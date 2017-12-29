Wary Of Market Direction - Today's Editors' Picks

Dec. 29, 2017
Today's editors' picks are curated by Michael Hopkins.

Good morning! I hope you enjoy today's editors' picks:

Chart of the day: Monthly average Social Security payments

Quote of the day, from Rationalexuberance:

On the one hand central banks are aware that they have in essence created financial bubbles, but on the other hand they cannot pop these bubbles for fear of social unrest. I think, the middle road will end up being (as Ray Dalio pointed out a while back) a slow steady glide path out of quantitative easing into more normalized central bank balance sheets. This will allow the the wealth eroding effects for the majority of the population to be unnoticed due to the long time frames. This bull market may not end with a bang, but a whimper...

Image of the day: Somewhere warmer.

Quote of the day:

I begin with an idea and then it becomes something else.

- Pablo Picasso

Thanks for reading. Please share your own picks with fellow investors by posting them in the comments.

Have a great day,

Michael

