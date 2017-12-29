The Denouement Of GNC

GNC (NYSE: GNC) has continued down its uncertain path and, if anything, the uncertainty is building rather than dissipating around the company. We remain skeptical of many of the claims surrounding the company, but simultaneously remain confident in our valuation of the company. Ultimately, however, the new year will likely bring only one certainty: the denouement of the current drama around GNC.

We therefore offer our overall thoughts on the company as we approach the turning of the calendar.

Valuation

We’ve continued to update and revise our valuation models for the company based on additional information and have no reason to adjust our prior share price estimate for the company. Indeed, if anything, the recent debt-for-equity exchange actually slightly increases our valuation estimates and narrows the range, but for the most part recent information only serves to confirm our earlier valuation range.

In particular, the acquisition out of bankruptcy of Vitamin World’s remaining 156 retail locations by Chinese baby formula supplier Feihe International for $28 million provided a new data point for the prospective valuation of GNC’s domestic company owned stores. In the previous valuation model, the company owned stores and franchise stores had been consolidated to value the retail business, but this provided an opportunity to take a different approach and value the franchisee business and the retail business on a separate basis. The two brands and companies are clearly not identical, which must be taken into account, but even applying a range of valuations based on the Vitamin World transaction, and comparing those valuations to GNC’s own reported proceeds from store refranchising activities, the result ultimately confirmed, through another method, our earlier valuation estimates.

We’ve also been rather amused that despite much criticism of our valuation range for the company, our original $4.00 - $8.00 per share range is now nicely bracketed by two frequent commenters and contributors. We specifically refer to GNC bear (if we can be allowed to characterize his general views on the company in this manner) PSalerno’s $3.50 fair value target and uberbull C&CI’s revised $10.00 target.

We should note – we use the terms in the most endearing sense.

In reality, the difference between our range and these values is relatively minor given the sensitivity of the equity value in an acquisition model to changes in assumptions regarding valuation ratios and potential efficiency improvements. The narrow strip of equity sitting atop the debt in the enterprise valuation makes even small changes in enterprise value estimates result in large variations in the potential share price, hence our rather broad valuation range.

On the whole, based on a multitude of factors, we remain confident in our valuation of the company. We should note, however, that our estimate is primarily focused on the point of view of an acquirer. In this sense, we consider the decline in the share price to increase the relative probability of an offer though it remains a minority outcome. In the absence of an acquisition, the valuation may not be realized in the market, so it’s ultimately another question, as we’re sure PSalerno would point out, whether anyone will actually pay that price.

Maturities

We see little on the horizon that suggests a significant turnaround in the company’s fortunes. The typical protestation in favor of the company despite the ongoing debt challenges is that the company’s team loan doesn’t mature for another year despite becoming current early next year and therefore, assuming no impact from supplier concerns about the approaching debt maturities and associated risks:

the company has a year to generate additional free cash flow for debt repayment; and

the company has a year to show improvement in its business and operations.

However, one has to honestly assess whether either of these events (or both together) would make a material difference for the company, and our response is largely no.

In the case of improvement in the business, it’s possible that GNC will see incremental improvement in results, but we see little evidence or reason to believe that GNC will experience a sudden renaissance in retail performance. The third quarter was rather unremarkable aside from the significant boost to earnings associated with the reduction in the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets which essentially offset the “one time” items related to the disposal of Lucky Vitamins and executive placement costs. The fourth quarter (which is traditionally the weakest) will hopefully reflect marked improvement in same store sales performance over the prior year, but it’s unlikely to mark a renaissance in the company’s operations.

However, such stabilization (assuming it persists) is unlikely to materially change creditors’ perspectives of the business. The best possible outcome, combined with better sentiment on retail generally, would probably be for the company to have the opportunity to refinance at rates closer to those on offer in May. However, even at the prior rate of around 9%, the company would still almost certainly confront significantly stricter covenants and the loss of benefits associated with corporate tax reform due to the non-deductibility of some of the associated interest expense. We consider it unlikely that creditors would radically change their perceptions (and the terms on offer) based on one or two quarters of results unless the company somehow managed to “hit the ball out of the park” and blow away expectations. We clearly don’t expect such an outcome – and neither do the creditors who saw the company’s refinancing roadshow.

On the other hand, if the fourth quarter proves disappointing, the company will find itself continuing down its current path. It’s possible that it’s not simply broad retail perceptions that are driving the creditor skepticism about the company.

In the case of free cash flows, our estimate for 2018, assuming incremental increases in interest rates and no resumption of significant deterioration in the business, is between $140 million and $150 million. We’ve previously stated that, although this is a significant amount of cash, it is insufficient – except in combination with other cash generative corporate transactions – to materially change the company’s risk profile and trajectory from a creditor perspective. Instead of the current $1.4 billion (or so) in debt, the company would still be facing a refinancing of $1.25 billion. The company’s credit and leverage ratios would clearly improve, but the indication that the company’s last debt refinancing attempt – at exceptionally high interest rates and unusually strict repayment terms – was only 70% or 80% subscribed suggests that the company would still just barely be able to effect a refinancing barring a significant change in the perspective of creditors.

In other words, the additional year is unlikely to have a material impact on the company’s overall position or materially change the outcome of a future refinancing effort.

Debt Exchange

We’ve also noted before that we’re rather perplexed by the company’s recent decision to redeem a portion of the convertible notes for shares of common stock. We’ve previously suggested the company consider the unpopular approach of raising equity to address the debt refinancing issue not only to pay down principal but improve the company’s leverage ratios, although we made these suggestions at a higher market capitalization. However, we’d have preferred the company focus on the more immediate (and higher cost) term loan maturities than the convertible bond. The focus on the lower interest and longer dated convertible bonds was curious, especially since the company only managed – so far – to go part of the way and redeem just over third of the convertible bonds. The entire transaction felt incomplete, as if a half measure, which prompts us to pay closer attention to the underlying rationale.

The press release included a broad statement regarding the possibility of future such transactions which may partly explain the nature of the transaction though we wouldn’t necessarily expect the company to benchmark an exchange ratio within only part of the convertible bond holders if another exchange was imminent. In addition, it’s interesting to note that closing at the end of the quarter will limit the impact of the new shares issued on the weighted average share count and, thus, on the reported earnings per share figures for the fourth quarter and full year, effectively inflating the headline figures. The company, on the other hand, would probably argue that it makes the year over year figures more comparable. Either way, we’re concerned by some of the aspects of the debt exchange.

We’ve gamed a number of potential rationales but have not landed on one that is clearly compelling versus the others from a business or financial standpoint. A transaction of opportunity? A transaction based on feedback from creditors? The potential rationales are numerous and we won’t go into all of them since there is none that we can yet justify in a convincing manner. In some sense, we believe the company made the right move in the long run, but possibly for the wrong reasons. The jury will remain out on the transaction until next year.

Management and Communication

A significant ongoing concern, however, has been the company’s management. The management, including Robert Moran, whatever their qualifications (or lack thereof), have clearly made significant errors along the way well beyond the prior share repurchase program. The lack of communication (and the quality thereof) is certainly a valid criticism. The resulting vacuum results clearly impacts perceptions of the company in the marketplace.

A lot of commentary has been made about the company’s lack of communications, which reminds us of a saying by a small capitalization colleague: silence on the part of a company’s management always means one of two things – something or nothing. The point, of course, is that it’s pure speculation to interpret a company’s lack of communication, especially when it doesn’t reflect a change in a previous pattern. It’s possible – as has been the case with GNC over the past year – that management simply doesn’t have anything to say, i.e., nothing to report in terms of progress on initiatives, partnerships, etc. Indeed, the company’s prior press releases about seeking partners, etc., haven’t presaged anything meaningful to date, so one wonders why management would repeat that prior error. On the other hand, it’s possible that management is in the midst of something, such as acquisition or partnership negotiations, about which it cannot or does not want to say anything pending completion. Or, it’s possible, as we’ve seen before, that silence is an indication that events are not going the company’s way. The bottom line: it’s unclear that it means anything at all.

However, what is clear is that management needs to be more proactive and effective in their communications – and more so in their actions. The company does, for example, need to aggressively focus on reducing SG&A expense. In other cases, though, actions could just as easily be damaging to the company as therapeutic to the shareholders – for example, announcing an effort to sell the company’s corporate headquarters building, which would likely raise relatively little cash for net debt repayment and may be interpreted more as desperation than a proactive effort on the part of management. Indeed, we don’t want management focused on finding pennies on the street – or $25 million from the sale of real estate – but on cutting operating expenses and seeking a $300 million corporate transaction (to throw out a figure) that is actually going to move the needle. Ultimately, if none exists, a few million from selling the corporate headquarters isn’t going to make any difference.

Acquisition

We continue to believe that the company’s best option, to the extent it is available, would be an acquisition. The recent debt-for-equity announcement hasn’t impacted this assessment. Indeed, given the decline in the company’s market capitalization (including the newly issued shares) since the announcement, in combination with a slightly lower debt load, the total acquisition cost for an acquirer would be even more attractive now than it was earlier in the month.

The universe of potential acquirers, however, is rather thin. In the Chinese universe, the most likely suitor would probably be Harbin Gloria which has been reported on no less than three occasions in the last year to either have considered an acquisition of the company, submitted proposals for a partnership regarding the company’s Chinese operations, or some other transaction. The fact that nothing has apparently come out of any of these discussions is troubling and suggestive that either the level of interest is tepid or the terms unacceptable.

Alternately, another interesting possibility would be an acquisition of the company by KKR (NYSE:KKR) (and possibly in combination with a Chinese suitor, as has also been rumored in the past year). KKR closed the acquisition of a majority interest in Nature’s Bounty, a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, supplements, and related products, in September. Nature’s Bounty had previously been acquired by The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), which subsequently separated (and sold) the Vitamin World retail subsidiary (discussed above) to Centre Lane Partners for a reported $25 million before it went into bankruptcy this year. The acquisition of GNC, followed by a separation (and possibly sale) of the franchise and retail business while combining the brand and manufacturing operations with the Nature’s Bounty business, would create a significant brand and manufacturing business in the vitamins and supplements space while driving substantial operating efficiencies. We believe a transaction along these lines would, on the whole, make the most financial and strategic sense as far as an acquisition is concerned while also providing better flexibility with respect to the recent capital controls imposed by China versus an outright acquisition by a Chinese firm.

Of course, this is simply (slightly informed) speculation. The potential margin for significant returns on the part of an acquirer is clearly there provided the ability to maintain the business and address the debt situation. The question is whether anyone is willing to take the risk.

Conclusion

Our position, of course, is as ever the skeptic, though – not the doomsayer. We cast a wary eye on the company’s ability to stabilize the business and, although the fourth quarter results may not be a significant indicator for creditors, they will provide another opportunity to assess the company’s progress (or lack thereof) in righting the ship.

The challenge, though, is evaluating the potential downside risk. The narrative is clearly negative, but it’s also not entirely supported by the financial situation. We continue to believe, on balance, that a bankruptcy is relatively unlikely through clearly possible – hence our ongoing position in the company – but also why we recommended utilizing a short put option approach to hedge against share price declines as risks grew. The core of the company is not in terrible shape, assuming revenues and margins don’t show significant deterioration going forward. And it would be rather unusual for a profitable company with substantial free cash flow to enter bankruptcy (outside of a prepackaged approach), which would leave the bond holders with significant recovery. Indeed, GNC would still be quite profitable, and generate significant cash flows for debt repayment, even if the company executed a refinancing of the term loan at an effective rate as high as 9.5%. In a world where a company as troubled as Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) can see its exchange traded fixed rate notes (due 2021) trade at a yield of 8.6% (and even less to maturity or redemption), it’s hard to believe that there isn’t some viable path forward for GNC.

However, whatever the outcome, it’s likely that the coming year will bring the denouement, in one way or another, of the GNC saga, whether be it through acquisition, bankruptcy, corporate transaction, refinancing, or some other event.

On that note, we wish all a Happy New Year!

