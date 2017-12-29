28 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

Introduction
The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).
Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.
The first list below provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. These are the companies that have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.
Just remember during this holiday time, there are still some great looking opportunities out there if you spend some time to capture them. A friendly reminder that the market is closed January 1st for New Years Day so any stock going ex-dividend on January 2nd needs to be owned by the end of this Friday (December 29th). The market has normal hours on the 29th.
Compared to last week (86) this is a much leaner week for dividend payments (28).
The List
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Raytheon Company
|(RTN)
|13
|1.69
|1/2/2018
|Contender
|Comcast Corporation - Class A Common Stock
|(CMCSA)
|10
|1.56
|1/2/2018
|Contender
|Heico Corporation
|(HEI)
|10
|0.17
|1/2/2018
|9.40%
|Contender
|Hurco Companies, Inc.
|(HURC)
|5
|0.94
|1/2/2018
|Challenger
|Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|(RJF)
|5
|0.98
|1/2/2018
|13.64%
|Challenger
|Glatfelter
|(GLT)
|5
|2.42
|1/2/2018
|Challenger
|ABM Industries Incorporated
|(ABM)
|50
|1.8
|1/3/2018
|2.94%
|King
|Brixmor Property Group Inc.
|(BRX)
|5
|5.64
|1/3/2018
|5.77%
|Challenger
|Sysco Corporation
|(SYY)
|48
|2.17
|1/4/2018
|9.09%
|Champion
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|(UBA)
|23
|4.86
|1/4/2018
|1.89%
|Contender
|Royal Gold, Inc.
|(RGLD)
|17
|1.17
|1/4/2018
|4.17%
|Contender
|Torchmark Corporation
|(TMK)
|12
|0.66
|1/4/2018
|Contender
|Flowserve Corporation
|(FLS)
|11
|1.82
|1/4/2018
|Contender
|Hingham Institution for Savings
|(HIFS)
|10
|0.67
|1/4/2018
|Contender
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|(BMY)
|8
|2.53
|1/4/2018
|2.56%
|Challenger
|Cisco Systems, Inc.
|(CSCO)
|7
|3.01
|1/4/2018
|Challenger
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|(JPM)
|7
|2.08
|1/4/2018
|Challenger
|Gentex Corporation
|(GNTX)
|7
|1.91
|1/4/2018
|Challenger
|Morningstar, Inc.
|(MORN)
|7
|0.95
|1/4/2018
|8.70%
|Challenger
|Horizon Bancorp (NYSE:IN)
|(HBNC)
|7
|1.87
|1/4/2018
|Challenger
|American Express Company
|(AXP)
|6
|1.41
|1/4/2018
|Challenger
|NetApp, Inc.
|(NTAP)
|5
|1.44
|1/4/2018
|Challenger
|Kite Realty Group Trust
|(KRG)
|5
|6.19
|1/4/2018
|4.62%
|Challenger
|Universal Corporation
|(UVV)
|47
|4.11
|1/5/2018
|1.85%
|Champion
|First Financial Corporation Indiana
|(THFF)
|30
|2.17
|1/5/2018
|2.00%
|Champion
|Erie Indemnity Company - Class A Common Stock
|(ERIE)
|27
|2.59
|1/5/2018
|7.35%
|Champion
|Acme United Corporation.
|(ACU)
|14
|1.91
|1/5/2018
|Contender
|Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|(SCVL)
|6
|1.12
|1/5/2018
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.
Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Additional Metrics
Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|Percent Off Low
|Percent Off High
|RTN
|188.72
|141.28
|192.41
|25.27
|32% Off Low
|2% Off High
|HEI
|93.98
|60
|101.4
|43.78
|56% Off Low
|7% Off High
|CMCSA
|40.27
|34.12
|42.18
|19.47
|18% Off Low
|3% Off High
|RJF
|89.53
|68.97
|91.29
|20.75
|30% Off Low
|2% Off High
|HURC
|42.65
|26.25
|46.75
|24.71
|59% Off Low
|9% Off High
|GLT
|21.47
|16.53
|25.59
|716.67
|29% Off Low
|16% Off High
|ABM
|37.77
|36.61
|45.12
|602.87
|3% Off Low
|15% Off High
|BRX
|18.44
|17.23
|25.34
|17.4
|7% Off Low
|27% Off High
|SYY
|60.92
|48.85
|62.79
|27.67
|24% Off Low
|3% Off High
|UBA
|21.82
|18.32
|24.52
|23.69
|16% Off Low
|11% Off High
|RGLD
|82.37
|61
|94.39
|56.29
|42% Off Low
|7% Off High
|TMK
|90.82
|72.59
|91
|19.31
|25% Off Low
|0% Off High
|FLS
|41.79
|37.51
|52.1
|31.43
|11% Off Low
|20% Off High
|HIFS
|203.74
|148.02
|242
|17.44
|37% Off Low
|16% Off High
|BMY
|61.64
|46.01
|66.1
|24.26
|33% Off Low
|6% Off High
|MORN
|96.34
|68.43
|99.11
|24.58
|40% Off Low
|2% Off High
|JPM
|107.67
|81.64
|108.46
|15.51
|31% Off Low
|1% Off High
|GNTX
|20.96
|16.59
|22.12
|16.67
|26% Off Low
|5% Off High
|HBNC
|27.88
|24.2
|29.25
|20.06
|14% Off Low
|4% Off High
|CSCO
|38.52
|29.8
|39
|19.95
|29% Off Low
|1% Off High
|AXP
|99.55
|73.5
|100.53
|19.18
|35% Off Low
|1% Off High
|KRG
|19.55
|17.6
|24.52
|0
|10% Off Low
|20% Off High
|NTAP
|55.63
|35.08
|58.99
|24.1
|59% Off Low
|5% Off High
|UVV
|52.5
|52.05
|83.35
|36.49
|1% Off Low
|36% Off High
|THFF
|46.15
|38.3
|51.81
|16.16
|20% Off Low
|11% Off High
|ERIE
|120.92
|106.91
|129.73
|29.81
|12% Off Low
|7% Off High
|ACU
|23.05
|20.2
|29.49
|16.73
|14% Off Low
|20% Off High
|SCVL
|26.73
|15.08
|28.86
|20.04
|75% Off Low
|6% Off High
Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)
I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Current Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|KRG
|6.19
|5.3
|5.7
|3.4
|-9.4
|9.6
|BRX
|5.64
|8.9
|UBA
|4.86
|2
|1.3
|1.2
|1.5
|6.2
|UVV
|4.11
|1.9
|2
|2
|2.1
|6.1
|CSCO
|3.01
|20.7
|15.1
|40.6
|43.6
|ERIE
|2.59
|7.2
|7.2
|7.2
|7.3
|9.8
|BMY
|2.53
|2.7
|2.8
|2.9
|3.1
|5.4
|GLT
|2.42
|5.3
|8.3
|6.6
|3.2
|9
|SYY
|2.17
|3.3
|3.5
|3.6
|6.2
|5.8
|THFF
|2.17
|1
|1
|1.3
|1.7
|3.5
|JPM
|2.08
|9.5
|10.6
|18.1
|3.1
|20.2
|GNTX
|1.91
|6.1
|8.4
|8.3
|6.7
|10.2
|ACU
|1.91
|11.1
|10.1
|9.9
|12.8
|11.8
|HBNC
|1.87
|5.3
|13.5
|14.4
|9.2
|16.3
|FLS
|1.82
|7.1
|11.6
|12.5
|14.3
|ABM
|1.8
|3.1
|3.2
|3.3
|4.1
|5.1
|RTN
|1.69
|9.7
|10.1
|11.5
|11.8
|13.2
|CMCSA
|1.56
|10.3
|12.9
|20
|21.6
|NTAP
|1.44
|7.2
|35.1
|AXP
|1.41
|8.2
|11.4
|10.6
|8.2
|12
|RGLD
|1.17
|4.5
|4.8
|15.9
|15.4
|17
|SCVL
|1.12
|8
|5.5
|RJF
|0.98
|11.1
|12.6
|9
|9.6
|10
|MORN
|0.95
|15.8
|20.7
|34.5
|35.5
|HURC
|0.94
|12.9
|51.8
|HIFS
|0.67
|7
|5.1
|4.5
|4.3
|5.2
|TMK
|0.66
|4.4
|8
|13.4
|10
|14.1
|HEI
|0.17
|28.6
|17.1
|21.1
|18.6
|21.3
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. You can signup for text or email dividend alerts on my site Custom Stock Alerts. I wish you all a Happy New Year as well!
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.