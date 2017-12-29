Microsoft Beat Its Dot-Com Market Cap This Year, And Cloud Computing Means More Growth Is Coming

While Amazon Web Services and Google are still potent competitors, the sector's boom and Azure's growing adoption seems poised to allow Azure to capture much of that expansion.

Despite Microsoft's recent run and rich valuation, its growth prospects remain especially positive with the continued rocketing of cloud computing supported by steady growth in other segments.

Cloud computing remains a frontier technology that, while well-developed, is now rapidly becoming adopted for institutional and retail use.

Amid a steady rise for Microsoft's traditional products, Azure continued to show sustained shocking levels of growth with little sign of slowdown.

Microsoft has had an extraordinary year, seeing massive growth in all its hardware, software, and computing business lines despite its already-extraordinary size.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has had an excellent year that has seen steady growth in products ranging from traditional Office offerings to gaming, and especially for cloud computing.

While Microsoft is now richly valued, nonetheless the apparent continuing exponential growth of cloud computing services amid the technology's rapid adoption by industry, and thus sector growth, means Microsoft will likely continue to capture much of that expansion.



Along with being supported by what appears to be stable and steady growth in the rest of Microsoft's variety of products, Microsoft looks to continue to justify a growing valuation despite its already impressive recent run, which has left Microsoft on the higher end of its valuation history.



MSFT data by YCharts

A Milestone Year for Microsoft's Market Capitalization

Ever since Microsoft's acquisition of LinkedIn about one-year ago, its incredibly varied lines of business have grown even more complex and multi-fold leaving it now an extraordinary $660 B market capitalization.

This year Microsoft beat its $600 B nominal market capitalization record during the dot-com bubble even if not its adjusted-for-inflation dot-com market capitalization of what would now be almost $1 trillion.

For many companies, this kind of scale and so many different product lines might cause them to run into problems with scale, coordination, branding, organization, and cohesiveness.

Microsoft, as evidenced by increasing revenue and margins across the bulk of its segments and product lines, seems to have been able to manage this complexity effectively.



Microsoft now stands at a rich price-to-earnings ratio of 29, well-above its average the past two decades albeit still well below its dot-com era optimism. Nonetheless, such a rich price-to-earnings ratio can only be justified by what is now significantly upgraded future growth prospects.

As I will discuss below, I believe this optimistic valuation level is in-part justifiable. Microsoft is likely to continue to see strong growth due to steadily increasing revenues in its traditional product lines, its effective absorption of LinkedIn beginning to ramp up, and its cloud computing segment growing in proportion to its overall revenues while also still keeping up its massive growth rates.

LinkedIn Integrated Relatively Effectively

Microsoft has shown that has it digested LinkedIn generally well, posting revenue growth and increased user activity on the platform compared to when LinkedIn was a stand-alone company. Here are the LinkedIn sales revenues, as formally part of Microsoft, for this past year:

Q1 2017: $975 M

Q2 2017: $1.067 B

Q3 2017: $1.148 B

With only 3 quarters, that is revenue of $3.19 billion. With a healthy fourth quarter likely and guided for, that is likely to be over $4.3 billion in revenue for the first year of Microsoft's acquisition.

As compared to LinkedIn's 3-quarter revenue in 2016 (with the final quarter as part of Microsoft) of $861 M, $933 M, and $960 M, respectively (barring the quarter for which the LinkedIn deal was in closing and spent half its time independent and half as part of Microsoft), for a total of $2.754 B, that means Microsoft's 3-quarters has seen already a revenue growth of $436 M or 15.83%.

While this is generally lower than LinkedIn's traditional revenue growth of roughly 20% to 30% while it was still a public company and growing, given both the transition costs and LinkedIn beginning possibly to mature from its rapid previous growth, LinkedIn's growth under Microsoft still seems positive and relatively smooth.

Furthermore, if Q4 2017 does come in at an estimated $1.1 B in revenue, then that means as compared to LinkedIn's entire full-year revenue of $2.991 in 2015, there would be a roughly 20% yearly revenue growth which is on-par for LinkedIn's previous metrics.

Traditional Businesses Firing On All Cylinders

This year has also seen Microsoft's other traditional product lines, including Microsoft Office, continuing to show double-digit revenue growth, increasing retail usage numbers, and increasing margins.

(Source: Microsoft "Q1 2018"/Q3 2017 Earnings)

(Source: Microsoft "Q1 2018"/Q3 2017 Earnings)

Microsoft's mix of other non-software products, such as phone, laptops, and gaming, did not grow as rapidly as the Microsoft Office products did, with some even experiencing declines.

Nonetheless, the bulk still showed generally steady growth and usage, albeit with some exceptions.

(Source: Microsoft "Q1 2018"/Q3 2017 Earnings)

(Source: Microsoft "Q1 2018"/Q3 2017 Earnings)

All this means that despite Microsoft's growing complexity, seeming product and company maturity, and vast variety of products, it generally is able to continue driving diversified revenue growth and increasing margins across many different sectors.

Not only is this impressive within itself, but is a positive sign for Microsoft's sustainable future growth as these varied lines each contribute a level of expansion to the company's overall performance.

Microsoft Azure Shows No Signs of Stopping

However the real gem for Microsoft's future that upgrades its growth potential is in cloud computing and Microsoft Azure in particular.

Azure continues to skyrocket, with its 13th straight quarter of triple digit growth and continuing to grow faster than Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ: AMZN) for the 8th straight quarter.



Even with it's already impressive level of revenue and growth, the fact that Azure continues to rip onward, increasing its comparative contribution to Microsoft's earnings and revenues, means that Microsoft's growth rate looks increasingly likely to be bolstered by it as well.

(Source: Microsoft "Q1 2018"/Q3 2017 Earnings)

(Source: Microsoft "Q1 2018"/Q3 2017 Earnings)

With now Amazon Web Services standing at 34% of the market and Azure at 12%, it seems Azure still has a ways to go before becoming a dominant market leader in cloud computing services.

However the key point of this is that Azure will likely continue to contribute significant revenue and earnings to Microsoft for the near-future as it captures growth in cloud computing.



Even with Azure slowly gaining market share on Amazon due to these phenomenal growth rates, the real profitability of Azure for Microsoft comes from the sector's overall booming expansion right now and Azure's ability to capture that growth consistently.



As shown, Microsoft's commercial cloud computing revenue has increased to $5.0 B from $3.2 B year-on-year, for almost 56.25% revenue growth. Furthermore, commercial cloud computing margins are actually increasing consistently as revenue increases, which bodes exceptionally well for future growth rates.

Even with Microsoft lowering prices on Azure in order to attract more customers, as well as expanding its data centers from 36 to a planned 44, and finally adding availability zones near these data centers to catch up with Amazon and Google's data center infrastructure, it appears Azure will likely continue its currently-massive growth.



It is unpredictable exactly how the market share between Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Microsoft Azure will play out, but it is certain that at least Microsoft Azure seems poised for generally strong continued growth or the near-future.

(Source: Datamation)

With Azure now no longer trying to find early adopters but rather in a mature phase as a serious product, with still much of Microsoft's already extensive market penetration untapped, it seems institutions and consumers are likely to continue to adopt the technology as the field itself continues to grow with these three players remaining dominant.

(Source: Microsoft Azure)

Conclusion

Microsoft has had a milestone year as it has surpassed its extraordinary bubble-highs almost two decades ago. However as the software, computing, and Internet services economy continues to morph and develop, it seems in both the short and long-term Microsoft is poised to continue to capture much of that growth.

Microsoft this past year has demonstrated that despite its size and increasing complexity, particularly with LinkedIn's acquisition, it can still manage all of those moving parts effectively and bring continued growth to almost all product lines.

That steady and diversified growth, combined with the exceptional skyrocketing of Azure and cloud computing, means that Microsoft is likely to continue to capture much of the cloud computing sector's expansion and show strong growth rates as a company.

