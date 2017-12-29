Best Buy Today: Apple Or Microsoft? Why?

One is likely to grossly price-outperform the other in the next 3 months.

“Cuddling with Comsat”

The investing futility of emotional satisfactions earned by owning a favorite stock, instead of ones that can pay life’s bills (housing, education, retirement, age-medical) ones you know are coming, was dramatized in “Adam Smith’s” mid-1970’s best-seller The Money Game. Comsat, at the time of the USA’s response to the space-race triggered by USSR’s Sputnik, was the knee-jerk reaction of last-century’s investing-public neophytes.

This century’s parallel is the biggest big-cap stock, Apple, Inc. (AAPL)

Now, AAPL didn’t get big by ineptly making commercial errors. Their ability to compete clearly has been far superior to that of Comsat, which was ultimately salvaged in acquisition by Lockheed-Martin (LMT) just before Y2K started the current century.

AAPL-cuddlees have to contend with a far more competitive investing environment than that faced by Comsat.

The 20th-century forgiveness of that era’s investment markets to buy&hold strategies is being eaten alive in this century by the accelerating advances in information, communication, and competitive technologies. What worked for “long-term” investors then is at a severe disadvantage in today’s more volatile investment markets.

These are markets where now long-term wealth accomplishments are best achieved by many repeated shorter-term adapting investments, instead of fewer long-term investment-speculations.

Speculations, because their forecasts attempt to reach beyond a time horizon that can be reasonably be projected. A risky approach, compared to one that recognizes change and re-evaluates its present implications. Rather than an approach which hopes that an altered likely future will revert to one originally imagined.

The change agent more active in today’s investment markets is risk.

That risk is disliked is no reason to avoid dealing with its reality. Especially when the tools are present to do just that. Tools that were in their infancy or not present in the 20th century markets.

Stocks are the premier investing vehicles, offering the best potential rewards – because they contain the greatest risks. Stock-derivative securities embrace the awareness of those risks and become the tools to manage the risks.

And investing risk needs proper definition – which it has not had in professional investing circles for over half a century. Investment risk occurs when capital is removed from the investor’s control. Actual loss, not just contemplated concern over the possibility of loss.

Uncertainty may be a worry, but it is not a loss. And statistical representations of uncertainty, like standard deviation of rewards, contain both positive- and negative-values of “rewards”. Worse yet, standard deviation’s calculation forces the presumption that the positives and negatives are equal.

How many investors actually believe that in a stock whose price, now at 95, and this year has ranged from 50 to 100, there is a likelihood of as much upside price change next year as downside? Or the same stock, if now at 55?

Like it or not, it is the beliefs of potential investment buyers of that stock (and all others) which will create next year’s range. Because markets anticipate, reflecting beliefs (expectations) earlier than they react to demonstrated events. Disappointments create their own new beliefs.

What do derivative markets show for AAPL, MSFT?

Market-making [MM] investment professionals must temporarily put their firm’s capital at risk every day, balancing buyers with sellers to fill multi-million-dollar volume “block-trade” orders by big-money fund portfolio manager clients. Those at-risk exposures are hedged by deals in derivative contracts – options, futures, swaps, and other exotica.

The derivatives are limited by their contract terms as to price, and (unlike stocks with “perpetual” life) by their expiration dates. What has to be paid for those protections as they occur during the trading day tells just how far the pros think their clients are likely to push the stock’s prices – both up and down – before reaching the expiration dates involved (usually the near and next months) in the contracts.

Now they see AAPL (at $170+) getting a price up +17% to $195, and possibly declining slightly to $166. For MSFT at $85+ their actions tell of a likely upside of $94+ (10.5%) and a potential downside of $81. That makes AAPL look much better than MSFT, with a +17% reward and a -2% risk compared to a +10.5% reward and a -5% risk.

And they both are lots better than “the market” as measured by SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY). MMs there see an upside of only +5% and a downside of -6%. The forecast Risk-to-Reward ratios are 7 to 1 for AAPL, 2 to 1 for MSFT and 1 to 1.2 for SPY. With SPY only offering one half to one third the reward potentials of the two stocks.

But these are “the market’s” perceptions of what may be coming. Nobody knows perfectly what the future holds, not even experienced pros whose employers have support staffs of a thousand or more folks gathering and evaluating world-wide information on a 24x7 basis, with cutting edge communications plugged into headquarters trading desks.

We need to see if their forecasts of prices yet to come are typically borne out in the marketplace.

Well, we can. These forecasts have been collected daily for over a decade. Let’s look at their record over the past 5 years (more than a thousand daily forecasts) and see how well they do.

But to measure “results” we have to set up some rules of how to keep score. If, on day one, we just look to see if the highest price forecast that day was ever reached there will be a lot of “successes” in an up-trending market like we have had for the past 5 years. Besides, the derivative contracts the pros are using to hedge their risk positions only have a few months to run when used. So the scorekeeping needs to be limited to a few months to qualify a success as one where the forecast top price was reached by then. If it doesn’t get there, then the forecast score on those that don’t reach the target earlier needs to be set at the end of a common holding period time limit for each forecast.

That way we can measure the “speed” of the gains or losses by their size, in terms of the number of days it took on an average per day to get there, for each forecast. When we do that, we find that those percentages (per day held) are all over the lot. Some small forecast gains occur quickly, while some (but not all) big gain forecasts take longer. Some big gain forecasts never get there, and may actually produce losses.

Evidence says that the balance of upside to downside price-change prospects is likely to influence the success rate of the forecasts. Looking at the historic data tends to bear this out, so that proportionality of direction is one of the things that needs to be considered about a coming price-range forecast. Our measure in response is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies below the current market price.

When measuring how well the MMs can forecast prices, it makes sense to know how they have previously done with forecasts of the same size RI.

When you do, as the distribution of their RIs are examined it turns out that not all stocks behave the same way. Not so strange; stocks don’t all have similar P/E ratios or even P\E\G ratios. Forecast behaviors are usually specific to each stock, depending on the way investor perceptions are influenced.

We find out that RIs of close competitors may be quite different on the same date, and that MM forecasters (on both sides of the hedging transaction deals) have varying “success” rates for different stocks on “today’s” RI forecast. Tomorrow or next week the outcomes may be different.

But in comparing the opportunities present in forecasts at hand and investing decisions to be made, it is always “today” that we have to act from.

Forecast Differences

So when we look “today” at MM forecasts for AAPL, MSFT, and SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), here is what we find for their skills resulting from prior forecasts like today’s:

SPY has a high RI forecast with 56% of its range below the current market price. In the past 5 years of 1261 market days there have been 54 similar forecasts. That’s less than 5% of all days, but enough to have an adequate sample for statistical purposes. Ample current “street” comment agrees that “the market” is “high”. SPY forecasts from this RI level have produced gains 59% of the time using the score-keeping strategy described above. Average gains have been less than 1% in resulting holding periods of 58 market days (out of a maximum 63 possible in 3 months). The annual rate of gain (CAGR) from these prior forecasts is +4%, well below long-term published trends.

In comparison to the current forecast of +5% (for 3 months) the actually accomplished payoffs of less than +1% provide little credibility.

Now how about AAPL?

Its current MM forecast has 163 prior similar occurrences, where the RI of 13 indicates 87% of the forecast range is to the upside. But what actually happened subsequent to these prior forecasts?

Lots better results than SPY. Score-keeping gains were recorded in 74% of them, nearly 3 out of 4 or 6 out of 8, whereas SPY didn’t get a gain in 6 out of 10. But for AAPL it took even longer than the average SPY holding period of 58 days to collect average gains of +3.5%. The 63-day average for AAPL suggests that few if any of the forecasts actually reached the top-of-forecast range sell target. If they had, it would close out the forecast “position” earlier than the 3-month maximum and shorten the holding period average.

The long holding period reduced AAPL’s actually accomplished average payoffs of +3.5% to a CAGR annual +15% rate. That 3.5% 3-month gain in comparison to its implied +17% forecast from hedging data puts a severe hurt on the upside credibility of that present forecast. The +3.5% is only about 1/5th of the 17%. Too bad, since a +17% upside gets most investors’ excitement up.

Does MSFT have similar problems?

MSFT started off this comparison at a marked forecast disadvantage of an upside only two-thirds of AAPL’s optimistic outlook and a downside forecast of nearly 5%, about twice that of AAPL’s -2.5%. Well, MSFT’s more mid-range forecast has plentiful company of 279 priors and more downside room from a 31 RI than from AAPL’s 13.

But the downside forecast is not as good a risk gauge as is present in the actual experiences of those prior-forecast “positions”. The greater risk is not in the forecast worry over how big a price drawdown might occur on the way to the sell-target payoff, but in the emotional reaction to seeing the investment’s current value (price) significantly below its entry cost. Then is when fear is most likely to take over and cause the investor to lock in the then-present loss, so as to avoid the present from becoming worse in the future.

Instead of letting fear run the show, the suggested discipline is to require the investment to complete its time investment of the maximum holding period (but no more) and see what recovery is possible as a result. Then all outcomes of different investments can be compared on a common basis. Real risk, rather than imagined loss, can be seen when it is actually encountered, and not when the positive prospect’s influence might be denied.

To appraise the more balanced risk consideration we advocate looking at the typical worst-case price drawdowns experienced during the holding periods of prior like-RI forecasts. For AAPL, with its longer holding periods and greater price volatility (including upside opportunity) the average among 13-RI forecasts has been -4.6%, nearly double the implied -2.5% of the current price range forecast.

For MSFT the experience of hundreds of 31-RI forecasts has been in the other direction: a -2.5% worst-case price drawdown exposure, instead of the current forecast of -4.8%.

The actually experienced reward-to-risk ratio, using the score-keeping discipline of %Payoffs as rewards, and worst-drawdowns as risks, has for AAPL a +3.5% to -4.6% ratio of -1.3, and for MSFT a +8.6% to -2.5% ratio of over +3. SPY on the same basis, with 0.9% to -2.4% would be a ratio of -2.6.

But perhaps a better measure of attractiveness is to look at the proportion of gains and losses coming from the current RI level of the MM’s forecasts, and combine the experienced rewards and risk exposures weighted by those win-to-loss proportions.

When we do that for several stocks and ETFs, along with AAPL, MSFT, and SPY, here is how they compare:

Figure 1

Conclusion

At this point in time MSFT is a considerably more appealing buy than AAPL, when viewed by market-making professionals, as they contemplate the likely actions of their clients, “institutional” funds whose actively traded portfolios have ample money muscle to move market prices.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to these stocks is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NFLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.