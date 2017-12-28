MannKind: Still Looking Weak

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) continues with its difficult times as its operating and stock market performance continues to decline. Apart from label expansion for Afrezza, the company did not post any positive development. Its revenue continued to decline despite some gains showed by Afrezza. The company also kept burning through its cash for meeting operating and marketing expenses and may now have to go for stock issue for shoring up its finances. With these issues and no solid prospects on the horizon, MannKind stock is on my "avoid" list.

Third-Quarter Numbers

While the company stock showed steep decline in the month of October, its Q3 financial announcement ensured that the stock does not shoot back to its previous highs. The company posted $2.04 million worth of revenue for the third quarter, down from $162 million it had reported for the third quarter of the previous year (although $161.8m was severance compensation). The revenue is bifurcated into commercial product and collaboration revenue. The latter is the one responsible for the decline in overall revenue as it dipped from $161 million to only $62 million. While the dip may look steep on year over year basis, it was only marginal on quarter over quarter basis, as the company had reported only $63 million in collaboration revenue in the second quarter.

However, the good news is on commercial product revenue side as MannKind reported nearly $2 million in revenue, up from $573,000 for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. It is also nearly 30 percent up on quarter over quarter basis as the company's commercial product revenue in the second quarter stood at $1.5 million. This revenue is related to Afrezza which is now going to be the new backbone of the company. The strong revenue improvement in this field shows that MannKind is moving in the right direction but it is yet to be seen that the company will be able to meet its revenue projections for the product.

Its Cost of Goods sold at $4.6 million were only marginally up from $4.4 million for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, but considering that the revenue had dipped a lot sharply. The company suffered net loss of $32.8 million, down from net income for $126 million the previous year. Overall, even though the company managed to post growth for Alfrezza, the overall performance left a lot to be desired.

Third Time Lucky for Afrezza?

While MannKind has a number of issues to deal with, currently its biggest concern is Afrezza. Beginning with Afrezza, an inhalable insulin solution, things are not looking pretty even the third time around. The drug has already been tried in the market by Pfizer and then Sanofi. Even for MannKind, it was the second attempt for marketing the drug on its own. However, in the first nine months of the year, the drug managed only $4.7 million worth of revenue. This seems like a drop in the ocean for a company which incurred $79 million in operating loss during the same time period.

The failure of the drug and MannKind becomes even more pronounced when the duration of Alfrezza's presence in the market is taken into account. The drug has been in the market for nearly three years now, which indicates that the market is already aware of its pros and cons. However, MannKind has not been able to leverage this awareness to drive higher sales. Overall, the prospects of the drug seem to be more underwhelming than encouraging. It seems that the management will be required to take objective actions in this regard as the company is burning through its cash resources, with ever increasing selling and marketing expenses as shown by $17.7 million billing for the third quarter of the year.

Investment Thesis and Stock Dilution

In line with its operating performance, MannKind stock also had a difficult year. In the past 12 months, the stock lost 31 percent of its value. The only positive highlight of the year was a sharp spike in the month of October, in response to the positive FDA announcement with regard to Afrezza label expansion. The FDA approved the label update to include new data for the time-action profile of the drug.

However, the positive effect was rather short-lived as the stock returned to its pre-approval levels rather quickly. This stock movement again corresponded with the real market as there was no discernible impact on Afrezza revenue either. This presents a rather grim view of the future ahead. Currently, MannKind is desperately dependent upon Afrezza and needs it to perform well to stay afloat. However, the performance so far does not inspire much confidence.

Apart from the revenue issue, which is likely to play a major role in deciding the future of the security, there is also the issue related to potential equity dilution. The company filed with SEC with regard to a Special Meeting held on Dec. 13 to increase the authorized share count from 140 million to 280 million, which amount to a 100 percent increase. While the increase authorized share per se may not mean a lot, but it is highly likely that the company may have to resort to additional stock issue at some point of time to remain afloat. Any potential investor at this juncture will need to take this likely dilution into account. Keeping these points in mind, MannKind does not present any compelling reason to be included in a portfolio.

