Genie Energy From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

Consequently, is its solitary preferred worth an investment in at it current price?

Although it preferred fared slightly better, it was nothing to write home about.

Share price-wise GNE has not had an encouraging quarter, in fact, it was a pretty discouraging one.

This review was prompted as a result of my curiosity about this company and to see if my initial look at Genie Energy's (GNE) was correct as I reported it in my September 26, 2017, article, "Genie Energy From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor," when I concluded:

My bottom line decision is to look at charts of the past few years' performance of the company's common shares, coupled with whether or not the company is, over time, prospering or losing market value. Ultimately, I have to decide how safe this company is performing from an existential standpoint rather than how well its share price will perform over the next quarter or the following year. Consequently, I'm concerned about the long-term viability of GNE. Too much bad news of late, combined with costly accidents and a number of legal entanglements in both of its divisions. Besides, and this is a personal note, I've been badly burned by this sector and I'm wary of making any further investments in it at least for the present.

Let's see how the commons of GNE have performed over the past 3 months since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

Over the past 3 months, GNE's share price has been steadily falling from $6.55/share on 9/29/17 to its current $4.73. That's a troubling loss of value over a very short span of time.

According to Finviz financial highlights concerning GEN...

... this company is valued at a small $117.30 million. It lost $9.50 million on $242.60 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 2.77. YTD, it is down by 17.74%. However, its current D/E is only 0.04, the only bright note in another gloomy quarter.

Frankly, I remain concerned about the future of this company as I reported on it 3-months ago. However, is it dire enough to nix a preferred investment in it now?

Therefore, it's time to determine if its solitary preferred is worth taking a chance on. Let's begin with a look at what this preferred was priced at the end of September and the yield it offered at that price.

.6384/7.59 = 8.41% Yield

Currently, it's priced at a slightly lower $7.35

Symbol Callable/Matures Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % GNE-A 10/11/16 0.6384 7.35 .6384/7.35 8.69

Consequently, although it has been only a short period of time, it appears that my assessment was proven correct, and although GNE-A offers a slightly more attractive effective yield, I recommend against taking a chance on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.