Bullish Sentiment: Start Of A New Streak?

by: Bespoke Investment Group

After a record run of weeks where bullish sentiment was below 50%, we have now seen two straight weeks where bullish sentiment has come in above 50%. According to the weekly sentiment survey from AAII, bullish sentiment came in at 52.65% this week, and although it only represented a slight increase from last week, it is the highest weekly reading we have seen since November 2014!

As bullish sentiment has surged, bearish sentiment plummeted to 20.63% from 25.62%, which is the lowest weekly reading since November 2015. The tide in sentiment has really started to turn!

