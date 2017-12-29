Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Heron Enters 2018 On Strong Note, Teva Launches Generic Reyataz, Sarepta Top Smid-Cap Pick

Heron has seen strong gains this year and is poised for another solid year in 2018.

Today we will be discussing one of the top performing stocks in the biotech sector this year, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX). After two disappointing years, HRTX is headed for gains of more than 40% for this year. Despite the rally, HRTX still remains well below its 2015 highs.

Heron saw a sharp decline from its 2015 highs after receiving another rejection for SUSTOL. SUSTOL was eventually approved in August 2016 for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC). Interestingly, HRTX failed to recover despite SUSTOL approval in August 2016 and towards the end of the year dropped to 52-week lows of $12.21.

HRTX shares though have been on a recovery mode since the start of this year, driven initially by encouraging uptake of SUSTOL and later by approval of the company’s second drug candidate CINVANTI for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Heron is entering 2018 on a strong note. As noted earlier, SUSTOL has seen a solid uptake. At the Q3 earnings release, the company guided for sales of $25-$30 million for the drug. The company also ended the third quarter with sufficient cash ($74 million) on its balance sheet. This was followed by a secondary offering of $150 million earlier this month. With this offering, the company now has sufficient cash to fund continued commercialization of SUSTOL and commercial launch of CINVANTI.

With dilution risk out and two approved products, the question is what is the upside in HRTX shares from current levels, given that the stock has already gained more than 40% this year. The consensus price target on HRTX is currently $31. That represents an upside of more than 50% from current levels. In mid-2015, the stock traded around $38. That is more than double from current levels. We believe that HRTX is unlikely to touch those levels despite two approved products and strong uptake for SUSTOL. However, we do expect 2018 to be another solid year for HRTX stock, given that SUSTOL sales are expected to gain momentum and the commercial launch of CINVANTI. The consensus forecast for 2018 sales is currently at $70.14 million, which gives HRTX a multiple of nearly 15x sales. This is higher than the average for the industry but remember that HRTX is a growth-stage company. Indeed, based on peak sales estimates for SUSTOL ($306 million by 2021) and CINVANTI ($250 million), HRTX looks attractive in terms of valuation. Part of the peak sales estimates are now priced into the stock and therefore, we would look at a pullback in HRTX to go long.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of TEVA, SRPT

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) announced the exclusive U.S. launch of generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Reyataz (atazanavir) capsules.

Analysis: Reyataz is a protease inhibitor and is used in combination with other antiretrovirals to treat HIV-1 infection in patients over 6 years in age and 15 kg in weight. In 2016, BMY reported that the Reyataz franchise had sales of $912 million. The generic launch is one of the several lined up at Teva, which heads into 2018 on the back foot. Teva is off its lows for the year but is still down nearly 50% for 2017 on concerns over generic competition for Copaxone, its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug. The company has recently announced cost-cutting measures, which has boosted the stock lately.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) has been called the top smid-cap pick by Oppenheimer.

Analysis: Oppenheimer currently has an Outperform rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $76. The price target represents an upside of 35% from current levels. Oppenheimer analyst expects SRPT to have a substantial 2018.

In other news

Shire (SHPG) announced that it has filed its first submission to the FDA for its new plasma manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia.

Horizon Pharma (HZNP) announced that the FDA approved the expanded use of Procybi. The treatment can now be used in children as young as one-year old.

Protalix (PLX) announced that its PRX-102 or the treatment of Fabry disease has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission, confirming a decision by the EMA announced six weeks ago.

Analyst Ratings

Company Analyst Action Rating Target Avisol Coverage Advaxis (ADXS) HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $23.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $9.00

Celgene (CELG) Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Outperform -> Market Perform $121.00 Yes Corium International (CORI) HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy -> Buy $15.00 -> $14.00

Histogenics (HSGX) HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $4.00

Kindred Biosciences (KIN) CL King Initiates Neutral -> Neutral



Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy -> Buy $163.00 -> $169.00 Yes Novartis (NVS) Nord/LB Reiterates Neutral

Yes Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) CL King Initiates Neutral -> Neutral

Yes Pfizer (PFE) Nord/LB Reiterates Neutral

Yes Ignyta (RXDX) Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Overweight -> Hold $23.00 -> $27.00

Shire (SHPG) Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $222.00 Yes Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $16.00

Sanofi (SNY) Nord/LB Reiterates Neutral

Yes Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy $76.00 Yes United Therapeutics (UTHR) Wedbush Reiterates Outperform -> Outperform $213.00 -> $232.00 Yes

CELG, PFE, SNY and UTHR are in Avisol portfolio.

Insider Sales

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY): Director Emster Kurt Von disposed 173192 shares (14% of their holding) for $1,629,304.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP): GC Dylan-Hyde Tyler, and Directors Bolzon Bradley J Phd and Woiwode Thomas disposed 15000, 26016 and 3059 shares at per share price of $20.55, $20.30 and $20.29 respectively.

Marijuana Co of America, Inc. (OTCPK:MCOA): CFO Hymers Robert Leslie III disposed 300000 shares for $12,330.

Insider Acquisitions

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT): Director Schaffer Derace L acquired 147130 shares for $259,356.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG): Chief Scientific Officer Yao Yihong, CEO & CFO Liu Tony and SVP Corp Bus Dev & Secretary Chan Andrew K acquired 4167, 29167 and 8333 shares respectively for a per share price of $12.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP): CEO Lederman Seth acquired 5300 shares for $19,133.

Vtv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT): 10% shareholder Perelman Ronald O acquired 50000 shares for $201,720.

