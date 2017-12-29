5 Core Holdings I Want To Own More Of In 2018

At the beginning of the year, I set a goal of adding to the smallest positions in the March to Freedom Fund. Because my wife and I place the bulk of our investments in our Roth IRAs, we are somewhat limited on the amount of capital we can deploy each month. Therefore, it takes time to build up positions to an appropriate size. We spent much of 2017 increasing the size of smaller holdings. With this mostly accomplished, we are now at a point that we can start circling back to some of our core holdings and adding to our high conviction names.

As I did last year, I want to highlight companies that I consider to be the backbone of the March to Freedom Fund. Last year’s list consisted of Apple (AAPL), Cisco (CSCO), Pepsi (PEP), Starbucks (SBUX), Visa (V) and V.F. Corp (VFC). We managed to add to each of these names once during the year, except for Pepsi and Visa, which we were able to purchase twice during 2017. I used last year’s list to help identify companies that I thought were undervalued, poised for share price appreciation and dividend growth and were not yet a full position in our portfolio. I hope to use this year’s list in much of the same manner.

Again, my aim is to add more to our core holdings in 2018. All but two of the names listed here are a full position. This list doesn’t necessarily mean I will be purchasing these stocks at the start of 2018, but I do hope to acquire more shares of each name by the end of 2018. Just a reminder, I consider a full position to be roughly $3,000, but I will allow core holdings to grow to any size they wish without trimming them. Feel free to leave your thoughts on the stocks that I’ve listed in the comment section.

Abbot Laboratories (ABT)

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate 1.84% 46 20% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $58 $48.84 $47 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 23 19.1 $58.82 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $47.54 1 / A++ Under $53

I last looked at Abbott Laboratories right around the time the company released its third-quarter earnings report. You can read a more detailed summary here, but I stated that Abbott’s purchase of St. Jude Medical helped drive a 6.2% growth in total sales. Thanks to the St. Jude acquisition and Abbott’s own portfolio of equipment, revenue from the Medical Devices division doubled in the quarter on a year over year comparison. With 40% of the company’s sales coming from this division, this growth will have a material impact on Abbott’s earnings. Increase in earnings gives the company the option to increase dividends. Given Abbott’s history of increasing dividends, I fully expect the company to continue to do just that.

Abbott has paid dividends to investors since 1924. Think about that for a moment. Every year for the past 94 years, shareholders have received a dividend. For the past 46 years, investors have received an increase in those dividends. On 12/15/2017, ABT gave investors a 5.7% dividend increase. Since Abbott separated from AbbVie (ABBV) in 2013, the dividend has doubled. The average increase over this time period has come in at a robust 20% per year. The stock currently yields under 2%, but the share price has increased almost 50% since the start of 2017. After such a gain, are shares still worth purchasing?

Value Line awards ABT a 1 for financial safety and an A++ for financial strength. Both ratings are the highest a company can receive. F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current price to earnings ratio is 23, a 17% premium to the company’s average PE since the breakup from AbbVie of 19.1. CFRA sets a one-year price target of $58, which would place shares at about 1% undervalued based off of the 12/27/2017 closing price of $57.47. CFRA estimates fair value at $48.84, which means shares are currently 15% overvalued. Morningstar sees fair value at $47, which means shares are trading at a 15% premium to the most recent close. Value Engine’s one-year price target is $58.82 offering investors 2.35% upside from current prices. Value Engine’s fair value of $47.54 says shares are 17.28% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 10.7% overvalued. Since Abbott has decades of dividend growth and improving growth prospects, I am willing to pay 5% above what I feel is fair value for the stock. Any price under $53 and I would be willing to purchase more ABT. One more purchase of Abbott Laboratories and I will consider the stock a full position. We purchased ABT twice during 2017, first on 7/24/2017 at $50.91 and then again on 8/14/2017 at $48.97. Therefore, I am not in a huge hurry to add more of the name and will let the price come back to us before purchasing more shares.

Altria (MO)

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate 3.64% 48 8.30% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $80 $61.80 $59 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 22.1 17.6 $73.06 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $65.90 2 / B+ Under $69

Altria is the largest U.S. manufacture of tobacco products. Some investors stay away from tobacco companies because of the nature of the products. While I understand the concern some have, I have decided to own shares of these companies because I believe people have the right to make their own decisions about what they put into their bodies. I do respect the opinions of those who stay away from tobacco companies.

The company’s Marlboro brand controls approximately 45% of cigarette market share in the U.S. The company's third-quarter earnings results were released at the end of October. EPS of $0.90 beat analysts’ estimates by 2 cents. At $5.12 billion, revenue came in $70 million short of expectations. It should be noted that this revenue figure was down 1.3% from last year’s third quarter. Smokeable tobacco products sales fell 1.5% and volume fell more than 6% from Q3 2016. These types of declines are expected to continue to impact the tobacco industry. For tobacco companies, growth from smokeless products is going to have to make up for some of the volume and sales declines of traditional cigarettes. Altria’s revenue from their smokeless product line grew 4.5% in the most recent quarter. The company’s MarkTen products saw 50% volume growth and management says that they now control just under 14% of the smokeless mainstream retail volume. If smokeable tobacco products are going to continue to decline, smokeless products will have to become a larger portion of earnings. Management said on the conference call that they are targeting a dividend equal to 80% of earnings per share. In order for the dividend to grow, earnings will have to continue to increase.

Altria has raised dividends for the past 48 years. This is one of the longest dividend growth streaks in our portfolio. With nearly 5 decades of dividend growth, Altria has managed to increase payouts to shareholders through a wide variety of economic cycles. The company’s average dividend growth rate has been remarkably consistent over the years. The average raise over the past 1, 3 and 5-year time frames have been 8.5%, 8.6% and 8.3%, respectively. The most recent raise of 8.20% was announced on 8/24/2017. I like companies that offer investors similar size dividend increases year after year. You can almost set your watch to Altria’s dividend raise and not be disappointed. Shares currently yield 3.64%. Does the current price of MO qualify the stock for purchase?

Value Line gives Altria’s safety a score of 2 and the company’s financial strength a B+. Ideally, the strength would be higher, but I’m still willing to own and purchase shares with this rating. F.A.S.T. Graphs gives the stock a current price to earnings ratio of 22.1, which is 20% above the company’s 5 year average PE of 17.6. CFRA’s places an $80 price target on the stock, which would have shares at 10.45% undervalued based off of Wednesday’s closing price of $72.43. CFRA says fair value is $61.80, which makes shares 14.68% overvalued. Morningstar is even more bearish, with a fair value of $59. By this measure, shares are 18.54% overvalued. Value Engine’s one-year price target is $73.06, which is very close to the recent close. Value Engine’s fair value comes in at $65.90, which means shares are trading at a 9% premium to their fair value. Average these numbers out and I find shares of Altria to be 8.55% overvalued. Altria is the largest stock holding in our portfolio. It was the first company I purchased upon becoming a DGI and our cost basis is around $21. The company’s dividend growth streak and market dominance speak for themselves. I would very much like to add to MO at some point this year. Any price under $69 and I would consider purchasing more shares of the company.

Dominion Energy (D)

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate 3.82% 14 7.3% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $79 $72.66 $87 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 22.4 19.3 $81.61 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $74.31 2 / B++ Under $82

Prior to this year, our portfolio had no exposure to utility companies. I like utility companies because they often offer generous dividends and fairly reliable dividend growth. Regardless of economic conditions, people are going to do everything they can to keep the lights on. This helps utility companies continue to fund their operations as well as pay and raise dividends to shareholders. Currently, utilities make up about 2.3% of our portfolio and contribute just 2.5% of our dividend income. My goal is to grow both these figures during the next year. My favorite company in this space is Dominion Energy.

Dominion reported third-quarter earnings on 10/30/2017. EPS came in at $1.04 per share, 2 cents ahead of expectations. Revenue of $3.2 billion, while up 2.2% year over year, missed analysts’ estimates by $110 million. Warmer weather was partially to blame for this revenue miss. Management is expecting that operating earnings for 2018 will be 10% above 2017’s figure. The company is also expecting to grow earnings per share between 6%-8% per year through 2020. After that, EPS should grow by at least 5%. A major factor in these increases is the earnings coming from the company’s Cove Point facility. Located in Maryland, Cove Point will export liquefied natural gas. Dominion has a 20-year agreement in place with their partners in India and Japan. This facility should be a boon to Dominion in the years to come. Increasing earnings allows for the company to increase dividends. And Dominion has a very solid track record of paying dividends.

Dominion Energy has raised dividends for the past 14 years. The company has already said that dividends for 2018 will be 10% higher than they were for 2017. Management has said that they plan to raise dividends 10% per year through at least 2020. As someone who has experienced the promise of double digit dividend growth only to see that dividend cut to the bone, I always take claims like these with a grain of salt. That being said, Dominion has been fairly consistent with increasing dividends. Over the last 3-, 5- and 10-year time periods, Dominion has raised their dividend 7.6%, 7.3% and 7.3%, respectively. In 2017, the company increased the dividend twice, once for the March payment and once for the December payment. The combination of these two raises resulted in a 10% hike from the previous year. So far, management has followed through on their promises. At current prices, shares yield 3.82%.

Value Line scores Dominion’s safety as a 2 and financial strength as B++. Not the highest ratings, but they still qualifies the company for purchase under my rules. F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current PE ratio of 22.4 is 13.84% above the company’s average 5 year average PE of 19.3. CFRA’s one-year price target is $79, or about 2% below the current price of $80.66. CFRA’s fair value is $72.66, meaning shares are 9.92% overvalued. Morningstar is the most bullish on Dominion, with a fair value of $87. This means shares are almost 8% undervalued. Value Engine has a one-year price target of $81.61, meaning shares are about 1.18% undervalued. Value Engine’s fair value is $74.31, which is an almost 8% premium to their fair value. Average these numbers out and I find shares of Dominion Energy to be 4.11% overvalued. With more than a decade of dividend growth, a healthy dividend yield and a plan to increase dividends by 10% per year going forward, I would happily overpay for shares of Dominion Energy. Under $82 and I will be bringing Dominion Energy up to a full position. Just a note, we purchased shares of D twice in 2017: first on 4/10/2017 at $77.78 and then on 8/14/2017 at $78.22.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate 2.39% 55 7% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $152 $123.35 $118 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 19.3 16 $145.25 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $131.43 1 / A++ Under $138

In the same article that I looked at Abbott Laboratories, I also examined Johnson & Johnson’s third-quarter earnings results. EPS and revenues both topped estimates. Currency was actually a 0.8% benefit to the company’s numbers. Sales in the U.S. grew almost 10% on a year-over-year basis and international markets saw a 9.3% rise in sales. The company’s oncology drugs saw 24% growth compared to Q3 of 2016, helping to drive more than 15% growth in JNJ’s pharmaceutical sales. The medical device division had more than 7% of revenue growth while the consumer division had sales growth of almost 3%. Management raised EPS and revenue guidance for the year in the second quarter and followed that up by raising their own estimates yet again in the third quarter. I really like owning shares of companies that are able to beat and raise their own earnings numbers, because that means the company is executing their business at a higher level than even they believed. Higher earnings numbers also mean the opportunity for more dividend growth.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividends for the past 55 years. Only 11 other U.S. companies can say they have at least as long of a dividend growth streak as JNJ. In fact, JNJ’s dividend has grown almost 8 fold since 1997. This is a company that is serious about increasing dividends. The average raise over the past 5 years is 7%, with the most recent raise of 5% occurring on 4/27/2017. Not exactly the sexiest raise, but Johnson & Johnson has more than 5 decades of dividend growth behind it. That level of commitment to increasing dividends proves that the company is able to navigate a wide variety of economic cycles and still continue to offer shareholder dividend growth. Johnson & Johnson is the fourth largest position in the March to Freedom Fund, so I am looking for a compelling valuation in order to add to the name. Does buying more JNJ make sense at current prices?

Value Line gives JNJ a 1 for financial safety and an A++ for financial strength. Again, both scores are the best a company can receive. F.A.S.T. Graphs states the current PE ratio is 19.3. This is 17% above the stock’s 5 year average PE of 16. CFRA has a one-year price forecast of $152 offering 8.13% upside from 12/27/2017 closing price of $140.57. CFRA’s fair value is $123.35, which means shares are currently trading at a 12.25% premium to CFRA’s fair value. Morningstar is more bearish, pegging fair value at $118. This means Morningstar sees shares as 16% overvalued. Value Engine sees a 1-year price target of $145.25, a 3.33% discount based off current prices. Value Engine’s fair value is $131.3 meaning shares are trading at a 6.5% discount to their fair value. Average these numbers out and I find JNJ to be 6.74% overvalued. Even after a 22% rise in JNJ’s stock price so far this year, shares are just barely outside of my buy target. Under $138 and I will be adding more JNJ to our portfolio. O

Realty Income (O)

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate 4.48% 24 6.6% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $60 $55.54 $56 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg AFFO Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 22.4 19 $55.89 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $57.85 2 / A Under $61

If you are a dividend growth investor, the chances are that you are very familiar with Realty Income. The company has paid a dividend for 569 consecutive months, earning the company the moniker “The Monthly Dividend Company”. Since the company listed on the New York Store Exchange, Realty Income has given shareholders 94 dividend increases. The company’s most recent earnings report was released on 10/25/2017. Adjusted Funds From Operation, or AFFO, grew almost 7% to $0.77 per share. Revenue increased 10.7% compared to Q3 2016. Revenue of $307 million topped expectation by $2.4 million. For the first nine months of the year, AFFO saw an increase of 12.3% compared to the same time period as last year. This is important because an increase in AFFO allows for the company to continue to grow its dividend.

With 24 years of dividend growth, Realty Income is just 1 year away from becoming a Dividend Champion. The average raise over the past 5 years is 6.6%. Realty Income raised their dividend 5 times in 2017 for a total increase of 4.8%. That raise won’t set the world on fire, but with shares yielding almost 4.5%, I’m fine with whatever raise the company offers. We purchased O on March 21st of this year and I consider the position to be full. However, I want to own much more of this core holding. Just need a compelling valuation in order to pull the trigger on more shares.

Value Line rates Realty Income’s safety as a 2 and its financial strength as an A. Both are good enough to qualify the stock for purchase. F.A.S.T. Graphs says that the stock’s current AFFO is 18.5, very close to the stock’s 5 year average AFFO of 18.6. CFRA sees a 1-year price target of $60, almost 6% above Wednesday’s closing price of $56.72. CFRA’s fair value is $55.54, which would have shares at about 2% overvalued. Morningstar estimates that fair value is $56, very close to the recent close. Value Engine’s one-year price target is $55.89, which would have shares trading about 1.5% overvalued. Value Engine’s fair value is $57.85, a 2% discount to the recent close. Average these numbers and I find Realty Income is very close to fairly valued. With such a dedication to dividend growth, I am willing to pay above what I consider to be fair value. Under $61 and I would bless buying more of The Monthly Dividend Company.

Conclusion

My wife and I have spent much of the past year adding to our smallest holdings. Now that much of this positioning has been accomplished, it is time to start buying the stocks that make up our core holdings. These are the stocks that will do the heavy lifting of paying and raising dividends when we retire. Abbott Laboratories, Altria, Dominion Energy, Johnson & Johnson and Realty Income are five core holdings in the March to Freedom Fund. Altria, Johnson & Johnson and Realty Income are full positions in our portfolio, while Abbott and Dominion are almost to that level. I hope to be able to buy all of these stocks in the coming year.

What are your thoughts on these stocks? What are you looking to buy in 2018? Feel free to leave a comment below.

If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the “follow” button at the top of the page.