Investing In Alibaba: Altaba Or The ADRs?

The case for Altaba (AABA) surfaced in the comments section of my prior article on the tie-up between Ford (NYSE:F) and Alibaba (BABA). Reader Zifangsun provided some good reasoning for holding Altaba for those who are intending to invest in Alibaba. The discussion piqued my interest to find out more. Having done my "homework", I reckoned that there should be others like me who would be keen to find out the same. Hence, the motivation for writing this piece to share the research and hopefully garner additional perspectives on the topic from readers.

Brief Background Of Altaba

It has been months since the name change of Yahoo to Altaba. Therefore, I suppose most readers are already familiar with the background. For the convenience of the uninitiated and those who need a refresher, I will provide a brief introduction to Altaba.

Following the completion of the sale of Yahoo! Inc.'s operating business to Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on June 13, 2017, Yahoo adopted the name Altaba. The new name reflects its new corporate life as the "alternative" to Alibaba Group Holding Limited, given that the majority of the remaining assets is the company holdings in Alibaba. In fact, the market value of Altaba's ownership stake in Alibaba alone is worth more than its own market capitalization.

Altaba also has a substantial stake (35.6%) in Yahoo Japan though this represents only about 11% of the sum-of-the-parts valuation. As a result, the share price of Altaba tracks Alibaba closely (see the price change chart below). Since mid-July, the correlation between the share prices of both companies was above 99%. The trend took an abrupt turn from late-November following a sharp price decline in Alibaba (see the correlation chart below). The share price of Altaba proved to be more resilient as coincidentally, the probability of the U.S. tax reform bill being signed into law increased significantly during that period. On November 29, Senate Republicans had just voted to begin the debate on the tax-overhaul bill.

BABA data by YCharts Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Altaba Narrowing Its Valuation Gap Over Alibaba

Perhaps a clearer manner to view the shift in the relationship would be through the ratio changes of the share price or the enterprise value ("EV"). As seen from the chart below, the ratio of Altaba share price / Alibaba Group share price fluctuated in a narrow band between 0.37 to 0.386 since July, until late November. For those who prefer looking at it from the EV angle, the ratio also displayed a movement between 0.117 to 0.122 before the recent deviation took the ratio above that range.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

It's quite hard to fathom why there was such a sudden reaction in late November when it was already anticipated for some months that a tax reduction bill would be forthcoming. Warren Buffett had predicted in early October that the lawmakers "can get it done” by the end of the year. That belief had apparently guided his decision to pare down his IBM (NYSE:IBM) stake further. While the exact tax rate was not firm until almost the last minute, the range 20-25% was already bandied about long before the finalization. The eventual 21% tax rate though on the lower end of the range, was within expectations.

Advantages Of Owning Altaba Versus Alibaba ADR

I would start off by stating the benefits of owning the "alternative Alibaba" as compared to the Alibaba ADR listed on NYSE, before moving on to the probable downsides of doing so.

Firstly, the key argument for Altaba is the possibility that the company could eventually find a tax-free option to spin off both its Alibaba and Yahoo Japan holdings. Otherwise, a tax-efficient method (paying anywhere between nothing and the prevailing tax rate) would be a consolation. Another proposal called for the disposal of the much smaller Yahoo Japan stake first, even if that entails the full tax charge, so that the resultant cleaner entity would be more appealing to Alibaba or others. Either way, the idea is that the discount that Altaba is trading at would be narrowed when the tax liability is reduced. The recent passing of the tax reform bill and the narrowing of the discount to its NAV is simply a part of the tax-play theme materializing.

Secondly, there remained around $8 billion of cash and equivalents (majorly in the form of highly liquid marketable securities of large companies such as the commercial papers and corporate debts of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) which can be sold for cash readily) as reflected in the balance sheet as of September 30. These funds can be used for share buybacks (which it is already doing) or make other investments for higher returns. It's possible that Altaba adds to its Alibaba and/or Yahoo Japan stake but that is unlikely due to the heightened complexity. Altaba would have to buy the ADRs (which is probably not a bad idea since the technicals seemed to be favorable) but that is different from what it is currently holding - the ordinary shares. This brings me to the next point.

Thirdly, holding the ordinary shares of a company would typically be preferred over the ADRs. In the case of Alibaba, the ADRs listed on NYSE represent an ownership interest in a variable interest entity ("VIE") that has contractual arrangements with Alibaba to receive a share of its profits. For those keen on investing in Alibaba, unfortunately, the way to do so is via the ADRs. For the conservative investors out there, perhaps Altaba is the better option as the company holds the ordinary shares of Alibaba or so to speak, the direct ownership. Hence, some investors might accord a premium to the Alibaba holdings under Altaba.

The Case Against Altaba

The camp rooting for Altaba has apparently strong supporting arguments. Nevertheless, the opposing side also has some valid points as there are issues to watch out for. For instance, the company remains liable for the consumer class-action lawsuits filed against Yahoo for the two massive security breaches. In the deal with Verizon, Yahoo had also agreed to shoulder a portion of the possible compensation as a result of shareholder litigation and a regulatory inquiry.

Altaba also has operating expenses and executive compensation that eat into the returns of the assets. Fortune magazine reported that the current CEO, Thomas McInerney, received a "sweeter deal" than Marissa Mayer. These costs, while small in the grand scheme of things, reduce the overall returns.

Finally, the eventual buyer of the Alibaba stake (and also Yahoo Japan) could demand a discount for Altaba to end it all. Hence, even in a tax-free scenario, Altaba might not be able to extract the full valuation of its holdings.

Altaba and Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation Review

Most importantly, have investors placed too much premium for the Alibaba stake? Let's see. Below is my tabulation of data derived from Altaba SEC filings and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Finance. Let me begin with some remarks on the calculations. Altaba financial figures are as of September 30, 2017. Hence, since that period, Altaba could have used some of the cash to repurchase its shares. There are also some estimation/rounding off to make the calculations easier but it is not expected to cause significant variation to the conclusion. I have used the price data on November 24 to compare against that as of writing as that was a period before the clear disconnect in the correlation.



In slightly more than a month, the share price of Alibaba has declined around 10% but Altaba has only dropped 4%. Of course, a small rise in the valuation of Yahoo Japan has helped, along with the possible share repurchase during the interval, but the key reason for the discrepancy should be attributed to the confirmation that the tax liabilities of Altaba would be reduced with the passing of the tax reform bill. With the tax rate cut, I estimated that the tax savings to be around $10 billion. Given the NAV discount narrowing by only $4.3 billion, it seems there remains some value left on the table post the tax deal. Nevertheless, it could also be interpreted that the potential tax savings have long been priced-in somewhat. Therefore, the $4.3 billion is simply what's left over following the confirmation.

In the scenario where there remains a residual 10% discount to the valuation of the stake in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan, whether due to tax or discount demanded by the buyer(s), there is another $10 billion to be extracted. This accounts for about 16% upside in the share price of Altaba.

Conclusion

The valuation gap between Altaba and its NAV has narrowed considerably since late November. For those who bought into Altaba riding on the tax-play theme (and simultaneously shorting Alibaba ADRs) have already recorded (paper) gains. As for investors who bought Altaba as an Alibaba-play, they would have benefited from the smaller (paper) losses.

At this point, if I were to add to my exposure to Alibaba, I would go for the ADRs. While there remains the possibility of further narrowing of the NAV discount, the time till any deal is finalized is unknown. During this period, what happens to Yahoo Japan could impact Altaba negatively. The liability from the security breach incidents could also take up a large chunk of the cash horde. There could be punitive charges to deter other companies from scrimping on their IT investments.

Regarding the indirect ownership of Alibaba, I have no qualms on the VIE arrangement as the company is not a sleazy small outfit out to con international investors. There are many large institutional investors holding the ADRs. If they are not worried, I wonder why should I?

Do you agree? Share your thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community!

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. If you wish to be informed as soon as they are published, please click on the "Follow" button below the title.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.