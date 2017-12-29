Energy XXI: The Curtain Opens Towards An Uncertain Future

Energy XXI (EXXI) was known for a leveraging strategy used as part of an overall “homerun or bust” strategy. After a couple of near misses, there was finally a total bust. Now new management aims to put the company on a steadier as well as more shareholder friendly path. The stock price has been rallying lately. However, there may not yet be enough pieces in place to make this stock a successful long-term holding. If that is the case then when the current rally ends, maybe it’s time to sell the stock and watch the progress from the sidelines.

Out of all the items listed above, the very last one is a concern. Management clearly stated that despite current liquidity levels, this company will need an equity infusion in 2019. Management currently desires a combination with one of the logical neighbors to reduce costs. So far that has not happened. So the company management is determining the best “go it alone” strategy. A logical conclusion might be that the company is not quite large enough to stand alone long term.

As shown above liquidity is currently adequate. But abandonment costs are sky high. In fact, this year the abandonment costs are nearly half of the budget. The letters of credit requirement to show the ability to fulfill Exxon’s obligations are also outrageously high. The abandonment liabilities constrain the debt options of the company going forward.

Management does tell shareholders that this company needs higher sustained prices to survive. If that does not happen then the company will need an equity injection. The initial way to avoid this outcome was to combine with another entity nearby to achieve economies of scale. Until management can significantly lower the breakeven, the future of the stock will be severely limited.

During the presentation, management noted that the first well was drilled as an attempt to arrest the production declines shown above. It was currently flowing less than 1,000 BOED. That may be part of the problem here. These are legacy fields so there may not be enough remaining resource to lower significantly the costs shown on the first slide. Those production costs are steep. Current commodity pricing should increase the margin shown. Nevertheless, that margin is not all that wide. There is not enough margin to sustain a significant commodity price decline.The margin is very slim despite the reduction of interest charges. Therefore, the currently high lease operating expenses may remain high.

Management appears to think that enough small operations could combine into a viable company. Until that happens investors really need to hope for enough technology improvements to enable this company to survive the current low commodity pricing environment. Another possibility would be the discovery of a previously unknown interval with the ability to lower the company costs enough. Right now, the most likely prospect would be shareholder dilution.

The reversal of the production decline shown above is going to require quite a few wells in the budget. So management needs to figure out how to decrease the liability for well abandonment. There could be some marginal properties that need to be sold.

In short, if oil and gas prices continue to recover then this company could do very well. But should oil and gas prices retreat to levels seen in January of 2016, then this company will have a short lifespan. Under no scenarios is this company a low cost producer. Production costs are high. Abandonment costs haunt the company. Even in the future, the plugging and abandonment costs are significant.

The balance sheet is now in good shape and there is definitely time to find a suitable acquisition or merger partner. But right now, the stock does not appear to have much recovery potential until solid progress is made in the profit direction.

The market value of the stock itself appears to trade at less than four times the latest nine months cash flow of $53 million. The cash flow figure edges over $83 million if the effects of operating assets and liabilities are excluded. That by itself is dirt cheap. But the long term plugging and abandonment liabilities of $556 million plus the current plugging and abandonment liabilities of $64 million haunt the company. Even the 2019 forecast shows little decrease in the current part of these liabilities going forward. Normally abandonment costs are well into the future. Much of the time they do not factor into current consideration. This company appears to be an exception.

Still, that cash flow multiple with the plugging and abandonment liability would expand to 13 by including the plugging and abandonment liabilities.The cash flow multiple drops to about 9 if the effects of operating assets and liabilities are excluded. Add in the fact that production has been decreasing plus the management warning about the necessity of sustained higher prices or an equity injection and it becomes clear why this stock is so cheap. The current management has no track record with this company or with Mr. Market. Until an acceptable track record forms, this stock is probably best used as a trading vehicle.

