CSI Compressco LP:  Back Up The Truck When They Are Left For Dead

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) had a lot of fans just before the stock hit rock bottom. Then as happens so many times, the coverage dies. Timing the bottom is often impossibly hard. Plus there was the indignity of a distribution cut before the stock hit bottom.

Mr. Market, in typical fashion, trashed the limited partner units right before the recovery started. After all, the distribution cut was paramount. Who cares about an industry recovery? Then Mr. Market left the stock for dead after the recovery started to give investors an absolutely golden opportunity to earn speculative returns without the speculative risk part. Thank you Mr. Market!

Finances may not be great. They seldom are at the beginning of a recovery. But Mr. Market was content to "leave these units at the side of the road". Time to ignore the changing fundamentals for the better. Cyclical stocks often begin their recoveries in a news vacuum and this partnership appears to be no exception.

One of the few articles that did appear calculated a long term debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 9. That is a ratio this is guaranteed to scare any reasonable investor away from the units for a long time.

Fortunately, the banks and the company calculate that ratio on their own. As shown above, the ratio is 6.36 which can be scary enough. But EBITDA has begun to climb, the book to bill ratio is increasing, and business appears to have turned the corner. The latest commodity price rally lends still more credence to a turnaround.

Banks are usually more than willing to work with companies in a turnaround situation. First of all, banks do not want the assets. Nor do they want to run the company. Banks love to collect fees for covenant relaxations that appear to be temporary. In fact, banks love to collect big fees. So hopefully management will learn from this near death experience to be more careful during the next downturn. In the meantime, the news of the upcoming death of this company appears to be premature.

To make matters worse (click on the download presentation), management quit marketing the company cause just as cash flow from operations was drying up. The bear case becomes very strong when EBITDA holds steady and cash flow from operations dries up. So management may have gotten discouraged. But this partnership needed advertising the most when the recovery began. If effect, management left the partnership for dead right around the time Mr. Market gave up on the limited partnership units.

Cyclical companies sometimes require a lot of patience. It never hurts to wait for a few months to confirm the bottom. If that means that you miss an investment opportunity, then so be it. But those who decided to invest before the bottom need to realize that now the opportunity for capital gains has finally presented itself. This is probably not the time to give up and sell.

Limited partnerships do not often have capital gain opportunities. The chance to make a ton of money on a generous distribution that was already cut plus capital gains from a market revaluing future prospects should be an hallelujah moment. Instead one can hear that theoretical pin drop in an empty auditorium because no one cares. But if an investor decides to invest now and sell when everyone cares, they may well have the investment story of a lifetime without that speculative risk.

Cash flow provided by operating activities has bounced back nicely. In fact that cash flow now compares favorably to a year ago. The trend shown before this latest slide practically guarantees that positive cash flow comparisons will happen for the foreseeable future. Notice how the EBITDA really does not capture the full impact of the cash flow trend.

In case there are any doubters, the beginning of the business summary is included above. Not only that but the book to bill ratio headed over 4. Clearly prices increases, more cash flow, and possibly expansion are on the horizon.

Potential investors need to realize that as the expansion gets under way, working capital will expand to service the increasing activity. This expansion will soak up some cash flow provided by operating activities. That is not a bad thing, but cash flow analysis may require some in depth searching to determine what is really happening in the future.

This midstream company is a little more cyclical than the typical midstream company. Sales can certainly expand quite a bit as the recovery proceeds. Several of the service fees respond to demand. Like many service oriented companies, the fee structure practically collapsed in the wake of the sizable commodity price drop a few years ago. Oil and gas industry activity dropped to a fraction of the former pace. So a company that considered itself slightly recession resistant found out that slightly is very different from recession resistant.

Fortunately, the large commodity price drop probably will not repeat itself anytime soon. So the recovery taking place should continue for the foreseeable future. Plus some aspects of the business are recession resistant. This partnership is partially cyclical so a far more conservative debt strategy is called for in the future.

As shown above, EBITDA declined steadily through the first quarter. Cash flow declined a bit more than management initially admitted. Notice the title of the cash flow and then a quick switch to EBITDA as shown above. That is a slight misdirection that investors need to be very cognizant of in the future. EBITDA is not cash flow, which is why the cash flow was shown at the beginning of the article.

Even though the cash flow and EBITDA have begun to recover, the leverage ratio has deteriorated. That deterioration should reverse beginning with the first quarter of the new fiscal year. Management has guided to a sequentially better fourth quarter over the third quarter. There is nothing to suggest the trend will not continue into the first quarter. The commodity price rally has continued to lead to strengthening industry activity.

Continuing well productivity improvements lead to more demand for this type of equipment. As long as production increases, this partnership has a very bright future.

Note that the leverage ratio calculation does not include the preferred stock. The preferred stock is shown as debt on the balance sheet because of the various redemption possibilities. Currently the preferred stock is being converted to common stock. If the trend continues, an additional 38.1 million shares could be issued. This would more than double the number of shares outstanding. It is also possible that as the recovery continues, some or all of the remaining preferred shares would be redeemed for cash.

While the possible dilution accounted for by potential preferred share conversions could dim the appreciation potential of the limited partner units, that appreciation potential remains substantial. Management has a ready made avenue to use cash to invest in the business expansion while converting these preferred units. This capital has already been raised. That capital may have been expensive but it is also a sunk cost.

In any event, the distribution coverage ratio expanded to more than 1.5. The continuing business improvement means that the coverage ratio will expand more. The need to redeem the preferred stock plus the capital required to fund a recovery may preclude a distribution raise for a while. But sooner or later that distribution will begin to recover. In the meantime, if the market begins to recognize that the distribution is secure, a revaluation to a new yield of 9% could result in substantial capital gains of about 50%.

As shown above, the market has doubts about the yield just as the coverage ratio has begun to strengthen. There are currently fewer than 7 million preferred shares outstanding that yield a little over 11%. The dividends on those preferred shares have been paid in kind for obvious reasons. A switch to cash payments would require about $2 million per quarter. That amount of money appears to be within reach for the first time since the beginning of 2016.

A further use of cash to convert the preferred stock according to the agreement would be management discretion. That may or may not turn out to be the best use of the corporate cash flow from operations. In the meantime, there is nearly $90 million left on the credit line.

Use of the credit line will be restricted by the relatively high debt ratio calculation shown above. However, that situation should ease in the future as each quarter reports better results. This partnership has begun to generate free cash flow. That favorable trend should continue. The free cash flow and the improving results to free up more borrowing will increase liquidity in the future. The particularly low results in the beginning of 2017 are unlikely to repeat in the foreseeable future.

The company does bear watching and this investment is not for the faint of heart. But the recovery under way appears sustainable. In fact this may be a better way to invest in the energy recovery than investing in many of the oil and gas companies. The investors receives a generous distribution and benefits from continuing industry improvements without having to worry about the typical oil and gas operating results. This company benefits from gas production regardless of the well profitability. Investments could be far more speculative than this one. The market has already beaten this stock to a pulp. So more losses are highly unlikely.

