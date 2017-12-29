Coffee Prepares To Percolate Again

Brazil is the world's leading producer of Arabica coffee beans that trade in the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange. The supply and demand fundamentals for the coffee market tends to determine the path of least resistance for the price of the beans. Demand for coffee around the world has been consistently rising as a function of global demographics. First, more people on earth each day have been consuming more coffee each year. In the final quarter of 2017, world population rose by about 19 million people. With the number of people on the earth rising by around 80 million each year, the demand for coffee is on the rise. Moreover, as wealth increases in China, more of the 1.4 billion people in the Asian nation are becoming coffee drinkers. Companies like Starbucks (SBUX) and imitators are opening new coffee shops in China by the thousands.

As an agricultural commodity, weather and crop diseases, such as leaf rust, can create shortages of coffee beans. Each year is a new adventure when it comes to production, and the potential for a deficit in the market where supplies cannot satisfy demand is always a present. Supply shocks because of weather or crop diseases tend to hit agricultural markets like a ton of bricks causing sharp price appreciation. However, rising demand has a creeping impact on these markets, but it provides support and often results in higher lows during periods of ample supplies.

A bearish trend since November 2016

The good news for coffee drinkers around the world is that the price has been moving lower since November 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of ICE coffee futures reached a high of $1.76 per pound during the second week of November 2016. Since then the price of coffee beans has been in a bear market making lower highs and lower lows. Critical support currently sits at the lows that occurred during the week of June 19 at $1.13 per pound. Technical resistance has been moving lower with the price of the soft commodity, and it currently stands at the most recent peak price of $1.3030 which came at the end of November 2017, the one year anniversary of paradise pricing for coffee drinkers all over the world.

ICE coffee futures settled on Thursday, December 28 at $1.2450 per pound, after trading in a range of $1.13 to $1.5930 on the nearby contract throughout 2017. There are a couple of technical indicators on the daily chart that offers different clues about the future path of least resistance for the price of coffee futures. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions on ICE coffee futures stood at 211,683 contracts when the soft commodity was on the highs in November 2016. The metric rose to an all-time high in late October at 240,660 contracts when the price was trading in a range from $1.2120 to $1.2775; coffee is currently in the middle of that trading range. Open interest stood at 218,765 contracts on December 26. The contraction of 21,895 contracts is an indication of less interest and fewer speculative positions in the market over recent weeks. At the same time, the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator dropped to an oversold condition and crossed to the upside as coffee futures rallied from lows of $1.1690 in mid-December to its current level. With technical resistance at just over the $1.30 level, the recent period of price consolidation may be building cause for a challenge of prices over $1.30.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of March coffee futures shows, a move over the November 30 high at $1.330 would end the more than a one-year pattern of lower highs in the coffee market and challenge the bear market.

Demand says coffee can only fall so low

More people with more money around the world is an issue that faces all agricultural commodities. One factor that many grains, animal proteins, and soft commodity markets have in common is that on long-term charts, they have all been making higher lows since the turn of the century in 2000, or before that year.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, coffee's pattern began in 2001 when the price found a low at 41.50 cents per pound. Over the past almost seventeen years, coffee only violated its pattern of higher lows once, in 2013, when the price fell to $1.0095 per pound. The low was just 0.75 cents below the 2008 bottom. Since then, coffee fell to $1.1105 in early 2016, and $1.13 in mid-June of this year.

The pattern of prices is a function of rising global demand. With 7.444 billion inhabitants of the earth, rising by around 80 million each year, and standards of living increasing, there are more consumers for food and beverages. Coffee is a ubiquitous beverage, and while it is a luxury commodity, it is a staple for many around our planet. Therefore, the price floor for coffee has been rising over the past almost two decades which is a function of increasing demand for the beans.

SBUX and DNKN watch out

Companies like Starbucks (SBUX), Dunkin Donuts (DNKN), and others have done their part to increase demand for coffee in the United States and around the world. Coffee is not only a beverage; it is the center of many social activities. People meet for "coffee," and the beverage tends to be a focal point for social and business activities. The social tradition of coffee consumption began in Europe and the Middle East where sitting and enjoying a cup and watching the world go by has been a leisure and relaxation activity for decades, if not centuries. Over recent years, the U.S. has adopted the tradition with Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, and other shops popping up all over the place. SBUX has been in the process of exporting the tradition to Asia as they open thousands of shops across China and other countries.

Meanwhile, coffee beans are the primary cost of goods sold component of earnings for SBUX, DNKN, and many other coffee purveyors. Each year is a new adventure when it comes to growing the coffee beans because of weather and crop diseases. Brazil is the biggest producer and exporter of Arabica beans, and SBUX and DNKN serve Arabica rather than Robusta coffees. Robusta tends to be popular with consumers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Since coffee beans can only sit in inventories for a limited time before they deteriorate and rot, these companies depend on fresh beans. Therefore, the annual coffee crop is a new adventure each year. SBUX, DNKN, and others have enjoyed the bear market in the price of coffee as they have not dropped prices, but the cost of their main input has moved to the downside.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of SBUX stock shows, the price moved from $50.84 around the time coffee was at its highs in November 2016 to its current price at $57.91 per share.

Source: Barchart

DNKN has moved from lows of $53.68 in late October 2016 to its recent price at $65.32 per share. SBUX and DNKN have enjoyed the bear market in coffee as their share prices have rallied by 13.9% and 21.7% respectively. Both of these companies depend on the price of coffee as a critical cost of goods sold component of their products. In 2011, and 1977 the price of coffee beans moved to above the $3 per pound level as poor crops because of weather conditions and crop disease caused supply shortages. If that were to happen again in 2018, 2019, or in the years ahead the price of the input for these companies would triple, and the lower profit margins would go right to their bottom line. Hedging price exposure in the ICE coffee futures market is a tricky business as liquidity is best within a growing year. When trying to hedge a crop that is not yet in the ground, few sellers are willing to grant major consumers like SBUX and DNKN liquidity.

Additionally, the success of these companies is the wide margins between a cup of coffee and the price of the raw beans. If the price of coffee were to triple, and they raised prices dramatically, consumers would likely find another less expensive location to do their socializing during the day. Therefore, the fortunes of SBUX, DNKN, and the many other coffee shops out there these days are tied to the price of the java beans.

Technical resistance has declined

The bear market has caused the technical level that could ignite a rally to drop over the past year. When the price of coffee futures begins to move because of a supply problem, the market tends to become highly illiquid, and price volatility explodes. In 2014, the last time coffee futures moved above the $2 per pound level, monthly historical volatility moved above the 50% level and the measure of short-term price variance can move to double that level or more.

Supply problems in agricultural commodities often appear when the market least expects. A sudden freeze, drought, flood, or outbreak of leaf rust can launch prices into the stratosphere in a heartbeat. With technical resistance around the $1.33 per pound level on March futures, it would not take much to trigger a short-covering rally these days and if a supply shortage were to develop, watch out on the upside because we are a lot closer to lows these days than highs.

Risk/reward favors the upside in the coffee futures and ETN markets

With March coffee futures around the $1.24 per pound level and critical support in a market that has been making higher lows for almost two decades at the $1.13 level, there are around 11 cents of downside price risk in the market these days. A supply problem or even a technical correction that drives the price through $1.33 with follow through could be devastating to consumers who have been hand-to-mouth buyers because of the bear market conditions over the past year.

Considering that the price of coffee futures rose to a high of $1.76 in November 2016, $2.2550 in 2014, and $3.0625 in 2011, risk/reward favors long positions at the current price level. With 11 cents of downside risk and the potential for 52 cents, $1.015, or $1.8225 profit potential if the highs over the past seven years repeat, the odds have become more tempting than in a long time to enter into a long position in the Java market. Additionally, with daily historical volatility at around 15%, call options have become inexpensive as historical price variance is the critical component in an options premium.

The most direct route for participation in the coffee market is via ICE futures and options contracts. However, for those who do not wade into the shark-infested waters of futures exchanges, the JO ETN product does a reasonable job replicating price action. Risk/reward favors a long position in the coffee market as we head into 2018. If you currently hold SBUX or DNKN in your portfolio, a long coffee position could serve as a great hedge if either of the companies' earnings takes a hit on a surprise rally in the coffee market in the year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.