What Investors Can Learn From Netflix's 'Bright'

“Bright” reportedly had a robust 11 million streaming viewers which could go a long way to help the streamer gain credibility in the one area it needs the most help.

Even if the data is somewhat flawed, it fills a void that until now has been filled primarily by perception and creates a baseline that can be used going forward.

While the numbers are not complete and Netflix disputes their validity, they do bring investors and analysts some real value as Netflix’s “ratings” has long been an area of interest.

It’s been an interesting few months for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

As I wrote last week, the streaming leader is adjusting to the new normal of having extra data released about its content. While the data has flaws and is not complete, it still fills the void that occurs when investors and analysts are left to their own thoughts.

Over the Christmas weekend Netflix debuted Bright; its first blockbuster type film. The Will Smith actioner was budgeted around $90 million and Netflix reportedly paid $100 million for the rights. For any other company that’s a high number, but for Netflix it’s a typical acquisition.

Now with the early data in it begs the question - what can investors gleam from the numbers?

The answer is actually quite a lot, even if it does carry an asterisk of sorts.

According to the data supplied by Nielsen, Bright had around 11 million streaming viewers in the U.S during its first three days. Furthermore 7 million of those viewers came from the 18-49 demo and 56% of the audience was male.

Now as Variety points out, you could simply take that 11 million number and multiply it by the average price of a ticket (in Q3 which is $8.93) and that would result in an opening take around $98 million. That would be a win for any studio all things being equal. However, that’s not a truly fair comparison as those subscribers already paid for the service and not all of them went out to buy it just to view Bright.

Yet, it’s a baseline number. And not one we had before.

That essentially means investors and analysts need to look at this as hitting the reset button. While not the “end-all” it does become a useful way to compare audience response to Netflix's various content. For example, compared to Stranger Things, it is less (15.8 million), but compared to The Crown it is more than triple the amount (3 million).

Now to be fair Bright is closer to Stranger Things’ base than The Crown but that’s also kind of the point. As investors and as an educated audience we should be aware of that and take it into account when exploring these new benchmarks.

And yes, while Netflix will continue to dispute these numbers and continue to not be reliant on advertisers these numbers are still important in the larger scale. If we can see that 15 million viewers watched a show then we can see how it did in comparison to a non-streaming series. That paints a broader picture industry wide and give people knowledge that wasn’t there before. Again, it may not be complete, but it’s a baseline – we know that that AT LEAST “X” million watched.

What’s funny here is that while for years ABC, CBS, NBC and the like have been preaching the importance of numbers, ratings and an equal playing field, now that it is (somewhat) here, it could end up hurting them. For shareholders in ad-reliant networks there’s now a newfound accountability.

You can’t say audiences don’t want to watch a show about “x” when Netflix is proving the opposite is true. Or you can’t say there’s no proof that Netflix shows are doing vastly better when now you (to some extent) can.

Of course, it works the opposite way as well with there now being a checks-and-balance system (of sorts) for Netflix when it makes content decisions. For example, I have to admit I’m curious what the Nielsen numbers on The Get Down would have been as that was always a show that people couldn’t get a read on. Same thing for Bloodline which came from the same producing partner (Sony) and both show’s cancellations will always be tied (for reasons you can read here).

Again, even just having another little piece of the puzzle is huge for investors looking at long-term trends and viability.

Back to Bright though as regardless of how Netflix gets its viewers these numbers will impact public perception. It’s important to remember that the current perception of Netflix is that it was succeeding with TV shows, but lousy with films.

The only benchmark was for its awards-bait films and that was if it was nominated during award season which thus far that’s been an astounding no (verses a company like Amazon which had a big year in that area in 2017).

Yet now if analysts can point to a sizable viewership number (and they’ll have to because Netflix never will), they can show the market Netflix’s films DO have a following regardless of this succeed in other areas.

Remember perception is everything.

Netflix built its entire brand on perception. It was always that Netflix was perceived to be successful and the streamer let the media take it from there. While I understand completely why Netflix doesn’t wade into the ratings waters, this is something could help them (at least hypothetically) turn around one of their more glaring points of weakness. It would also help Netflix as it fights to convince filmmakers to bring them their projects.

For all those reasons, investors need to understand these numbers have real value.

Yes, they are flawed and yes Netflix operates by a different set of rules, but in the absence of black-and-white, tried-and-true data the public will look towards whatever source it can find to help them make an informed decision. And either way Nielsen is a legitimate and trusted name in the ratings game so when they are putting their reputation behind something we have to believe there is some validity in their findings.

For now, we only have a small sample size but in a year (or more) we’ll have a bigger pool to draw from and that will make this field even more fascinating to follow.

Image credit: Netflix

