Precious Metals - A 'Three-Peat' In December And The Potential For The Same In January

Patterns in markets often repeat and, that is why so many traders and investors rely on charts. A price chart is a picture of market action and herd behavior. During bullish trends, the herd follows the market to the upside and buying is greater than selling fostering higher prices. During bearish periods, the converse occurs.

While markets do not always follow in the footsteps of the past, those who ignore history tend to do so at their peril. Since December 2015, we have seen a pattern of price action emerge in the gold and silver markets at the end of one year and a reversal at the beginning of the next. The two most actively traded precious metals have settled into a trading pattern that has almost become a seasonal event. We will now have to wait and see if the metals that market participants tend to buy during periods of fear and uncertainty follow their paths from the past two years at the beginning of 2018. The beginning of a year is always a time of uncertainty for what lies in store for markets. For three straight years, gold and silver moved to bottoms during December, and both took off to the upside in the first months of 2016 and 2017.

The third straight year of December weakness

The first two weeks of December 2017 was a repeat performance of the prior two years. While the price of the star performer palladium only got down to lows of $973.60 on December 5 and resumed its rally, gold, silver, and platinum looked ugly during the first half of the month.

Gold fell to a low of $1238.30 on December 12 as the market braced for the third interest rate hike of the year from the Federal Reserve. Gold had traded at a high of $1303.40 on the February COMEX futures contract on November 27, so the move took the yellow metal $65.10 or 5% lower in under three weeks. Silver's move was even uglier as the price of the precious metal fell from $17.485 on November 17 to a low of $15.635 on the COMEX March futures contract on December 12. The move of $1.85 or 10.6% was twice as bad as the gold correction and silver led the yellow metal. Meanwhile platinum followed as the laggard of the precious metals sector declined from $963.30 on November 28 to lows of $877 on December 13 on the April NYMEX futures contract. Platinum fell by $86.30 or 9% over the period. Precious metals fulfilled a "three-peat" of bearish action during the final month of the year, but the selling stopped on the day that the central bank hiked the Fed Funds rate and since then all of the precious metals have been in rallying mode.

January 2016 and 2017 were bullish months

During the first months of the year in 2016 and 2017, the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures market all posted significant gains as they came out of the gate and celebrated each New Year with a rally.

Source: CQG

As the weekly gold chart highlights, gold took off in early 2016 and 2017 and the price on the first trading day of the year turned out to be the low for each year.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart for COMEX silver shows that it also rallied out of the gate in early January in both 2016 and 2017.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, even the dog of the sector, platinum staged a rally during the early days of the first month of the past two years.

Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial for palladium shows the spectacular rally that has put the precious metal on a path to challenge its all-time high also came out of the gate in rally mode over the past two years in January.

We got a three-peat of bearish market action in December that fulfilled the trading patterns of late 2015 and 2016, now that 2017 is coming to an end we will see if they can repeat their bullish price action when 2018 begins next week. However, all four of the metals have a head start as they have all spent the past two weeks rallying in impressive form.

Since mid-December, all four precious metal have the wind in their sails

It is starting to look like the selloffs in the precious metals sector during the first two weeks of December was another incredible buying opportunity to load up on all of the metals in the sector.

Source: CQG

On Thursday, December 28, February gold futures traded to a high of $1297.30 per ounce and had rallied for eleven out of twelve trading sessions.

Source: CQG

Then daily chart of March silver shows that on the second to last trading day of 2017, silver reached a high of $16.93 per ounce and had rallied in nine of the last twelve sessions.

Source: CQG

Platinum rose to a high of $933.20 on December 28 and was higher in eight of the past eleven sessions since it made its most recent low.

Source: CQG

Since its low on December 5, the price of palladium as moved to the upside in thirteen of sixteen trading sessions. Palladium traded to a high of $1064.50 on December 28, the highest level since 2001 and only $25.50 below its all-time peak at $1090.

Geopolitics favor higher prices

Stocks will finish 2017 with extraordinary gains; the equities market ignored some of the issues brewing on the geopolitical landscape that will not go away after the New Year. In the Middle East, relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran continue to deteriorate. Over the past month, Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels have fired two rockets at Riyadh. While both we shot down by Patriot defense missiles, the Saudis have called the action an act of war. The blockade of Qatar by the Saudis and their allies in the Gulf States continues with no end in sight. Additionally, the resignation of the Saudi-backed Lebanese Prime minister a few weeks ago means Lebanon could become another front in the escalating proxy war in the coming weeks and months. The current state of the Saudi-Iranian relationship could quickly turn into hostilities in the region in 2018.

At the same time, North Korea and their nuclear ambitions have not gone away. The war of words between the U.S. and the hermit nation continues to threaten the Korean Peninsula and the world. In the United States, the President is taking victory laps over the tax reform package that passed before Christmas, and he is preparing to fight for infrastructure rebuilding early in 2018. However, the special prosecutor and hostile members of Congress from the other side of the political aisle lurk in the background and could create lots of problems for the administration in the year that starts next week.

All of these issues and more could create a bullish environment of fear and uncertainty in markets that will support the prices of precious metals in the coming year. Precious metals are getting ready to enter 2018 with both technical strength and fundamentals in the geopolitical arena providing bullish winds for their sails.

Higher highs in 2018?

The best candidate for a higher high in 2018 is palladium, the best performing precious metal since early 2016. Critical resistance for the metal stands at all-time highs of $1090 and the odds favor a test of the level and a new high in coming weeks.

Gold's technical resistance stands at $1377.50, the 2016 high. Gold got up to $1358.50 in early September, but the rally failed. The current price trajectory of the yellow metal makes it the second candidate to make a higher high it 2018.

Silver can be the most volatile asset in the precious metals sector. Silver traditionally moves and catches market participants off guard. The 2016 high in the silver futures market was just over the $21 per ounce level, which is over $4 above the price on December 28. If silver were to challenge or move above that level in 2018, we could be off to the races on the upside in all of the precious metals next year.

When it comes to the platinum market, every dog has its day, and platinum has certainly been the canine of the sector based on its price performance. Platinum will be the worst performing precious metal for 2017. Critical resistance for the price of the metal stands at the 2016 high at just under $1200 per ounce. I believe that platinum is a sleeper in the sector and has the potential to shock in the coming year. At a $130 discount to palladium and a $365 discount to gold, platinum offers the best value proposition for investors and traders in the sector on a historical basis.

Precious metals fulfilled their three-peat of bearish price action in December. With the new year of trading starting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, all eyes will be on the precious metals to see if the three-peat extends to January on the bullish side of the coin.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.