeal process (i.e. Q4 2018). It's also worth noting that Restasis has a very complicated manufacturing process and FDA's guidelines for manufacturing drug in the dry eye space are challenging. In addition to that, even assuming a worst case scenario for Restasis of generics approval in late Q1 2018, I think that the management can beat Street expectations.

To explain my view, I started with consensus revenue for 2017 and then applied reasonable sales growth assumptions to take into account the dynamics of Allergan's major growth drivers over the next 12 months.

Source: Author's valuation model

Applying 0% sales growth to Allergan's U.S. Specialized Therapeutics division, -7% growth to its U.S. General Medicine division, 10% growth to its International division, I estimated $15.7B of sales for AGN in 2018, approximately in line with 2017 revenue. This is 2% above consensus.

The main assumptions behind these estimates are as follows:

In Allergan's U.S. Specialized Therapeutics division, the company will be affected by generics competition on Restasis. I assume that Restasis sales will decrease 50% YoY, which equates to around $700M of sales lost in 2018. On the other hand, I'm assuming strong growth for Botox, facial fillers, Zeltiq, and LifeCell (i.e. double-digit growth) as a result of a healthy volume dynamic and a stable pricing environment. In the U.S. General Medicine division, the company will suffer from generics competition in few key franchises, Namenda XR, Minastrin, Delzicol, and Estrace. I also expect a soft performance for Viberzi after the change of its label by the FDA. Lastly, the International Segment will show strong growth in 2018, driven by the aesthetics franchise and some modest forex tailwind.

To translate my top-line expectations into an earnings estimate, I am assuming 47% of core operating margins, which is 100 bps below 2017 margin and a 13% tax rate. Thus, I estimate a non-GAAP EPS of $16.10, which is 3% above consensus.

In few words, even assuming a worst case scenario for Restasis and taking into account the other loss of exclusivities on few other smaller Allergan's brands, I still believe that 2018 Street expectations are too bearish.

I don't believe that Revance's (RVNC) RT002 will have a meaningful impact on Allergan's Botox franchise. Despite I recognize that the profile of this drug looks attractive given six months of efficacy and a clean safety profile, I think that the market is overlooking the strength and diversification of Allergan's products in the aesthetics space. AGN has further strengthened its presence in this space with the recent acquisitions of Zeltiq, LifeCell, and Kythera and with new launches for its Fillers and Breast Implants franchises. Thus, it will be really tough for a small company that could offer only one specific product to compete with the breadth of AGN's portfolio and with its strategy of discount and loyalty program to the aesthetic physicians' community. You can see here and here a more detailed analysis about why I think Zeltiq and LifeCell have been accretive to Allergan's portfolio in the aesthetics space.

At 10.5x 2018 EPS, shares trades at the low end of the diversified biopharma group, despite a highly attractive portfolio of assets. If only the company will re-rate to its historical average P/E valuation, there is more than 40% of upside from the current level.

Source: Bloomberg

Allergan could benefit from a broad and underappreciated pipeline with more than ten assets with >$500 mln peak sales in Phase II/III. In particular, there will be three key pipeline catalysts over the next 12 months:

In Q1 2018, Allergan will report Phase III results for ubrogepant, its oral CGRP for acute migraine. In H1 2018, AGN will report Phase IIb results for atogepant, its oral CGRP for migraine prevention. In H2 2018, AGN will report Phase III results for abicipar in wet AMD.

The market is assigning limited value to these products, so any positive news could be the catalyst for a re-rating of Allergan.

During 2018, Allergan will use the strong free cash flow generation to pay down debt and to do further buyback, targeting 2-3x net debt/EBITDA by the end of 2018. This will allow the company to pursue further bolt-on acquisition in 2019 to strengthen the pipeline.

In summary, with solid management execution and positive earnings momentum from a conservative consensus for 2018, I believe Allergan could close the valuation gap with peers and strongly outperform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice