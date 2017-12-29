After The Level 3 Merger, Can CenturyLink Support It's Dividend?

After the merger, investors need to take a combined look at free cash flow to determine the dividend's sustainability.

CenturyLink (CTL) shareholders have experienced a rough 2017. The company’s shares are down nearly 30% amid weakening financial performance and concerns over the Level 3 merger. The share price decline turned the juicy yield over 12.5%. For income investors, determining the dividend’s sustainability will require an examination of the combined financial performance of Century and Level 3.

Prior to the merger, CenturyLink was experiencing a deterioration in financial performance that was beginning to erode its ability to pay its dividend. CenturyLink’s earnings decline caused its payout ratio to steadily increase, to exactly 100% over the trailing twelve-month period ending in the third quarter. This was the highest payout ratio since 2012 when the company also cut its dividend.

Analysts are not seeing a recovery in CenturyLink’s payout ratio either. With the earnings per share decline projected for the next couple of years, the payout ratio is expected to soar to 133% in 2019. Essentially, CenturyLink is going to need to payout all its earnings plus an additional third to meet dividend obligations two years from now.

CenturyLink’s free cash flow has also suffered from its operational declines. After nearing $2.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ending the second quarter, free cash flow crashed to zero in the second quarter of this year before rebounding to $462 million before the merger. This is still significantly less than the $1.17 billion payout of dividends over a four-quarter period.

To get an accurate look at CenturyLink’s future dividend sustainability, we have to calculate the combined company’s cash flow and projected dividend obligation. By combining the cash flow and capital expenditures from each company’s 10Q, we have a picture of free cash flows. Additionally, we know that the company issued 1.4286 shares of CTL for each share of LVLT, amounting to an additional share count of about 520 million.

With about 1.06 billion shares outstanding, and a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share, the combined company’s dividend obligation over the next twelve months is slightly over $2.29 billion. This exceeds the combined company’s trailing twelve-month free cash flow by $800 million. On all fronts, the combined CenturyLink/Level 3 dividend is unsustainable.

Income investors should avoid CenturyLink until the underlying financial performance can cover its dividend. Investors should expect a cut in the company’s dividend of at least 25% in 2018.

Data sourced from CenturyLink & Level 3 10-Q's, managed in an internal spreadsheet

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own CenturyLink bonds.