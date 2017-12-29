Chicago PMI Rose In December

By Jill Mislinski

The Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago Purchasing Manager's Index, is similar to the national ISM Manufacturing indicator but at a regional level and is seen by many as an indicator of the larger US economy. It is a composite diffusion indicator, made up of production, new orders, order backlogs, employment, and supplier deliveries compiled through surveys. Values above 50.0 indicate expanding manufacturing activity.

The latest Chicago Purchasing Manager's Index, or the Chicago Business Barometer, rose in December to a value of 67.6 from 63.9 in November. Investing.com forecast 62.0.

Here is an excerpt from the press release:

"Sentiment among businesses started 2017 in good shape and only impressed more as the year progressed. December's result secured the MNI Chicago Business Barometer's first full year of expansion since 2014 and with New Orders ending the quarter in fine shape there is every chance this form could be carried over into 2018," said Jamie Satchi, Economist at MNI Indicators. [Source]

Let's take a look at the Chicago PMI since its inception.

Here's a closer look at the indicator since 2000.

Let's compare the Chicago PMI with the more popular national ISM Manufacturing Index. Both indices clearly follow one another with the ISM falling slightly lower on average. Note the ISM Manufacturing indicator is through the previous month.