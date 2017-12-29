28 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).

Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.

The first list below provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. These are the companies that have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

Just remember during this holiday time, there are still some great looking opportunities out there if you spend some time to capture them. A friendly reminder that the market is closed January 1st for New Years Day so any stock going ex-dividend on January 2nd needs to be owned by the end of this Friday (December 29th). The market has normal hours on the 29th.

Compared to last week (86) this is a much leaner week for dividend payments (28).

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Raytheon Company (RTN) 13 1.69 1/2/2018 Contender Comcast Corporation - Class A Common Stock (CMCSA) 10 1.56 1/2/2018 Contender Heico Corporation (HEI) 10 0.17 1/2/2018 9.40% Contender Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 5 0.94 1/2/2018 Challenger Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 5 0.98 1/2/2018 13.64% Challenger Glatfelter (GLT) 5 2.42 1/2/2018 Challenger ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 50 1.8 1/3/2018 2.94% King Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) 5 5.64 1/3/2018 5.77% Challenger Sysco Corporation (SYY) 48 2.17 1/4/2018 9.09% Champion Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) 23 4.86 1/4/2018 1.89% Contender Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 17 1.17 1/4/2018 4.17% Contender Torchmark Corporation (TMK) 12 0.66 1/4/2018 Contender Flowserve Corporation (FLS) 11 1.82 1/4/2018 Contender Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 10 0.67 1/4/2018 Contender Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 8 2.53 1/4/2018 2.56% Challenger Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 7 3.01 1/4/2018 Challenger JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7 2.08 1/4/2018 Challenger Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 7 1.91 1/4/2018 Challenger Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 7 0.95 1/4/2018 8.70% Challenger Horizon Bancorp (NYSE:IN) (HBNC) 7 1.87 1/4/2018 Challenger American Express Company (AXP) 6 1.41 1/4/2018 Challenger NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 5 1.44 1/4/2018 Challenger Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 5 6.19 1/4/2018 4.62% Challenger Universal Corporation (UVV) 47 4.11 1/5/2018 1.85% Champion First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) 30 2.17 1/5/2018 2.00% Champion Erie Indemnity Company - Class A Common Stock (ERIE) 27 2.59 1/5/2018 7.35% Champion Acme United Corporation. (ACU) 14 1.91 1/5/2018 Contender Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 6 1.12 1/5/2018 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High RTN 188.72 141.28 192.41 25.27 32% Off Low 2% Off High HEI 93.98 60 101.4 43.78 56% Off Low 7% Off High CMCSA 40.27 34.12 42.18 19.47 18% Off Low 3% Off High RJF 89.53 68.97 91.29 20.75 30% Off Low 2% Off High HURC 42.65 26.25 46.75 24.71 59% Off Low 9% Off High GLT 21.47 16.53 25.59 716.67 29% Off Low 16% Off High ABM 37.77 36.61 45.12 602.87 3% Off Low 15% Off High BRX 18.44 17.23 25.34 17.4 7% Off Low 27% Off High SYY 60.92 48.85 62.79 27.67 24% Off Low 3% Off High UBA 21.82 18.32 24.52 23.69 16% Off Low 11% Off High RGLD 82.37 61 94.39 56.29 42% Off Low 7% Off High TMK 90.82 72.59 91 19.31 25% Off Low 0% Off High FLS 41.79 37.51 52.1 31.43 11% Off Low 20% Off High HIFS 203.74 148.02 242 17.44 37% Off Low 16% Off High BMY 61.64 46.01 66.1 24.26 33% Off Low 6% Off High MORN 96.34 68.43 99.11 24.58 40% Off Low 2% Off High JPM 107.67 81.64 108.46 15.51 31% Off Low 1% Off High GNTX 20.96 16.59 22.12 16.67 26% Off Low 5% Off High HBNC 27.88 24.2 29.25 20.06 14% Off Low 4% Off High CSCO 38.52 29.8 39 19.95 29% Off Low 1% Off High AXP 99.55 73.5 100.53 19.18 35% Off Low 1% Off High KRG 19.55 17.6 24.52 0 10% Off Low 20% Off High NTAP 55.63 35.08 58.99 24.1 59% Off Low 5% Off High UVV 52.5 52.05 83.35 36.49 1% Off Low 36% Off High THFF 46.15 38.3 51.81 16.16 20% Off Low 11% Off High ERIE 120.92 106.91 129.73 29.81 12% Off Low 7% Off High ACU 23.05 20.2 29.49 16.73 14% Off Low 20% Off High SCVL 26.73 15.08 28.86 20.04 75% Off Low 6% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule KRG 6.19 5.3 5.7 3.4 -9.4 9.6 BRX 5.64 8.9 UBA 4.86 2 1.3 1.2 1.5 6.2 UVV 4.11 1.9 2 2 2.1 6.1 CSCO 3.01 20.7 15.1 40.6 43.6 ERIE 2.59 7.2 7.2 7.2 7.3 9.8 BMY 2.53 2.7 2.8 2.9 3.1 5.4 GLT 2.42 5.3 8.3 6.6 3.2 9 SYY 2.17 3.3 3.5 3.6 6.2 5.8 THFF 2.17 1 1 1.3 1.7 3.5 JPM 2.08 9.5 10.6 18.1 3.1 20.2 GNTX 1.91 6.1 8.4 8.3 6.7 10.2 ACU 1.91 11.1 10.1 9.9 12.8 11.8 HBNC 1.87 5.3 13.5 14.4 9.2 16.3 FLS 1.82 7.1 11.6 12.5 14.3 ABM 1.8 3.1 3.2 3.3 4.1 5.1 RTN 1.69 9.7 10.1 11.5 11.8 13.2 CMCSA 1.56 10.3 12.9 20 21.6 NTAP 1.44 7.2 35.1 AXP 1.41 8.2 11.4 10.6 8.2 12 RGLD 1.17 4.5 4.8 15.9 15.4 17 SCVL 1.12 8 5.5 RJF 0.98 11.1 12.6 9 9.6 10 MORN 0.95 15.8 20.7 34.5 35.5 HURC 0.94 12.9 51.8 HIFS 0.67 7 5.1 4.5 4.3 5.2 TMK 0.66 4.4 8 13.4 10 14.1 HEI 0.17 28.6 17.1 21.1 18.6 21.3



Conclusion

