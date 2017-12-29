Chevron's Dividend Isn't Out Of The Woods Yet

But it is still well short of the dividend and I think it has been propped up by lower capex.

Chevron (CVX) has been struggling for years at this point to adapt and change in a world of lower commodity prices. Its diversification away from oil hasn’t helped a great deal, and it is in far worse shape than Exxon (NYSE:XOM), which is superior in just about every measurable way. In addition, CVX has had lots of trouble producing cash since 2013, and that has made things like capex and the dividend difficult to pay for. The stock is flying and is still very near its highs, but investors are ignoring some pretty basic math, even if CVX is firmly on the road to recovery. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha, I’ll detail the magnitude of Chevron’s cash problem and why it matters so much for shareholders.

Revenue and FCF have tanked but are recovering

We’ll begin with a look at Chevron’s revenue and FCF for the past five years as well as estimates for this year, which is nearly complete.

Chart created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

Revenue has obviously nosedived since 2012 as Chevron has not only experienced some pretty significant declines in the prices of the commodities it sells, but it has also engaged in a lot of asset disposals. Those two things combined have made for a pretty crummy revenue environment for Chevron, and its total sales have fallen from $230B in 2012 to less than half that last year. It is certainly on the mend this year as revenue is expected to be close to $140B from $110B last year, but revenue declines like this are absolutely crushing to FCF simply because there aren’t as many dollars available to convert into cash.

We can see that Chevron’s FCF has suffered mightily from the loss of revenue as its best showing in this dataset is 2012 at just under $9B. The subsequent four years all saw very negative numbers, but to its credit, Chevron’s FCF is going to be solidly positive this year as I estimate it will be something like $6B, give or take, by the time the fourth quarter is done. That’s a worthy improvement, and Chevron deserves credit for turning the ship around, but as we’ll see, all is not as well as it seems.

Margins are recovering quickly

Before we get to that, let’s quickly take a look at Chevron’s FCF margins, or the amount of revenue that gets converted into FCF each year.

This chart looks much like the one above it so I won’t dwell on it but I wanted to show it for a specific purpose. If you notice, FCF margin for this year is expected to be almost exactly what it was in 2012 – around 4% of revenue. That means that Chevron has already experienced a return to some semblance of “normal” FCF margin and while that doesn’t preclude it from going higher, it does limit potential upside. For instance, if normal FCF margin was 8% or 10%, the 4% would look much more like a step in the right direction rather than most or all of its potential. However, it looks like Chevron may have a tougher time seeing leaps and bounds in terms of FCF growth going forward because it is already back to what it had been producing on a margin basis. Again, it may go a little higher, but gains from here are likely to be incremental rather than revolutionary like we've seen this year.

FCF is being propped up by artificially low capex

Now, one reason why I think Chevron’s FCF recovery has been a bit artificial is because it has absolutely hacked its capex budget to bits over the past few years.

Chevron is a smaller company than it was in 2013 to be sure, but capex for this year is going to be roughly one-third of what it was in 2013. That means that over the past few years Chevron has foregone tens of billions of dollars in capex, boosting FCF in the process as capex directly decreases FCF. To be fair, Chevron didn’t really have a choice because it was so badly bleeding cash, but still, this kind of capex isn’t sustainable over the long. O&Gs that don’t invest get left behind because this is the most capital-intensive business I can think of; you can’t just stop spending for the future. That, however, is exactly what Chevron has done, and it is very short-sighted of investors to run out and buy the stock assuming Chevron is back to normal; that is far from the case.

Asset sales have helped but they cannot last forever

How has Chevron kept afloat then? It has been divesting major amounts of assets over the past several years, as we shall see now.

By the time this year is complete Chevron will have divested something close to $25B over this time frame, an average of over $4B per year. That cash has been most valuable in terms of paying for Chevron’s precious dividend because FCF certainly hasn’t been good enough. This is fine except that selling assets means they aren’t available in the future to produce revenue and profits and that this sort of thing isn’t sustainable; if it were, Chevron would eventually have nothing left to sell. In other words, this was a stop-gap measure to ward off disaster, not a permanent solution.

Why should you care?

Sure, you say, but why should I care? The reasons are twofold: The dividend costs too much, and Chevron’s recovery in FCF has been artificially juiced by low capex. The dividend is around $8.2B per year, and that’s cash Chevron has to come up with one way or another. The most desirable way is obviously FCF because it is recurring, but that hasn’t been an option for several years. Chevron has been paying it with asset sales and debt, which aren’t sustainable over long periods of time. With FCF around $6B for this year, Chevron is still running at $2B+ deficit when it comes to paying the dividend, meaning that cash has to come from somewhere else. Even if FCF continues to rebound next year, the odds of Chevron being able to actually cover the dividend next year are low.

That matters more because of the second reason, which is that Chevron’s FCF has been propped up by bare bones capex. Chevron is smaller than it was and shouldn’t require another year of $37B capex like it did in 2013, but one thing I’m sure of is that $13B or whatever 2017 ends up being isn’t enough. Chevron is still in crisis mode when it comes to capex and that will change at some point; it has to. When it does, FCF is going to fall again barring some sort of miracle. That’s the rub; even if 2017 has looked much better – and it has – the future isn’t nearly as bright.

So there you have it; Chevron’s 2017 has been a bright spot – relatively speaking, anyway – but this success is going to be difficult or impossible to replicate going forward. Capex will return and when it does, FCF will suffer. That will put Chevron right back where it was in the past few years, fighting for every penny so that it could pay the dividend. If you want a dividend in this sector do yourself a favor and just buy Exxon; you’ll thank me later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.