28 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

Includes: ABM, ACU, AXP, BMY, BRX, CMCSA, CSCO, ERIE, FLS, GLT, GNTX, HBNC, HEI, HIFS, HURC, JPM, KRG, MORN, NTAP, RGLD, RJF, RTN, SCVL, SYY, THFF, TMK, UBA, UVV
Summary

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive dividend growth.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).

Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.

The first list below provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. These are the companies that have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

Just remember during this holiday time, there are still some great looking opportunities out there if you spend some time to capture them. A friendly reminder that the market is closed January 1st for New Years Day so any stock going ex-dividend on January 2nd needs to be owned by the end of this Friday (December 29th). The market has normal hours on the 29th.

Compared to last week (86) this is a much leaner week for dividend payments (28).

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Raytheon Company (RTN) 13 1.69 1/2/2018 Contender
Comcast Corporation - Class A Common Stock (CMCSA) 10 1.56 1/2/2018 Contender
Heico Corporation (HEI) 10 0.17 1/2/2018 9.40% Contender
Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 5 0.94 1/2/2018 Challenger
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 5 0.98 1/2/2018 13.64% Challenger
Glatfelter (GLT) 5 2.42 1/2/2018 Challenger
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 50 1.8 1/3/2018 2.94% King
Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) 5 5.64 1/3/2018 5.77% Challenger
Sysco Corporation (SYY) 48 2.17 1/4/2018 9.09% Champion
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) 23 4.86 1/4/2018 1.89% Contender
Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 17 1.17 1/4/2018 4.17% Contender
Torchmark Corporation (TMK) 12 0.66 1/4/2018 Contender
Flowserve Corporation (FLS) 11 1.82 1/4/2018 Contender
Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 10 0.67 1/4/2018 Contender
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 8 2.53 1/4/2018 2.56% Challenger
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 7 3.01 1/4/2018 Challenger
JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7 2.08 1/4/2018 Challenger
Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 7 1.91 1/4/2018 Challenger
Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 7 0.95 1/4/2018 8.70% Challenger
Horizon Bancorp (NYSE:IN) (HBNC) 7 1.87 1/4/2018 Challenger
American Express Company (AXP) 6 1.41 1/4/2018 Challenger
NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 5 1.44 1/4/2018 Challenger
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 5 6.19 1/4/2018 4.62% Challenger
Universal Corporation (UVV) 47 4.11 1/5/2018 1.85% Champion
First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) 30 2.17 1/5/2018 2.00% Champion
Erie Indemnity Company - Class A Common Stock (ERIE) 27 2.59 1/5/2018 7.35% Champion
Acme United Corporation. (ACU) 14 1.91 1/5/2018 Contender
Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 6 1.12 1/5/2018 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High
RTN 188.72 141.28 192.41 25.27 32% Off Low 2% Off High
HEI 93.98 60 101.4 43.78 56% Off Low 7% Off High
CMCSA 40.27 34.12 42.18 19.47 18% Off Low 3% Off High
RJF 89.53 68.97 91.29 20.75 30% Off Low 2% Off High
HURC 42.65 26.25 46.75 24.71 59% Off Low 9% Off High
GLT 21.47 16.53 25.59 716.67 29% Off Low 16% Off High
ABM 37.77 36.61 45.12 602.87 3% Off Low 15% Off High
BRX 18.44 17.23 25.34 17.4 7% Off Low 27% Off High
SYY 60.92 48.85 62.79 27.67 24% Off Low 3% Off High
UBA 21.82 18.32 24.52 23.69 16% Off Low 11% Off High
RGLD 82.37 61 94.39 56.29 42% Off Low 7% Off High
TMK 90.82 72.59 91 19.31 25% Off Low 0% Off High
FLS 41.79 37.51 52.1 31.43 11% Off Low 20% Off High
HIFS 203.74 148.02 242 17.44 37% Off Low 16% Off High
BMY 61.64 46.01 66.1 24.26 33% Off Low 6% Off High
MORN 96.34 68.43 99.11 24.58 40% Off Low 2% Off High
JPM 107.67 81.64 108.46 15.51 31% Off Low 1% Off High
GNTX 20.96 16.59 22.12 16.67 26% Off Low 5% Off High
HBNC 27.88 24.2 29.25 20.06 14% Off Low 4% Off High
CSCO 38.52 29.8 39 19.95 29% Off Low 1% Off High
AXP 99.55 73.5 100.53 19.18 35% Off Low 1% Off High
KRG 19.55 17.6 24.52 0 10% Off Low 20% Off High
NTAP 55.63 35.08 58.99 24.1 59% Off Low 5% Off High
UVV 52.5 52.05 83.35 36.49 1% Off Low 36% Off High
THFF 46.15 38.3 51.81 16.16 20% Off Low 11% Off High
ERIE 120.92 106.91 129.73 29.81 12% Off Low 7% Off High
ACU 23.05 20.2 29.49 16.73 14% Off Low 20% Off High
SCVL 26.73 15.08 28.86 20.04 75% Off Low 6% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
KRG 6.19 5.3 5.7 3.4 -9.4 9.6
BRX 5.64 8.9
UBA 4.86 2 1.3 1.2 1.5 6.2
UVV 4.11 1.9 2 2 2.1 6.1
CSCO 3.01 20.7 15.1 40.6 43.6
ERIE 2.59 7.2 7.2 7.2 7.3 9.8
BMY 2.53 2.7 2.8 2.9 3.1 5.4
GLT 2.42 5.3 8.3 6.6 3.2 9
SYY 2.17 3.3 3.5 3.6 6.2 5.8
THFF 2.17 1 1 1.3 1.7 3.5
JPM 2.08 9.5 10.6 18.1 3.1 20.2
GNTX 1.91 6.1 8.4 8.3 6.7 10.2
ACU 1.91 11.1 10.1 9.9 12.8 11.8
HBNC 1.87 5.3 13.5 14.4 9.2 16.3
FLS 1.82 7.1 11.6 12.5 14.3
ABM 1.8 3.1 3.2 3.3 4.1 5.1
RTN 1.69 9.7 10.1 11.5 11.8 13.2
CMCSA 1.56 10.3 12.9 20 21.6
NTAP 1.44 7.2 35.1
AXP 1.41 8.2 11.4 10.6 8.2 12
RGLD 1.17 4.5 4.8 15.9 15.4 17
SCVL 1.12 8 5.5
RJF 0.98 11.1 12.6 9 9.6 10
MORN 0.95 15.8 20.7 34.5 35.5
HURC 0.94 12.9 51.8
HIFS 0.67 7 5.1 4.5 4.3 5.2
TMK 0.66 4.4 8 13.4 10 14.1
HEI 0.17 28.6 17.1 21.1 18.6 21.3


Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. You can signup for text or email dividend alerts on my site Custom Stock Alerts. I wish you all a Happy New Year as well!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

