5 Charts That Sum Up The U.S. Economy

There we are again. Not only are we very close to the end of the month, we are also just hours away from a new year. That's why I wrote this article where I will show you what to expect going into the new year.

This article will be based on the results of leading regional manufacturing surveys. These surveys indicate what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months while they also allow us to predict the most important U.S. leading indicator: the ISM manufacturing index. Furthermore, you will see that I added coincident indicators or asset prices to some indicators to give you a better indication of how these indicators work.

Note that the graphs you are about to see are average from 5 regional federal banks. Those are: New York, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Richmond and Dallas.

Composite Results Indicate Another Month Of Record Growth

It almost gets boring to constantly talk about above-average growth and growth acceleration if it were not the main reason why our portfolios did so well in 2017. Regional manufacturing reports are seeing another strong month for the US economy while hinting at an ISM index above 58.5 points in December. This would be another strong print and a clear indication that growth is here to stay in the near future instead of turning into a fresh growth slowing cycle. The same happened during 2009 and 2011.

This means another strong month for stocks and coincident economic indicators like industrial production, new orders etc.

Shipments Are Down, But Who Cares?

I know that this sub-title sounds like a typical sentiment-peak title. However, there is nothing wrong about a minor shipments decline at these levels. The fourth quarter saw a massive surge to 2005 levels. This will be a main factor going into 2018 considered that transportation stocks are still busy pricing in record sentiment.

New Orders Settle At Solid Levels

New orders saw a minor decline in December. It seems that new orders have settled along with composite sentiment. This would confirm the bullish economic outlook and put a favorable outlook on the next ISM new orders release. I expect ISM new orders to come in above 64.

This Labor Market Is Going To Become Even Tighter

Employment sentiment edged up a bit in December to 16.5 points. This is one of the highest levels since 2003 and a very good indicator that above-average job gains are very likely. However, since we are in a late-cycle employment stage it is unlikely that we are seeing employment gains above 300K, simply because the market has gotten very tight. Nonetheless, it indicates that the market is rock solid and especially manufacturing employment should benefit from this sentiment.

This One Is Key

Even though all of the graphs I showed you are important, there are two indicators that are the very core of my fundamental view. The first one, which showed composite sentiment, and the one below showing future capital expenditures. There is no better indicator to spot business cycle trends.

That being said, we see that sentiment has hit a all-time-high. In all fairness to the remaining bears among us I have to say that the data goes back to 2001 instead of 1948 like the ISM manufacturing index. However, since then, we have been through multiple business cycles, one major financial meltdown and a massive recovery rally in 2009. That being said, I fully trust the signs this capital expenditures sentiment is showing us.

There are a few things you should remember going forward. The first thing is that it is very likely that we are going to see another ISM manufacturing increase for the month of December. The other thing is that sentiment is strong in all segments. The US economy will be rock solid going into 2018 with a labor market that is getting even tighter. This will likely push wages and inflation higher and put some pressure on government bonds while stocks will continue to do very well.

