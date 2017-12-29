Closing Out 2017 - A Millennial's DGI Portfolio Update

The portfolio has been winnowed down to 37 positions, with 1 new name added.

Bridging the Chasm - A Portfolio Update

Where did the year go?!

First and foremost, congratulations to everyone for surviving 2017! With another double-digit percentage gain for the S&P 500, investors have a lot to be grateful for from 2017, regardless of one's opinion of our new administration.

December was a busy month for the "Bridge the Chasm" (BTC) Portfolio. To refresh, the BTC Portfolio is a real-money portfolio that tilts towards dividend growth investments as a way to "bridge the chasm" that stands between millennials and financial security. It does this by investing in index funds, as well as a somewhat idiosyncratic portfolio of dividend-paying stocks that have a long runway of growth ahead of them. I also try to focus on stocks that I feel will profit from certain long-term trends, such as artificial intelligence, global warming, and the shift towards a more multipolar world.

24 Dividend Reinvestments

I received dividends from 25 companies/funds this month, amounting to a grand total of $138.37. Of those 25, all were reinvested automatically in the same security with the exception of New Zealand-listed Mainfreight Ltd., which for some reason deposited my dividends as cash. I need to look into why that happened.

2 Purchases

I made two purchases this month, one of which was a new position in Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF), the other of which was an addition to my existing iShares Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) position. While Northland Power is a bit of a speculative pick for this portfolio, I feel that by following the strategy I outlined in this article, I can mitigate my downside risk to a certain extent while elevating my overall portfolio yield. Roughly $1,074 was spent on these purchases.

4 Sales

As part of my ongoing crusade to trim extraneous positions from the BTC Portfolio, I let go of 4 positions this month. They consisted of various commission-free ETFs (ILF, RING, and ISTB) and my tiny holding in Fluor Corp. (FLR). These sales generated about $597 in cash, which was largely put towards the purchases outlined above.

Portfolio Snapshot

Current BTC Portfolio holdings are outlined below. Holdings highlighted in yellow are being considered for possible sale.

Looking Forward to 2018

Given the impressive run that markets have had this year, 2018 promises to be an even more difficult year in which to find attractive opportunities to deploy capital. However, I will be revisiting 3 BTC portfolio positions in the near future to determine whether the time has come to "bulk up" their position sizes. They are: Consolidated Water (CWCO), QAF Limited, and Apollo Global Management (APO).

Consolidated Water: Recent Dividend Increase May Signal Growth

Consolidated Water, as astute readers may have guessed, is a water utility. What makes the company so unique, however, is its focus: Consolidated's operations are centered around the Caribbean. Also, unlike most water utilities It uses desalination plants to produce this water, making it essentially a pure-play desalination company. It also recently acquired a majority stake in Aerex Industries, a manufacturer of desalination and wastewater-related components. For a more in-depth description of the company, peruse this article by Russell Katz.

Consolidated Water is a relatively small position in my portfolio, comprising less than half a percentage point of overall portfolio value. Part of my reluctance to invest greater amounts in Consolidated is due to the fact that the company has been facing some notable challenges -- particularly regarding its ill-fated Indonesian operations, the renewal of its water supply agreement with the Cayman Islands' government, and uncertainty around its Rosarito, Mexico project.

Recently, however, Consolidated increased its dividend by 13% after 7 years of keeping the payout flat. In announcing the increase, management cited "greater visibility into long-term cash flows" as a primary reason for finally rewarding patient Consolidated Water investors.

CWCO Dividend data by YCharts

If the long-term prospects of the company have indeed stabilized, there is the potential for Consolidated Water to resume a regular pattern of dividend increases, much like it did from 2000 to 2010 (see chart above). I intend to do further research to establish whether or not this is in fact the case.

QAF Limited: Buy the Dip?

If I had to use one word to describe my investment in QAF Limited, I would have to choose the word "quixotic". It is descriptive as well as alliterative. This Singapore-traded company is so obscure that it isn't even traded over-the-counter in the United States. Very little information and/or analysis about it is readily available to US investors, outside of company publications and occasional mentions in news stories. It has fallen by almost 30 percent from its 52-week high, raising its dividend yield to about 4.5% and reducing its trailing PE Ratio to 7.3. With valuations in American equity markets substantially higher than QAF's, this selloff could potentially represent an opportunity.

*Click the chart in order to enlarge it. Source: Yahoo Finance

The company has 3 main segments: packaged foods (primarily baked goods), meat production, and a "trading & logistics" segment that specializes in distributing branded food & beverage products to the food service industry. QAF had planned to spin off the meat production segment, Rivalea, into a publicly-listed company of its own, but recently cancelled its plans, suggesting that QAF may be saddled with this segment for a while longer.

Currently, QAF accounts for a infinitesimal 0.6% of the BTC Portfolio. At some point in 2018, I would like to analyze QAF in greater detail in order to determine whether QAF's price decline is an opportunity to move that percentage dramatically higher.

Apollo Global Management: Has Tax Reform Been Fully Priced In?

A recent article on Bloomberg reported that Leon Black, co-founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management, is still evaluating the potential impact of the recently passed tax legislation. One possible outcome of this legislation could be a movement by publicly traded private equity firms such as Apollo towards becoming corporations, as opposed to limited partnerships. The reasoning: reduced corporate tax rates would help to offset the burden of double taxation that would fall on certain parts of their revenues, were they to convert. At the same time, converting to a standard corporation would allow private-equity companies to be included in indexes that currently exclude entities with complex corporate structures such as those that Apollo and its ilk employ.

Given the flood of money that is being passively invested, this move could dramatically widen Apollo's investor base, leading to PE multiple expansion and price appreciation for existing unitholders, although possibly at the expense of distributions due to a higher tax burden. I intend to analyze the pros and cons of Apollo's converting into a corporation and, based on the outcome of that analysis, I may well conclude that the time has come to boost my allocation to APO.

See You All Next Year!

This is very likely my last article that I will publish in 2017. To everyone reading, have a happy, safe, and prosperous 2018!

