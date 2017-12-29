Amazon: Happy Loss Season

The stock likely continues rallying with sales growth, but the company is in a precarious financial position.

The online retail giant again highlighted reasons that strong sales are likely to hit the bottom line.

To start the trading week, Amazon (AMZN) released robust holiday shopping numbers. From strong device sales to impressive membership trials, the e-commerce giant saw a not so surprising big boost in sales.

The problem is the impact to the bottom line where big sales beats are typically due to selling items at a discount. Is Amazon warning investors of a big Q4 EPS miss?

Membership Debate

Per Amazon, the online retail giant signed up four million Prime membership trials or actual paid accounts in one week alone. Customers sign up for the membership in order to obtain costly fast shipping for free.

Amazon never releases actual membership details so analysts are always left guessing the actual amount. GBH Insights predicts the Prime membership total reached 88 million to end 2018 for 40% growth.

The number differs vastly from the Morgan Stanley survey highlighted in my previous research. Both numbers though support the Piper Jaffray survey that memberships in the wealthier income levels are already saturated. If Amazon is signing up a substantial amount of new memberships, the company is likely scrapping the bottom of the barrel.

The incredible part of the story is that Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, relayed the destruction of value from the holiday season:

Since Day One we have obsessed over what we believe our customers care about - incredible deals and low prices, fast and free shipping, and a wide selection to top products - and we continue to provide all three, all the time.

So basically Amazon continues the playbook of the past where sales are obtained all virtually all costs.

Earnings Impact

Daniel Ives of GBH Insights suggests Amazon will smash top-line analyst estimates by up to 5% for the for the holiday season. Analysts predict the company generating revenues of $59.75 billion for Q4 so a 5% beat is nearly $3 billion upside for a total of $62.75 billion.

Such a revenue beat would be historic in proportions even for a company that typically reports wide swings in comparison to analyst estimates. The more important story though is that Amazon tends to miss EPS estimates with these big revenue beats and vice versa.

My warning for Q2 following the success of the Prime Day event was followed by an $820 million revenue beat and a massive $1.02 EPS miss.

Going back to last Q4, Amazon missed revenue estimates by a large $980 million and actually beat EPS estimates by $0.19.

For these reasons, the potential revenue upside is leading to EPS estimates for '17 and '18 to collapse. So far, Q4 estimates have held steady but the strong holiday season suggests Amazon will provide the market with a big miss. Investors should expect the online retail giant to report something below $1.50 based on recent history.

AMZN EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The impact to the stock is a different story though. The $1,350 target from GBH could be on target considering the stock has historically followed revenue growth and not income growth. The recent stock gains though show the stock over shooting revenue growth.

AMZN data by YCharts

The problem remains that Amazon doesn't have any cash after paying for the Whole Foods deal and faces massive pressure from the largest tech and retail giants. Th company continues to work itself into a competitive disadvantage by building the business to massive scale without a financial moat.

The current analyst forecast of an EPS of slightly above $4 per share amounts to $2 billion in net income for the year. With sales of $178 billion in 2017, Amazon only has to take a roughly 100 basis point hit to margins to completely wipe out profits for the year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market will likely continue celebrating the season of generating additional sales at a loss. Amazon will no doubt produce substantial sales growth over the next few years, but the company is in a precarious financial position where large tech and retail giants could actually squeeze their margins to the breaking point.

Amazon is not in a favorable financial position to recommend an investment.

