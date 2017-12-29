AMD: The 2018 EPS Guide

But what matters for now is what AMD thinks its 2018 EPS will look like. That can be the main driver for valuation.

We still don't think the company is sandbagging its estimates.

Investors have been hoping for more upside than AMD has shown this year.

AMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reports later in January. Besides getting a read on Q4 and a Q1 guide, the company will probably give us its first look at 2018 EPS as a whole. Stocks trade on earnings and P/E multiples, and we think this guide will matter. Cliff Notes version: we're below the Street for 2018 EPS.

Quick Note On Earnings

Many things drive stocks and stock markets. Ultimately, though, it all comes down to earnings. Will a company earn more or less? That's what matters. We use a simple 12-month EPS target multiplied by a midpoint P/E over a company's last few years of trading to get a price target.

We're about to review what we get for AMD and why.

What's Up With AMD This Year?

Except for the January 2017 release, AMD stock has been down the week following earnings. That's a product of investor disappointment.

After three quarters in a row of strong stock reactions to earnings, the last three reports have been met with strong selling. The week following the latest earnings, the stock was down 23%, the quarter before that down 3% and before that down 26%.

After hoping for an amazing 2017, the results have been good, but not quite the amazing that bulls have been hoping for.

In our last public AMD report, which came out ahead of the company's Q3 report, I said several times in chat that:

"I don't think they are sandbagging."

I still don't think the company is sandbagging, but rather, that it is giving realistic estimates. But those realistic estimates are lower than what the Street has hoped for, which is why the stock has been hammered on the important quarterly report cards.

We actually had been bullish on AMD earlier in the year, but turned more cautious in August (subscriber-only content) after realizing our numbers and those of the Street kept seeing disappointments.

I Think I Understand The Disconnect

Have you ever listened to CEO Lisa Su give her pitch? She's blow away and uses big, excited phrases that conjure up visions of chart lines rising to the sky.

Here's Dr. Su at the recent CSFB conference:

"And 2017 was really the year of product launches for us. It’s been the most ambitious year that we have ever undertaken...



"It’s also really just the beginning...



"Now, I think people will always wonder what’s next and where we are going. And in each of our markets, we are just starting the rollout of these products."

Just the beginning. Just starting. Most ambitious. I mean come on, these types of comments have the company going to the moon, so how come it's not there yet?

But these types of comments build huge hope that AMD is just absolutely going to have blow away numbers. So everybody starts to do the math:

"If they win even just one slice of Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) pizza pie it's huge."

But Then There's The Reality: The Numbers

But then reality sets in. EPS numbers come in on earnings days disappointing the Street. While top line revenues are very strong, they haven't been able to flow it through to EPS - at least not the type of upside that big bulls are hoping for.

The last three quarters only beat the official numbers by 1-2 cents. Yes, it's off of a small base, but after the "most ambitious year... ever," people want more.

Here's the company's revenues:

Revenue growth has been strong, but with the addition of multiple new products, investors have been hoping for jumpstep-type growth rates. They have not been jumpstep yet.

How Do The Numbers Look For 2018?

Here's what we said about EPYC in September ahead of the latest earnings:

"Its EPYC processor for the server market... While it's launching, it takes 3-4 quarters to qualify at customers. While we might hear announcement wins for EPYC, we probably don't see it flow into the numbers in a major way for a year or so."

Here's what AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said recently at CSFB to confirm this thinking:

"... Some people have asked hey, what why didn’t EPYC ramp faster, you launched 3 or 4 months ago and it is because customers wanted to see proof of silicon, right, they wanted to say, hey, bring your silicon into our labs."

It's a process and it takes time. While EPYC is going to be more meaningful, it has taken time to build as a percent of the business. This is one key nuance causing investor disappointment - expecting EPYC to be too much, too soon.

This EPYC story, and really all of the new product ramps - Vega, Ryzen, etc. - not only affect the revenues, but have pushed around margins. That margin story has also been the disappointment and has caused the limited flow-through to EPS.

We think that lack of flow-through to profits are for valid reasons but keep EPS upside limited.

Let's review, and this will take us to 2018:

Gross Margins

Since so many new products are only early on in their launch, they are far from reaching volume efficiencies. In fact, early in a launch, you have high fixed costs but low unit volumes. That can cause unit margins to drag. So while everybody is focused on higher ASPs, at this stage in their product cycle they are de-levering their fixed expenses, causing less upside to EPS. That shows up in gross margins, and we think will affect 2018 as well.

When EPYC starts its more meaningful ramp, initially it could be lower-margin, actually dragging 2nd half 2018 margins.

Operating Expenses ("Opex")

This is the critical element holding back our 2018 EPS.

As a prelude, listen what Dr. Su had to say about EPYC:

"But now, they are really focused on what we can do in the second generation and the third generation and there is a lot more- engagement early on in the roadmap. And so we have a 5-year roadmap, we are committed to it."

So first customers need to test and qualify EPYC. As you saw our selfie-quote above, that's what we expected ahead of last quarter.

Remember, we said above that we thought this will hold back the EPYC growth rate ramp until maybe late 2018.

But next you see Dr. Su say that even after customers qualify the product, they still need to know AMD's conviction that this is a product series that will last. The company needs to give a 5-year road map that it will be around to support and upgrade its fleet of server products. It's nice that you launch a product, but we want to see sustainability.

That brings us to operating expenditures.

Customers want to see that AMD is spending aggressively to support a longer-term EPYC vision before they sign up. That means the company needs to up its R&D spend - it can't sit back.

We think this shows up in the company's 2018 numbers, which will again hold back EPS upside.

Coming to this reality, AMD upped its R&D and opex spend last quarter for the first time and guided for a similarly strong growth in Q4.

Let's take a look:

Zeroes and low-single digit growth rates jumped to 25% growth last quarter. Opex needs to keep up this trajectory. In fact, our Q4 opex number is precisely the company's guidance (See Q3 CFO commentary).

Bringing It All Together: Our Stab At The 2018 Guide

For now this is all that matters and can have lasting repercussions on how investors think about AMD's valuation.

The Street is currently at $.35 for next year, versus our $.22 (*See our full model below). We're not saying we're spot on, but if we're directionally correct, investors could have some issues again following this next quarterly report card.

Valuation

We use our 12-month earnings numbers multiplied by a company's mid-point of its historical P/E range. It's not so easy to pick a P/E for AMD because the company hasn't always shown some E (earnings). We're okay with using a P/E of 30-35X.

35X our $.22 would imply more downside, if all our factors are directionally correct.

Conclusion

If AMD can pull off to eat into Intel's share, of course this is a home run. We think it will continue to be a steady ramp (not a blowout ramp), which could continue to disappoint the Street. If we are right, we think there will be opportunities to enter on dips for those who are bullish.

Earnings Model

To see AMD model history and the full model build-out, click here (subscriber-only content).



Past performance is not a predictor of future performance.

All performance metrics are unaudited and exclude relevant transaction costs.

All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless.

Learn More About "Nail Tech Earnings"

We recently launched Nail Tech Earnings with huge success. Join us before January 15th to lock in the introductory price before we close the doors on those prices. Our “buys” are outperfoming the tech-heavy NASDAQ and our “neutral” by over 2X. We are speaking to many major tech companies each day and week. We've been doing this for 20 years for big hedge funds. Know which stocks we think have the most potential upside. If you care about tech stocks you can dip your toe in the water with a free trial. Wishing you a ton of success!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.