An After Christmas Gift For Investors

Booming Economy

It appears the US is likely to see one of the best Christmas seasons in years. To recap and add to indicators shown in my booming economy series:

1. There is ongoing positive news in unemployment reports: improvement in employment rates, and finally, long-missing wage increases.

2. The Fed has upped its growth outlook, while also continuing to hike interest rates and unwind its huge bond portfolio. In essence, the Fed's actions are a statement that it sees ongoing US economic strength and that we are no longer in need of Fed life support.

3. Stock markets are booming across multiple market caps, sectors and countries throughout the world.

The average company in the S&P 500 boosted Q4 earnings guidance 10.6%.

4. Consumer confidence is sky-rocketing, with recent surveys showing a 13-year high.

5. The ISM Purchasing Managers index climbed to new 10-year highs. US Q3 GDP was revised upward to 3.1%, the highest in 2 years, on “stronger-than-expected consumer spending”.

6. According to the US Census Bureau, total retail sales were up 4% in Q3 (vs. Q3 2016), while ecommerce sales were up a whopping 15.5%. USA Today further indicates holiday sales were up 4.9%, the biggest increase since 2011, with online sales up 18.1%.

Who benefits

Given these strong figures, it behooves us to ask what industries and companies benefit in such an environment. One such industry is health and beauty products. The U.S. is considered the most valuable beauty and personal care market in the world, generating approximately $84 billion in revenue in 2016. According to NPD Group, makeup is up 12% year to date ($5.9 billion YTD), on top of a 13% gain last year. So, it is getting more than its fair share of the increasing demand indicated by the macro figures above (+4.9% overall retail sales vs. +12% in makeup), and as we have seen, it is likely that online demand will exceed even this excellent overall demand.

Even better, health and beauty tends to be one of the highest-margin retail categories, typically 70-80 percent. This is especially attractive when you consider the ease of storing health and beauty products, the fact that consumers need to regularly replace it, and how inexpensive it is to ship.

Synergy CHC Corporation (SNYR) develops, markets and sells high-margin, branded health, beauty and wellness products (Source: Company SEC filings). Though it is a profitable microcap with strong growth and high insider ownership (Jack Ross the CEO owns 53.6% of SNYR, Knight Therapeutics owns 19.8%), most readers will never have heard of it. I couldn't find a single article about Synergy on other financial websites, and Seeking Alpha has only one public article and one extensive blog post (by Value Digger) covering it.

Strategy

Synergy’s strategy appears to be something it calls The Synergy Effect. I bring this up first because its success or failure is key to the entire investment. In part, the Synergy Effect is a process which uses various social media and online platforms (Instagram, Influencers, Facebook, YouTube, etc.) to build brand awareness and sell product to a specific targeted customer base. The reason this Synergy Effect strategy is key is that the real cost of such a business is not in manufacturing (again, 70-80% gross margins are common in the industry); rather, the real cost is customer acquisition and brand awareness.

As an example, a traditional wellness company method for acquiring customers is via junk mail - sending out physical postcards, brochures and pamphlets directly to households. In such a method, each junk mail piece may cost $1, and you might be lucky to get a 1% order rate. Thus, you might spend $100 per new customer acquisition. The seller rarely makes enough money in the initial sale, even at 80% margin, to justify this expense. However, it "acquires" a customer whom it can than sell more and more to without much additional upfront cost. These customer lists, and the knowledge around what works and doesn’t by customer, are the gold of the industry (e.g., customer xyz responds well to...). If that client then identifies with and uses that make-up, vitamin brand or other high-margin product for years, the vendor becomes highly profitable. If one can sell other appropriate products to that same customer, even better.

It’s all about customer acquisitions cost and selling as much additional product to that customer as possible, while also keeping them as a loyal, long-term customer. The last thing you want to do is burn out a customer you spent so much to acquire. When done well, it creates extremely profitable brands and companies: Olay, Victoria Secret, Avon, etc. are seen as helpers by their customers, and as such engender significant brand loyalty. My wife, for instance, has been buying ridiculously priced Clinique make-up for decades.

Today, with the internet and social media, there are obviously more efficient methods than physical junk mail for acquiring customers. However, the basic idea is the same - utilize marketing knowledge and skill to acquire a direct and indirect customer base, then take advantage of built-in industry economies of scale and logistics to sell very high-margin products to that base.

The Synergy Effect shows initial signs of being one such efficient and effective method of acquiring customers. A method which, by its very nature - customer identification with influencers - could also help engender longer-term brand loyalty.

Synergy Brands

Synergy is building a portfolio of consumer health and beauty brands. It started with FOCUSfactor, added Flat Tummy Tea in late 2015, and more recently in late 2016 to mid-2017: Sneaky Vaunt, Per-fekt Beauty, Queen Pegasus, Neuragen and Hand MD.

1) FOCUSfactor is America’s top-selling brain health supplement. It is a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients designed to improve memory, concentration and focus. FOCUSfactor already had a fair amount of success when it was purchased by Synergy and distributed via traditional retail. So, while it benefits from the Synergy Effect, it is probably not the best choice for judging the Synergy Effects efficacy.

Distribution includes both online and retailers such as: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Sam's Club, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), BJ's Wholesale Club, Publix (OTC:PUSH), Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK), Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and The Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI). The brand was re-launched in April 2017 with a new direct purchase website and various product line extensions aimed at expanding the market demographic: Extra Strength, Brain & Vision, Kids, etc.

FOCUSfactor is also a patented product. From the company's report:

"In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function.” The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement."

2) Flat Tummy Tea is a two-step herbal detox tea targeted towards millennial women. It helps speed metabolism, boost energy and reduce bloating. The Synergy Effect was first used in full force to market and build a social media presence for Tummy Tea. I consider it an excellent example of the Synergy Effects efficacy. Tummy Tea now has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 13k positive written reviews. Think about that for a second, 1.4 million people clicked the "Follow" button for a specific type of tea. Followers who can then also be marketed appropriate additional products.

3) Sneaky Vaunt is a new, celebrity influencer endorsed, strapless and backless, push-up bra. For potential, one need look no further than the Miracle Bra, which sold over 2 million units its first year and helped propel Victoria's Secret to capture 20% of the bra market. Sneaky Vaunt was launched in March 2017, gaining 150k followers in the first month and 400k followers in the first three months. Amber Rose, Rasheeda, Tammy Rivera, Alexis Skyy and Tori Brixx are some of the celebrities who endorse the Sneaky Vaunt bra. (Note, if you do not know who any of these people are, it is probably because you are not a 20-30 something woman.)

4) Per-fékt Beauty is a cosmetic brand that was acquired by Synergy in June 2017. Per-fékt Beauty markets and sells a specialized range of beauty products online through social media channels. It also sells through various retailers, including Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), the biggest retailer of health and beauty products in the world, and Sephora, the highest seller of health and beauty products per store.

5) Queen Pegasus is a very new 2-step lash elixir kit that is promoted through social media and sold online. Kim Kardashian is one of its celebrity endorsers.

6) Neuragen is a topical foot product. According to Synergy, it uses small lipophilic molecules to carry active ingredients through the skin to the site of pain, reducing the spontaneous firing of damaged peripheral nerves. By calming these firings at the source, Neuragen is clinically shown to reduce shooting and burning pains quickly and without the side effects of orally taken medications. It is available over the counter in most local pharmacies either in the diabetic section or the analgesic (pain) section.

7) Hand MD is an anti-aging skincare line formulated specifically for the hands. It was developed by Kara Harshbarger and celebrity dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi. Company literature claims Hand MD's extensive clinical trials show significant improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, skin hydration, hyper-pigmentation and radiance. It is also a very new product first launched on QVC, selling out in 5 minutes.

The Synergy Effect

Again, the success of the Synergy Effect will have much to do with the likelihood of success or failure of this investment. Thus, I feel it is worthwhile to elaborate, though it may be a bit repetitive.

The Synergy Effect was launched in early 2017.

At its core, picture a group of mostly millennials encouraging various social media influencers to endorse or use their product. This group is backed up by appropriate supervision and an ROI algorithm indicating just how much each endorsement is likely to be worth to the company. That algorithm already encompasses data from thousands of influencers, millions of followers and the resulting sales. So, it can draw meaningful relationships between endorsement, sales effect and profit. It has gotten pretty decent at forecasting expected ROI. The Synergy Effect, however, is not just social media endorsement. It is also capturing a certain market segment and marketing list - for instance, millennial women via Tummy Tea - and then using it to sell multiple products into that segment (e.g., Sneaky Vaunt, Per-fekt Beauty, Queen Pegasus). It is also about taking a product, building brand awareness, and then eventually taking advantage of that brand awareness to expand distribution through multiple channels. Using Tummy Tea once again as an example, so far it has mostly been sold via online direct sales. More recently, you can also get it at Amazon. How long until you see it on a shelf at your local Walgreens or Wal-Mart?

To date, this marketing strategy appears to have done a very good job of achieving market penetration, building a consumer following and creating a rapidly growing loyal customer base. All while remaining profitable (unusual for this industry). This initial success is the main reason I chose to take an initial position in the company. As previously mentioned:

Tummy Tea has 1.4 million followers and 13k positive reviews. Type anti-bloating tea into Google and the first three pictures you see are all Flat Tummy Tea products.

Sneaky Vaunt attracted 150k followers in its first month and 400k followers within three months (probably utilizing the Tummy Tea email list and network of influencers).

Per-fekt Beauty secured distribution in two of the highest-selling and fastest-growing beauty chains on launch.

Kim Kardashian, the epitome of online influencers, endorses the company's new product, Queen Pegasus.

Hand MD sold out its entire QVC launch allocation in 5 minutes.

In short, while I don’t pretend to be an expert in online marketing, the Synergy Effect is clearly doing something right. This digital strategy and proprietary ROI algorithm appears to be generating significant traction and building brand awareness - awareness that could grow existing brands into 8- or even 9-digit revenue successes, at 70%+ margins, and be repeated across multiple product lines. It is a mutually supportive and primary customer acquisition cost minimizing strategy which shares a targeted customer base across multiple brands and products. A focus which, in itself, is indicative of disciplined ROI-driven management.

Additionally, Synergy's expansion is apparently paying its own way in an industry that frequently relies on multi-year sales follow-through to justify marketing expense. While there is high risk in this “secret sauce,” there are also early signs of success and the potential for very high, long-term reward. As you are about to see, there are also a number of people in the know putting their money and careers behind this small company.

People, Process and Resources

In order to grow a business, you don’t just need to acquire brands and influencers, you also need the resources, capability and people to make it happen.

Knight Therapeutics, a John Goodman firm, provided resources by making initial and then later follow-on loans to Synergy (included warrant kickers and Canadian distribution rights). The initial loans were made at 15% interest, have been largely paid back, and should be closed following the Christmas season. The follow-on loan is $10 million at 10.5% (an improved rate good through August 2020) and is expandable to $30 million with Knight approval. This shows not only that Knight was happy with its initial investment, but also that it is willing to continue to provide support to the company as it grows.

These loans helped provide the more than $5.4 million in cash and 1.7 current ratio Synergy had at the end of Q3. Cash which should be more than sufficient to support the Christmas season considering SNYR's Cash Conversion Cycle in Q3 was only 3.6 days. (That is not a typo - 3.6 days.)

One very attractive feature of the company's business process is an ability to manage and turn inventory into cash very efficiently. Synergy's Days Payable Outstanding, "DPO," at 93 days last quarter, was actually longer than its total Days of Inventory on hand, 72. Translated, this means the company will typically ship a product to a customer before it ever has to pay its suppliers for the raw materials used to make it. It allows Synergy to grow with very little net working capital needed to support product manufacturing. Put another way, a $1 million increase in quarterly sales requires only $40k worth of additional product working capital to support it. Once again, we see the cost is not in product manufacturing or inventory, it is in customer acquisition and retention.

The Knight deal, however, wasn’t just a loan providing cash flow for growth, but it also provides important guidance and shareholder alignment.

Knight Therapeutics now owns 19.8% of SNYR. Mr. Goodman, the founder of Knight Therapeutics, is one of two people who took the $1 million market cap nutraceutical company GeriatRx, turned it into Paladin Labs, and eventually sold it to Endo for $2.7 billion. He is, therefore, highly experienced with how to grow a similar small firm in to a resounding success. Initial investors with Mr. Goodman made 147x their investment - something we would love to see repeated with Synergy. Thus, Mr. Goodman’s initial debt, follow-on debt and SNYR ownership is in itself a pretty important relationship and endorsement for shareholders. Someone very successful in this particular industry, with intimate knowledge about Synergy, not only put their money on the line but also later upped their stake. As you will see, he is not the only one.

Over the past 6 months, the company has also made a number of important new hires. Patrick McCullough signed on as president and got a 1M share option grant. Gale Bensussen, a China nutraceutical manufacturing connection, joined its Board of Directors. Robin Mendenhall joined as VP Beauty Sales. However, what may be the most telling is Jeffrey Kadanoff, who signed on as CFO a little over a month ago.

Once again, there is a Knight Therapeutics connection. Mr. Kadanoff has an MBA with Distinction from INSEAD, was a Principal at Bain, and most recently, was the CFO for Knight. At Knight he helped raise capital and get deals done, including the Synergy deal with its Canadian distribution rights. So this is a successful Wall Street-type CFO who is intimately familiar with Synergy, its successes, challenges, sales, margins, etc. A CFO at a $1.5 billion market cap pharma venture firm who jumped ship for one of its smaller, $40 million market cap investments, Synergy. In the process, Mr. Kadanoff didn’t only get a 1.5 million share option grant, but he also pulled enough money out of his own pocket to buy an 400k additional shares of SNYR at 55¢. He obviously saw something pretty darn special and attractive to make that jump, for which he put his career and personal money on the line.

Strong Growth, High Margins

Synergy is a profitable, growing firm with high margins.



It is organized along the following product groups:

Nutraceutical: FOCUSfactor and Tummy Tea

Over the Counter: Neuragen

Consumer Goods: Sneaky Vaunt

Cosmeceutical: Per-fekt Beauty, Queen Pegasus, Hand MD

Many of these products are less than a year old, including Sneaky Vaunt, Per-fekt Beauty, Queen Pegasus and Hand MD.

Sales by product group Q3 YTD were:

So as you can see, the company's overall sales continue to grow, especially in the new products. Nutraceuticals, however, has seen some recent challenges. This is probably one of the main reasons the stock has not seen more traction in the latter half of this year.

In speaking with management, I was told when launching new products (Sneaky Vaunt, Per-fect Beauty and Queen Pegasus in particular), the company only had so many people available to work the Synergy Effect. Thus, personnel were pulled off Tummy Tea in order to support new products, and for the most part remain off to continue to support them through the Christmas season (bras and make-up make better Christmas presents than Tummy Tea). As a result, Tummy Tea was temporarily neglected, and its influencer deals and resulting sales suffered. Management has since partially repositioned so Tummy Tea at least gets some ongoing focus; however, longer term, I get the impression the company needs more personnel. To this end, it launched the LA Synergy Effect tech center earlier in the year.

As already stated, cash flow YTD is positive despite the purchase and growth of new brands, and the company has been able to pay back significant amounts of debt. However, cash generation is also lower than it was in the similar period last year. Looking into the detail, this makes sense. Synergy borrowed a net of $3.9 million (= $10 million borrowed - $6.1 million paid back). It used $1.8 million of this to bring on new brands (listed as development fee in the cash flow statement), and the rest, plus another $1 million in operating cash flow generation, to increase cash on hand by $2.9 million (to $5.4 million at end of Q3). This $5.4 million remains available to support the Christmas season and foster further growth. Essentially, here too the company switched resources from more established money-making brands to new brands and those more suitable to the Christmas selling season.

If you understand the typical nature of this industry, heavy early investment to bring new brands onboard, acquire customers, startup costs for LA and personnel, etc., this is actually decent performance. Frankly, just generating positive operating cash flow at this early stage of brand development is good. We will see if the company can continue to produce operating cash flow going forward, especially with all the new hires, customer acquisition costs and general growth. Once again, a net cash cycle of less than 4 days is going to help make that possible.

Though much smaller in size, Synergy's valuation and efficiency ratios compare well with those of other firms in its industry:

Its ROIC is stellar, the second highest in the group, while its EV/EBITDA is cheap, the second lowest. This for a firm which does not yet benefit from the economies of scale of a Revlon (NYSE:REV), Avon (NYSE:AVP) or Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), and which has the potential to grow sales and EBITDA at many times the rate of these firms.

Risk

Synergy is clearly a highly speculative investment. This is a small, growing microcap “reaching for the stars.” Its strategy shows promise, and I think we are getting a good price for that promise (41.5¢/share as I write this), but I wouldn’t in any way refer to it as proven.

Synergy's brands, other than maybe FOCUSfactor, are not established. At least not yet. While it is adding appropriate personnel and has access to the experience, knowledge and resources necessary to grow in this industry, the company is by no means certain its brands will gain market share.

The tangible book value for SNYR is negative. This is not uncommon for the industry, as brand purchases and development tend to result in relatively high goodwill and intangibles. Industry giants Church & Dwight, Avon, Revlon and Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) also all have negative tangible book value. The simple fact is most of the value lies in brand recognition and intangibles, not manufacturing, property, inventory or other physical assets.

Trading Strategy

Individual security risk, however, should not necessarily scare one away from an investment. Instead, position size, diversification across investment types (large, small, domestic, foreign, value, growth, alternative, etc.) and time can be used to help control the greater concern: overall portfolio risk.

In the case of a microcap such as this, one can initially take a smaller than normal position size and then step into a full position over time using limit orders. It is a strategy which has led to a number of highly profitable multi-baggers for me over the years (e.g., RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK), Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), Energy XXI Ltd. (NASDAQ:EXXI), Bri-Chem Corp. (OTC:BRYFF)), while also limiting the size of the inevitable fails. Losing 50% on a $10K initial micro-cap position can hurt. However, making 300% on what eventually becomes a $100k+ position in a small or mid-cap investment more than makes up for it.

Conclusion

Synergy CHC might not be a stock for everyone. However, the economy appears poised to make this a Merry Christmas for most health and beauty retailers. Additionally, the company appears to have the people, process and products to potentially become a "Per-fekt Beauty" of an investment.

