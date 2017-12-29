Rig Count Is Dead, Or Is It?

The U.S. oil rig count has not yet responded to higher oil prices. I discussed this issue at length in Is Permian Choking? which I encourage everyone to read as a prelude to this article. I'll wait.

One Mississippi... Two Mississippi...

Hello back. We now have further data that supports my suspicion:

When I wrote Is Permian Choking?, the DrillingInfo index was showing a slight uptick that could have possibly been interpreted as the early green shoots of a higher oil rig count, but even that has taken a plunge back down. As the above graph illustrates, the U.S. rig count has remained flat In the last month, which is in-line with what Baker Hughes has showed as well, without the 40 rig temporary bump:

What's Causing The Non-Response?

My view has always been that shale wells are not profitable enough at even $60 per barrel Brent crude oil price in order to encourage enough completions to bring down DUCs, as I discussed in Will DUCs Sink Oil Prices?

As DUCs remain high, why drill more wells? As financing tightens, how can companies even contract additional rigs? As labor markets tighten, who could even drill more wells even if more rigs were contracted?

Too many questions need to be answered.

So I turn to one of the more informed oil bears, NicoLongShort, who has proven right in the last few years that Permian unconventional oil production would rise further than oil bulls expected.

I agree with Nico that U.S. oil production will continue to rise in 2018, but where Nico and I disagree is if U.S. shale oil production can alone rise enough to satisfy global oil demand growth in 2018.

Nico notes that oil rig count reacts to West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") crude oil prices with a five-month lag, which is one month longer than my estimate, and that WTI oil prices started rising meaningfully only in September, which is true:

Nico also noted that the industry responded to higher oil prices, which bottomed in July, by not dropping rigs further than they would have otherwise, which also is a reasonable argument:

If Nico is correct, we should start seeing U.S. oil rig count surging starting in January in addition to rising completion rates. The question that is yet to be answered, however, is if this will be enough to meet the rising global oil demand in addition to the low rig counts in other countries.

Bottom Line

I highly encourage all investors to identify at least three people with opposing views supported by reasonable arguments, and encourage them to play devil's advocate. Nico has been an invaluable resource for me throughout the last year, even if we have vastly different views on how oil prices will play out in 2018. I continue to expect oil prices to continue to rise above $80 per barrel in 2018, despite the rising oil production in the United States.