Are REITs Prepared For Major Lease Accounting Rules Changes?

Investors should pay close attention to how REITs in their portfolio are preparing for the rules change during the course of 2018.

REITs prepared for the rules change and changing market dynamics will be able to carry on without much difficulty; those that have failed to prepare may stumble.

The GOP tax bill, which passed into law on December 22nd, has brought the most significant change to corporate taxes in decades. I have already written about the impact of lower taxes, special treatment of pass-through entities, and more favorable treatment of real estate assets will all serve as tailwinds for real estate investment in 2018. I also covered the impact on REITs in particular, namely that the new law will carry significant benefits for REIT companies and their investors; though those changes will likely fail to move REITs out of their current defensive posture.

Yet, while REIT investors have every right to indulge in some of the tax reform-induced euphoria that has spread across all capital markets and elevated expectations for 2018, they should not lose sight of the more distant shore. It may seem premature to talk about 2019 before 2018 officially begins, yet REIT investors should be thinking ahead: From January 1st 2019, companies will have to adopt new standards laid out by the Financial Accounting Standards Board. For real estate businesses, the impact could be significant, yet few have directly addressed how it might affect their businesses.

The New Standard

The gist of the rules change is that off-balance sheet lease accounting will have to be moved to the balance sheet:

“Under the new guidance, a lessee will be required to recognize assets and liabilities for leases with lease terms of more than 12 months. Consistent with current Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the recognition, measurement, and presentation of expenses and cash flows arising from a lease by a lessee primarily will depend on its classification as a finance or operating lease. However, unlike current GAAP—which requires only capital leases to be recognized on the balance sheet—the new ASU will require both types of leases to be recognized on the balance sheet. The ASU also will require disclosures to help investors and other financial statement users better understand the amount, timing, and uncertainty of cash flows arising from leases. These disclosures include qualitative and quantitative requirements, providing additional information about the amounts recorded in the financial statements.

The new lease accounting guidance is not a terrible surprise from out of nowhere. In fact, FASB issued its guidance in February 2016, thus giving companies plenty of time to prepare for the changeover, in theory anyway. In practice, of course, many companies have done little to address the issue.

The important thing to recognize is that lessor accounting practices will largely be unchanged; it is lessees that will have to alter their accounting practices. The risk to lessors comes from how lessee behavior might change thanks to their altered accounting.

REITs are Unfazed – For Now

Many REITs derive income through leasing property to businesses. As a major force in commercial real estate leasing, REITs will naturally feel the impact of the new accounting standards. Yet, according to BDO’s 2017 Risk Factor Report for REITs, just 15% of REITs identified lease accounting as a risk factor. Many REITs seem to think that, because lessor accounting is largely untouched by the new guidance. But that view may be faulty, as the BDO report points out:

“REITs may think the lease accounting and revenue recognition standards won’t significantly impact them, but they may be surprised… Applying the new standards can be complicated, and organizations that aren’t making headway on an adoption plan—establishing it and putting resources behind it—risk falling behind.”

Adopting the new standards is going to be time-consuming, yet REITs seem to have done little, by and large, to prepare for the changes to their own accounting. More importantly, lessees will be changing their practices, bringing a whole lot of items onto their balance sheets. Why that matters to REITs is because alteration to lessees’ preferences will obviously impact their own bottom lines at the end of the day.

Potential Impacts

How, then, will lessee behavior be changed by the new accounting standard? The answer, unfortunately, is that we cannot really know. But we can build some credible forecasts based on how the new standards impact lessees’ operations, and thus how the changes may impact their decision-making.

Lease Versus Own

Because the advantages of having leases off of their balance sheets will be gone, we can expect this to impact the “lease versus own” decision. Specifically, the new incentives tip decision-making toward ownership over leasing. While we should not expect to see a flood of lease terminations in favor of buying property, the incentive changes are far from marginal. REITs may find it progressively more difficult to find tenants.

Market for Lemons

As an addendum to the “lease versus own” debate that many companies face, it is important to recognize that those firms with excellent credit – especially those using single-tenant facilities – will be the most likely under the new rules to opt for ownership over leasing. Companies with great credit may have cost of capital significantly lower than a REIT's projected yield. In such cases, the incentive to own will be strong indeed. REITs may face a situation in which the highest quality tenants gradually shift to ownership while riskier tenants remain.

Short-Term Preference

Lessee time horizons will also be impacted. Because they only need to carry leases on their balance sheets if they are, long-term, i.e. 12-months or more, there will be an increased incentive among many renters to secure shorter-term leases in order to avoid the balance sheet impacts entirely. For REITs, dependent on stable long-term lessees for income, that prospect is not terribly attractive and could carry significant management headaches. That said, many companies will still prefer the security of long-term leases, especially for businesses with significant capital stock, machinery, etc. These lessees will help maintain overall stability, and may prove to be coveted clients for REITs.

Sale/Leaseback

The doyen of Seeking Alpha’s REIT community recently wrote an article about sale/leaseback REITs and how they will benefit under the Trump tax plan. While the thesis is sound for 2018, it seems to ignore the risks going forward. The problem for these REITs is this: Because firms will not gain the advantage of moving their real estate off their balance sheets, the appeal of selling their property and then leasing it is diminished. For companies with weaker credit, it may still be better than a mortgage, but that exacerbates the problem of lower quality tenants becoming a larger percentage of REITs’ tenant base. Far from looking like big winners, sale/leaseback REITs look more exposed to risk than other commercial real estate REITs.

Investor’s-Eye View

Well managed REITs will be able to weather the storm of accounting changes quite well. But the clock is ticking. Investors should pay close attention to what their REITs are doing to prepare for the change and seek out whether they have made any provisions for dealing with changing lessee behavior. They should also seek information on how REITs are preparing their tenants and whether they offering support and guidance. The more prepared they are, the less painful the transition will be.

The rules are changing and their impact will be significant. REIT investors and REIT managers had better be ready.

