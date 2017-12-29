Macy's: Goodbye To The Bear Market, But Don't Get Too Bullish

There is an old market adage which tells us the key to profitability is focusing on one strategy and mastering it. While this contains some truth, it should be pointed out this approach can lead to a very concentrated and potentially risky portfolio. For instance, if your niche was buying potential turnaround stocks in oversold sectors - like brick and mortar retailers - you have either timed your purchases to perfection, or had a tough few years.

I take a more 'jack of all trades' approach. I wouldn't say I have mastered trading turnarounds, but it is one of the strategies I use from time to time when things look right.

In this article I will share my observations about turnarounds, describe how Macy's (M) fits into the picture, and identify potential trade opportunities.

The Turnaround

There are two stages to most turnarounds.

The initial recovery takes place when the fundamentals are still fairly poor and the signs of improvement are subtle or non-existent. It is driven by smart money or insiders anticipating improvements. During the initial recovery most investors and traders are still unsure if the trend is changing or if the recovery is a 'dead-cat bounce' like the many before. Sentiment is very bearish and shorts keep trying to sell the bounce and add fuel to the fire. The initial recovery is often fast and takes many participants by surprise. Percentage gains in very oversold stocks can be 50-100% in a matter of weeks or months.

The second stage develops as the initial recovery fades. Many shorts have been squeezed out and longs skilled or lucky enough to have caught the turn take profits. Any declines should hold the lows and recover again in a pattern which likely trades more sideways than straight up. This stage is characterized by two way trading; there are still plenty negatives for the bears to cling on to, but there are also fundamental improvements or stabilization to give the bulls hope. In contrast to the initial recovery, bulls are more confident and sentiment is mixed, leading to more failed rallies as weak hands get caught buying too high. The second stage usually takes much, much longer than the initial recovery and is much more dependent on how company fundamentals progress. The third stage is either a renewed downtrend, or a new uptrend depending on how the fundamentals develop.

Obviously this is a general description, and there are plenty outliers where a particular stock does something different. Macy's, however, fits the scripts fairly well up to this point.

One key takeaway is the fundamentals do not have to show noticeable improvements during the initial recovery. This stage is driven by other factors and anticipation of improvements. Which raises the question, "how do we know our stock is turning around and not making just another dead cat bounce?"

The answer to this lies mostly with technical analysis, but also relates to what drove the stock so low in the first place. In other words, if Macy's was driven lower than fundamentally justified, price can recover without much change to those fundamentals.

Where Macy's Stands

I first became interested in Macy's in September when I wrote this article pointing out some long term support at $20. I also made the point that it was being treated unfairly due to extremely poor sentiment in the brick and mortar retail sector, and while some fundamentals such as revenues and margins were in decline, the stock was not 'dead' or indeed mortally wounded. My target was $30.

Admittedly I was early, but the same points are still applicable and the rally from the November lows is the move I was anticipating. It came from an important measured move, where the two stages of the decline were comparable in size and duration.

When the first 60% decline from 2015-2016 completed it led to a 54% rally into the November 2016 highs. Interestingly we have now seen a 54% gain from the November 2017 lows.

This warns us perhaps this rally is not so different and it could eventually turn for new lows. However, the character of the move up is different. The current rally looks much stronger and trend-like, where the recovery in 2016 was slower, choppy and correctional looking. Indeed, the current rally looks much like we would expect from an initial recovery during a turnaround as described in the previous section.

The problem at this point is the initial recovery is getting mature; it is almost two moths old and 54% in length. Sentiment is no longer extremely bearish. How long before early longs take profits and sell to those chasing the rally?

The declining channel shown in the chart above stands at just over $30 and will be under $30 by late January. This is a good place for longs to lighten up. It also lines up with the May 10th gap fill at $29.37, which is the area where price collapsed. The 2016 lows stand at $30 and could also be a target for longs.

Based on normal patterns of stock behavior, it is quite likely the initial recovery ends around this significant resistance. Price could then reverse for a move back to the low $20s.

Such a decline warns against chasing this rally in the high $20s, but it would also be a buying opportunity to take part in the second stage of the recovery.

An eventual break of the channel would likely need improvements (or at least stabilization) in financials.

M Normalized Diluted EPS (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

This will be a much slower process, but it is worth holding some stock in anticipation the break, plus the dividend pays you to be patient.

Conclusions

The good news is Macy's is very likely turning around and the bottom is in. The not-so-good news is the initial recovery is already in the late stages and $30 likely caps for a substantial decline. Any decline back to the low $20s is a buying opportunity, and a decent long term hold as long as the dividend looks secure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.