Sucampo Pharmaceuticals: What Can Investors Learn From The Mallinckrodt Acquisition?

Mallinckrodt to take ownership of Amitiza, a leading medicine servicing the branded constipation market (as well as other molecules for the orphan diseases niche).

The day after Christmas (on Dec. 26, 2017), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP), a firm focusing on the development and commercialization of highly specialized medicines announced that it has entered into the agreement to be acquired by Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK). The market’s reaction isn’t as robust as one would expect: Sucampo shares traded up only by $1.00 to $18.00 (for 5.88%). Nevertheless, the stock gained by $7.45 (over 70% profits) in the past month leading up to the acquisition.

Figure: Sucampo stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Based in Rockville, MD, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals is focusing on the development and commercialization of highly specialized medicines to treat rare orphan diseases as well as constipation. The commercialization portfolio includes lubiprostone (Amitiza) and unoprostone (Rescula). Amitiza is FDA-approved for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation in adults, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adult women, and opioid-induced constipation. Designated with the priority review by the FDA for its sNDA for the treatment of children (age 6 to 17) with functional constipation, Amitiza has the set decision date on Jan. 28, 2018. Unoprostone isopropyl ophthalmic 0.15% solution (Rescula) is used for the treatment of high blood pressure and open-angle glaucoma (which is marketed in Japan).

Regarding the developing pipeline, Sucampo has two molecules to potentially service the orphan diseases market. VTS-270 is currently being investigated in the phase 3 trial for its efficacy and safety in treating Niemann-Pick Type C (“NPC”) disease. Designated as the orphan (rare pediatric disease) drug by both the FDA and EMA, VTS-270’s NDA will be filed shortly after the phase 3 data is posted. Also received the breakthrough therapy designation, the said molecule will enjoy the priority review. The other phase 3 molecule CPP1X/sulindac (“CPP1”) is being assessed as a potential treatment for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (“FAP”) syndrome in collaboration Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:CPP). The said drug also gained the orphan designation by both the FDA and EMA as well as being fast-tracked.

Facing the declining sales of flagship product Acthar gel, Mallinckrodt has been acquiring promising prospects. Based on our analysis, the Sucampo acquisition can add further value. For once, it delivers synergy, as Mallinckrodt can leverage on its existing robust sales and marketing team to streamline Amitiza commercialization. More importantly, the phase 3 molecules (CPP1 and VTS-270) of Sucampo, if approved, can be launched by Mallinckrodt existing sales force that focuses on the rare genetic diseases. Consequently, this will expedite the commercialization process as well as reducing operational expenses. According to Dr. Steven Romano, Chief Scientific Officer and EVP,

Both NPC and FAP are devastating conditions associated with substantial morbidity and mortality, and effective therapies are needed. In addition to the current patient benefits provided by Amitiza, we look forward to bringing VTS-270 and CPP1 to patients with critical unmet medical needs.

Final Remarks

In all, there are several key points that readers should take home regarding the Sucampo acquisition by Mallinckrodt. One, there has to be a synergy to the pipeline. Two, the acquirer usually seeks for aggressive growth (to fill the declining sales of a flagship product). Three, acquisition prospects tend to have at least one approved product with significant market potential. Of note, the criteria provide a rough guidance. If all three criteria present, there is a higher chance of an acquisition to occur. As alluded, not all three criteria are needed for an acquisition. With that in mind, our assessment revealed that Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL).

