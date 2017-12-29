Venezuela: Oil Price Spike With Imminent Leadership Change

For these reasons, the Venezuelan military may be poised to remove President Maduro in order to request IMF aid to maintain their petro-business revenue.

Venezuela may represent the first international crisis of 2018 with leadership, not regime change.

Oil is big business for the military but President Maduro’s policies are endangering their lucrative source of income. This is why I believe that an internal coup is imminent to oust Maduro in order to preserve these privileges. Constitutional changes can’t pay the bills so when revenue dries up so does political loyalty.

In my SA article Venezuela – OPEC’s Sacrificial Lamb for High Oil Prices 29 February 2016 Venezuela was in an economically difficult yet more manageable position than today despite low oil prices with oil production at 2.3 million b/d and $14.5 billion in foreign reserves. However in just under two years the situation has deteriorated considerably and has become dire.

According to the Financial Times article Caracas Plays Its Last Cards 21 November 2017, Venezuela’s estimated debt breakdown is as follows:

Debt Classification Est. amount (billions) Unsecured bonds $27 Oil service companies $60 Bondholders $64 Russia and China $20 Multilateral lenders $5 Total $176

With foreign reserves now under $10 billion, most of which is in gold and in that amount is difficult to convert to US dollars, and the collapse of export revenues from $98 billion in 2012 to $29 billion in 2017, Venezuela finds itself in an almost inextricable economic position. Because of the lack of hard currency, oil production is suffering in these key areas:

No spare parts No maintenance of any kind A dearth of technical & managerial experience due to firings and brain drain No support services

These highly interdependent components resulting in cascading failures indicate an imminent collapse of oil production to the extent that it will be insufficient to service any of their debts.

The following three players have powerful political and economic influences in Venezuela’s economy and that share a mutual benefit in Maduro’s ouster:

1.Venezuela Military

The only possibility of regime change is if the military, a de facto Big Business, abandons Maduro. As long as this arrangement is profitable, specifically the top brass who are the only beneficiaries, Maduro is well protected. Their presence in the Venezuela economy is pervasive as articulated in The New York Times article 8 August 2017 “As Maduro’s Venezuela Rips Apart, So Does His Military”. The majority of the state governors and ministries are headed by current or retired generals including the recently appointed Manuel Quevedo to PDVSA and the oil ministry who has no energy experience.

2. Russia & Rosneft

Because Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) has made a considerable financial commitment in Venezuela, it wouldn’t be a surprise that they are powerful political influencers in a possible leadership change to maintain their newly acquired energy rights and assets. Their high-risk investments and vulnerabilities are articulated in my SA article 2 September 2017 Rosneft Wading into the Venezuelan Tar Pits.

3. Cuba

Economically heavily discounted oil exports to Cuba have fallen 15% from last year which puts further stress on the regime because of President Trump’s new tourism and economic restrictions. Politically Cuba has unofficially run Venezuela’s security apparatus and would be loathe to lose any influence.

A superb updated comprehensive overview on the current state of affairs on these players can be reviewed in the NYT article 27 December 2017, Once A Cash Cow Venezuela’s Oil Company Verges on Collapse.

Post Maduro Landscape

Civil unrest will be minimal because the political opposition is in tatters and the citizenry is disillusioned after unsuccessful protests to make the government adhere to democratic processes earlier this year. Nowadays the citizenry are concerned with daily survival such as food, medicine and other basic necessities. A military caretaker government is albeit temporarily the best case scenario.

With respect to oil production PDVSA desperately needs a huge cash infusion. In order to receive international economic aid, most likely through the IMF, they must first rejoin as an IMF member which they left in 2007 under the late president Hugo Chavez on political grounds.

After Maduro’s ouster, it would behoove the military to engage in an economically managed soft landing handover to a new near future democratically elected leadership amenable to international economic assistance.

Restoring even a modicum of halting production declines after receiving IMF aid approval will be daunting. More than likely the IMF conditions will be to first alleviate the humanitarian crisis that’s taking place with respect to widespread hunger, health needs and basic necessities for the citizenry and non-humanitarian aid as secondary.

The near-term return of foreign oil and service companies plus fired and exiled experienced PDVSA engineers and managers are unlikely. There will be a “wait &see” attitude with respect not only international debt relief specific to the oil industry but also the military government’s credibility as a provisionary caretaker until the scheduled 2018 elections as well as economic plans and other democratic assurances.

This leadership change will impact the OPEC June 2018 meeting agenda which includes Russia’s approved request for a “reassessment” of quota production. For Russia this creates a fascinating dilemma because Russian investments in Venezuela would welcome higher oil prices while their domestic operations seek lower oil prices for the successful development of green projects. The potential OPEC “exit plan” from the production agreement may require a considerable loosening of quotas.

Investment Recommendation

For the bullish investor the timing is unerring for the following reasons:

Firstly it’s the holiday season, always quiet, with equity markets performing quite well and the distraction with the crypto-currency drama.

Secondly, oil prices have firmed since the extension quota agreement with the most recent mini-spike due to multiple supply disruptions.

Thirdly, with respect to Venezuela the market has already priced in a continued steady production decline but not a leadership change and/or collapse.

Because of the high political and economic uncertainty after the leadership change I believe that oil prices will briefly spike to $70-$75/bbl and remain in that range for the short-term and provide a short-term bullish play on oil.

