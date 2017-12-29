Bitcoin 101: Everything You Need To Know (Part 3)

What can we expect in the future for bitcoin?

Today, the Tusk Media panel brings you the final chapter of their “Bitcoin 101” series. In the first two episodes, we covered the basics and fundamentals of bitcoin (OTCQX:OTCQX:GBTC) . In the video below, we wrap up the series discussing the hottest topic in the cryptocurrency market: is bitcoin a bubble? In addition, we’ll discuss the actual “anonymity” and security of bitcoin, as well as what we can expect in the future.

We’ve seen many examples of a financial or speculative “bubble” in the past. Ben Nye offered his comparison to the famous Tulip Mania in 17th century Europe. Essentially, tulip bulbs reached astronomical prices, and then inevitably collapsed.

“I think Tulip Mania is dwarfed in comparison to bitcoin, in terms of a bubble.” -Ben Nye

Andrew Hall is also skeptical of bitcoin’s market potential down the road.

“I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say, even 20 years from now, we’ll be looking back thinking ‘wow’ this made up line of code was worth twenty grand.”

Another topic discussed in the video is bitcoin’s anonymity. Is bitcoin truly an anonymous way to make transactions? Andrew Hall compared the various cryptocurrency exchange requirements to gold purchases. In many cases with gold, buyers are required to give lots of personal information. There does not seem to be much of a difference with bitcoin. While actual transactions are “anonymous”, cryptocurrency exchanges require users to register using personal information. Panelist Jonathan Hicks described his experience with one exchange, claiming he had to give his social security number, a photo of the front and back of his driver’s license, and plenty more information.

Andrew Hall offered his thoughts on whether or not any of that private information is available to the government, or if it ever will be.

“Is the government actually gathering these records from Coinbase? Maybe. Maybe not. But the notion that they never will is staggering to me. I don’t find that remotely reliable.”

Speaking of government involvement, bitcoin’s future may be directly correlated to how much regulation we see from domestic and international governments. Jonathan believes we will see the regulations rolling in before long:

“I see governments wanting to step in as they fear this as competition to them, and they’re going to want to put their foot down eventually.” -Jonathan Hicks

Ben Nye thinks that investors will inevitably fall out of love with bitcoin. The current hype cannot sustain forever.

“We’re seeing a lot of cheerleading in bitcoin right now. What will end up happening – people will kind of forget about it [as prices decline]. It will still have value, there are peaks and valleys there, but it will never really stay in the mainstream.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We DO NOT own any bitcoin for clients. Two of our employees own bitcoin in their personal investments outside of Narwhal Capital. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell bitcoin. Please see full disclosure at the end of the video.