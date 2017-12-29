Scale Conundrum Makes Agree The Small Fish In The Big Sea

As most of our readers know, we tend to be fans of net lease REITs, especially single tenant net lease REITs. While we cover all the single tenant triple nets, we publish notes on some more often than others as they tend to be more compelling and a better long-term fit for many of our subscribers. As a result, there are some we don't publish on as much. One of these is Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)...

Agree Realty Corporation is a fully integrated REIT primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants. As of September 30, 2017, the Company's portfolio consisted of 425 properties located in 43 states and totaled 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable space. Properties ground leased to tenants increased to 8.2% of annualized base rents.

The portfolio was approximately 99.7% leased, had a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 10.5 years, and generated approximately 45.2% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants.

Properties

Agree has properties across 43 states, giving it a geographically diverse portfolio, which serves to reduce regional economic swings and volatility.

The following table lists the largest state exposures of Agree, with Michigan having the largest exposure at 12.4 percent - the only state with double-digit percentage exposure.

While over 12 percent of the REIT's base rent is drawn from Michigan, we are not overly concerned about this exposure given the wider variety of industries/sectors in which the REIT is involved.

Agree has increased its geographic diversity over the last five or so years by increasing the size of its portfolio through acquisition and development.

With the amount invested, the property count of the portfolio has grown significantly:

With the growth it has experienced, the REIT has been able to broaden out its sector exposure, where the largest exposure at this time is to the pharmacy sector (specifically Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA)). We view its sector diversification as strong and its exposure to the pharmacy business as high, but solid due to the largest tenant.

As stated earlier, the pharmacy sector is the largest sector exposure of Agree, and within that, Walgreens is the largest exposure and the largest exposure of the REIT at 8.5 percent (down from 22 percent three years ago). Forty five percent of Agree's tenants are investment grade, higher than Realty Income's (NYSE:O) 39 percent, VEREIT (NYSE:VER) at 40 percent, and National Retail's (NYSE:NNN) 20 percent.

We like Agree's portfolio and the changes it has made to it over the last few years. It has reduced tenant concentration and culled many of the weaker tenants from the roster (it was reducing its K-Mart exposure before it was in vogue) while strengthening the portfolio through increasing the number of investment grade tenants and broadening the geographic scope of the portfolio.

The development activity adds to the value of the portfolio as well as its returns (although development has its own risks) and the resultant portfolio has become more resilient to changes in regional and the broader economy as well as sector specific changes.

Financials

Of course, a portfolio can only perform for investors when the financial position of the REIT is on solid footing. The following is a snapshot of Agree's financial condition and trends:

Agree's balance sheet is in very solid shape as debt is below forty percent of capitalization and a conservative 5.5 times EBITDA. The majority of Agree's debt is unsecured bank loans and privately placed senior unsecured debt.

Debt maturities are well laddered and no year should present a financial challenge to the REIT:

After the Great Financial Crisis (or GFC), Agree cut its dividend in order to ensure its balance sheet strength and to allow it to refocus the portfolio:

With an AFFO payout ratio of below 80 percent, the dividend is solid and the ability to increase the dividend is secure. In fact, on December 5, Agree announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.520 per common share, an increase of 3.0% over the Company's previous quarterly dividend. This is the Company's 95th consecutive cash dividend and represents a five-year increase of 30% over its 2012 quarterly dividend.

Note: For more clarity on the importance of Adjusted Funds From Operations, click here.

Dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of 3.7 percent over the last five years (versus 6.1% for Realty Income, 2.7% for National Retail Properties, 10% for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), -9% for VEREIT and 4.6% for Lexington Properties (NYSE:LXP)) while FFO per share has grown at 4.6 percent.

We view Agree's financial condition as solid and its profile as moderate, which helps solidify its portfolio and ongoing performance.

As the following table shows, Agree's financial condition is among the best of the peer group from a debt perspective (second only to National Retail Properties), which is also evidenced through its premium multiple and lower dividend yield.

Peer Comparison

The company provides the following fundamental comparison to its peer group in its investor deck. The occupancy rate and lease term also compare favorably to peers.

The dividend yield graphically shows the premium commanded by Agree through the lowest yield:

As well as a price to expected FFO (eFFO) which is only two tenths below that of sector leader Realty Income.

Recently, however, the REIT's P/AFFO has fallen below that of W.P. Carey (due more to the increase in WPC's multiple rather than a change in the trend for ADC):

Agree has outperformed its peer group over virtually all the time frames shown:

The following chart evidences Agree's outperformance of the broader REIT market - especially during the 2015-2016 time frame:

We believe that Agree has a very favorable profile (metrics and fundamentals) versus its peer group, and as such has been afforded a premium price and created strong returns for investors.

Finally, we have calculated a general net asset value (NAV) for Agree, which shows that the REIT currently trades at its NAV - as opposed to Realty Income, which is currently trading at a premium to its NAV (shown following Agree).

Realty Income:

Scale Conundrum Makes Agree The Small Fish In The Big Sea

Bottom Line: Agree Realty has solid fundamentals and a well-positioned portfolio, which should continue to perform well. We believe that the REIT has been outperforming due to its size and the ability to "move the needle" through acquisitions and an active development program.

This advantage will, at some point, be lost as it becomes harder to move the needle as the asset base grows (the downside of scale). While we believe that Agree is fully valued at the current price (and metrics), and can continue to outperform the market, investors must be aware of the scale conundrum that the REIT will soon face.

We tend to favor REITs with higher dividends, especially with the newly signed tax reform going into effect which is more favorable to pass through income than capital gains. Also, the big boys - Realty Income, National Retail Properties, W.P. Carey, VEREIT, and STORE Capital (STOR) - are better positioned to benefit from the sale/leaseback explosion.

As a result are more inclined to buy higher yielding names such as VEREIT, which we also believe has capital appreciation upside as their "issues" (non-traded REIT business, Red Lobster exposure and various litigation) clear and the REIT has a nearly 300 basis point advantage (cushion) in its dividend yield. See latest on VEREIT here.

