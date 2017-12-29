Foot Locker: Between Value And Industry Headwinds

A Broad Look at the Headwinds

I think every investor looking for bargains in the stock market has come across Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) at least once in the past 6 months. It often appears on my screeners as well, and since it operates in one of the sectors I follow the most, I often re-analyze the company and the stock to understand if a good contrarian play can make sense.

At a TTM P/E below 12 and an EV/EBITDA of 5, it’s obvious that this well-known retail name attracts the interest of bargain hunters. I have been skeptical about the attractiveness of Foot Locker as a contrarian play in the past, although I have never been bearish on the stock. My skepticism was due to an abundance of headwinds that make the stock cheap for a reason. Let me recap the main issues I see with Foot Locker’s business:

It operates in an increasingly competitive and promotional environment. Due to the overcapacity in the North American retail sector and the increasing competitive pressures from eCommerce players, Foot Locker’s market share and pricing power may be suffering for a while. Foot traffic is declining as a result of more sales shifting online, and traditional stores have to compete with digital players that are more interested in gaining market share than in making profits.

The company's focus on western economies and the lack of exposure to emerging markets don’t allow Foot Locker to offset the challenges in the more mature markets through some above-average growth in the fast-growing ones. They are exposed to all the challenged markets but not to the most promising ones.

The expansion of the brands’ own eCommerce platforms is another threat to Foot Locker’s market share. Some investors believe (erroneously) that this threat is not a strong one because brands should not be willing to start a war with third-party retailers to get market share, since a large portion of their sales still depends on them. I think the reality is that brands are simply riding a trend that customers themselves are fueling. The athletic footwear market, in particular, is a much better place for cutting the middleman in comparison to other sectors of retail. The reason is that the high market concentration in the hands of a few brands such as Nike (NYSE:NKE), Jordan, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) and Puma makes it very easy to bypass Foot Locker stores and, above all, its website, and buy directly from a Nike store or on nike.com.

These headwinds are mainly fueled by the secular growth in eCommerce and exacerbated by the clear problem of store overcapacity in North America, where retail space per capita is estimated to be up to 4-5 times higher than in some western economies such as France or the United Kingdom. I don’t see strong forces that can offset these headwinds. Potential market share losses and margin pressures are fueled by strong secular trends, and the only thing that could really help here is strong growth in the overall athletic footwear industry.

A Headwind That Foot Locker Is Managing Well

There is another headwind I haven’t mentioned so far. Once again, it’s related to eCommerce and its dilutive effect on margins. We know that the eCommerce segment is highly competitive, especially because players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are willing to sell at a loss in order to gain market share. The economics of the eCommerce segment are generally less attractive due to the ease with which customers can compare prices and opt for the best offer, and also because it brings higher variable costs such as shipping and fulfillment costs.

Logic suggests that this can be a problem for third-party retailers because they have to face higher variable costs that compress their margins, while brands can at least offset the higher costs by cutting the middleman. However, not all third-party retailers are created equal, and I have noticed that Foot Locker hasn’t faced any margin dilution as a result of eCommerce growth over the years. Actually, the DTC segment has been accretive to margins so far, which suggests that the company can actually benefit from cutting some store-related expenses and shipping costs needed to make the products available in its stores.

The chart below shows how operating margins have changed in the past 15 years in the stores and DTC segments:

As we can see, DTC margins have been constantly above store margins until 2011, when the difference started to be almost irrelevant. The increasing competition and the need to provide more services, such as free shipping to try to compete against the more aggressive players, have pressured margins in the DTC segment. They were still up, thanks to the inflation in the space and the higher gross profit/margin it brought.

The evidence is that the DTC business has been solid in the past and has never been a dilutive force for Foot Locker’s margins, which is excellent news, although it doesn’t guarantee the situation will remain the same in such a competitive environment where eCommerce players such Amazon, Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF) and Asos (OTCPK:ASOMF) continue to gain market share and develop partnerships with brands.

Market Share Loss and Overall Margins

Foot Locker and other solid retailers may have been able to take advantage of competitors’ store closures and the displaced market share left by bankrupted companies such as Sports Authority. They may continue to do so in the future as weaker players are not able to manage the competitive pressures. The problem is that Foot Locker will continue to face strong competitive pressures as well. A very strong one, which I analyzed in a previous article, is related to the increasing market share of brands and their DTC businesses. With Nike’s DTC business in western countries outpacing Foot Locker’s growth by 500-1,500 bps every quarter, you understand that market share losses are not a hypothetical problem.

It’s also a big problem because a player like Nike has confirmed that DTC expansion is a priority. For example, we know that last quarter Nike’s operating overhead increased 8%, primarily as a result of investments in the DTC business. Company management also said:

Growth in our NIKE Direct business continues to outpace growth in the consolidating wholesale marketplace. […] Looking ahead, we see NIKE Direct growth accelerating and the broader marketplace beginning to stabilize […] Yes. Let me start with North America, your question. First of all, we continue to see, as we all do, the shift - consumer shift toward digital. And obviously, that's why we're overindexing in that area. In the near term, as Andy had mentioned, we expect that there's going to be a promotional backdrop and some continued retail consolidation in the North American market.



Although Nike believes the situation in the wholesale segment will move towards stabilization, it’s clear that:

Expanding the DTC business is a priority for the company;

It’s a trend driven by changing consumer habits, not by a direct push from Nike and the other brands;

The company sees Nike Direct growth accelerating.

This once again confirms that these kinds of pressure will remain, even though the overall environment may be improving. The improvements we can expect will not be a result of competitive pressures softening, nor an effect of slower growth in the brands’ DTC segments (which is not likely to occur anytime soon). They are likely an effect of leaner inventories and a better equilibrium between supply and demand after two years of high promotions and inventory overcapacity in many segments of the apparel and footwear markets. The secular headwinds, such as eCommerce growth and the increasing penetration of the brands’ eCommerce platforms, remain and can be very annoying. Remember that we are not just talking about Nike - this is a clear trend in the whole industry. This is what adidas’ CFO declared last month (emphasis added):

Well, first and foremost, I mean, we're definitely prioritizing our online channel over other channels. And there will be some limited early launches on dotcom as well when it comes to the key franchises that we are launching that is in a limited way. But that's how we want to create exclusivity on dotcom, and prioritizing it and getting consumers back to dotcom to drive the growth.



Conclusion

Foot Locker is still a solid company for sure. Many see value in this stock, and I don’t exclude the likelihood the company will be able to find ways to leverage its market share, its established network and the excellent brand awareness to prosper in a changing retail environment. The main problem is that now I still see a lack of catalysts that can justify accumulating some shares, while I see an abundance of headwinds that will keep pressuring Foot Locker’s market share and margins that can transform this apparently attractive stock in a perfect value trap.

