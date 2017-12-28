For Better Valuations, Avoid These 5 Behavioral Mistakes

By David Larrabee, CFA

Benjamin Graham, in his seminal text on value investing, The Intelligent Investor, observed, "The investor's chief problem - and even his worst enemy - is likely to be himself." Graham was speaking of the importance of emotional discipline when it comes to investing, and it was this intersection of psychology and economics that subsequently became the focus of much research and formed the basis of behavioral finance.

In 1979, with the publication of "Prospect Theory: An Analysis of Decision under Risk," Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky were among the first to consider how cognitive biases lead investors to act irrationally. Today, the influence of these three investing pioneers is clearly evident in the work of investment strategist Michael Mauboussin.

Mauboussin recently spoke at the CFA Institute Equity Research and Valuation Conference, where he posited that investors could generate more accurate valuations and improve their investment decision making by avoiding the following five behavioral pitfalls.