Healthcare Net Gains Leaders For 2018 Are Glaxo, Sanofi, Merck, Owens, Novartis, And Pfizer Per Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five December top-yield Healthcare stocks showed 60.12% LESS net gain than that derived from all ten. BIG Healthcare dogs were boss here.

The Healthcare sector is composed of ten component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented all of them.

GSK regained top dog by net gains, while MFCSF became the new leader by yield as calculated 12/27/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 3.18% To 23.18% Net Gains For Top Ten Healthcare Dogs By December 2018

Six of ten top dividend-yielding Healthcare dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Healthcare dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for December 2018:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was projected to net $231.83, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Sanofi (SNY) was projected to net $177.88 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co (MRK) netted $167.79 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Owens & Minor (OMI) was projected to net $141.17, based on a mean target estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Novartis (NVS) was projected to net $100.20, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) was projected to net $68.91, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) was projected to net $56.68 based just on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY) was projected to net $37.40 based on reported dividends only, less broker fees, with no target price estimates. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was projected to net $36.82, based on the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole

Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) was projected to net $31.87 based on annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 10.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten healthcare dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11 & 12): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Predicted Two Healthcare Stocks To Lose 3.4% & 4.27% By December, 2018

Two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) projecting a loss of $34.08 from a $1k investment based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Kindred Healthcare (KND) projected a loss of $42.68 from a $1k investment based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in price after dividends was estimated at 3.84% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two healthcare stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Dogs By Yield Represented All 10 Healthcare Industries In December

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts December 27 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 10 sector Industries led to the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 December Healthcare Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (13-22) Yield Metrics Found 10 Top Dividend Healthcare Stocks

Top ten Healthcare Sector dogs selected 12/27/17 by yield represented five of ten constituent industries. Top yielding healthcare stock, Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) [1] was the first of two Medical Care industry representatives, the other placed second, Life Healthcare Group (LTCHY) [2].

Three drug manufacturer - major representatives placed third, fourth and tenth, GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK:GLAXF) [3], (GSK) [4], and AstraZeneca (OTCPK:AZNCF) [10].

One medical distribution representative placed fifth, Owens & Minor (OMI) [5].

Three long-term care facilities placed sixth, through eighth, Extendicare [ECETF] [6], Kindred Healthcare (KND)[7] , and Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) [8].

Finally, one drug manufacturer - specialty and genric representative placed ninth, Orion (OTCPK:ORINY) [9], and completed the top ten December Healthcare top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (23) Top SixHealthcare Dogs Showed 5.15%-19.52% Upsides To December, 2018; (24) Downsides From Two Were -4.93% & -7.22%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 60.12% Disdvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Healthcare Stocks To December, 2018

Ten top Healthcare dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 12/27/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of ten industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Healthcare Dogs (25)Delivering 2.28% Vs. (26) 5.71% Net Gains by All Ten by December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Healthcare sector by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 60.12% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced Healthcare top yield dog, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 23.18%.

The five lowest-priced Healthcare top yield dogs for December were: Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF); Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY); Kindred Healthcare (KND); Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF); Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF), with prices ranging from $7.19 to $14.36.

Five higher-priced Healthcare dogs for December were: GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK:GLAXF); Orion (OTCPK:ORINY); Owens & Minor (OMI); GlaxoSmithKline (GSK); AstraZeneca (OTCPK:AZNCF), whose prices ranged from $17.40 to $64.56.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

